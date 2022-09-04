ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Griot Museum of Black History hosts its Queens’ Tea Sept. 4

By Reggie Lee
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – The Griot Museum of Black History hosts its Queens’ Tea Sunday.

During the event, they will introduce the St. Louis area women who will be featured in its Black Herstory Initiative.

The museum said the tea is modeled after the traditional English afternoon tea, but with an Afrocentric twist in decor, refreshments, and entertainment.

It’s happening Sunday, September 4 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the museum on St. Louis Avenue. FOX 2’s Kelley Hoskins will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies

