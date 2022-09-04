Read full article on original website
Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes
The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
Juul Agrees To Pay Large Fine For Targeting Teens, But There’s Still One Major Thing They Haven’t Done
Juul has agreed to pay a large sum of money following allegations of marketing their products to teens. Juul Labs has reached a settlement with 34 states that accused it of targeting teens in its marketing. The company has agreed to pay a $438.5 million fee while vowing to follow new marketing and sales parameters that limit their reach in hopes of protecting underage consumers.
Is There A Lethal Dose Of Cannabis?
There is no lethal dose of marijuana, however, marijuana can contribute to deaths when consumed irresponsibly and/or there is an underlying health condition. To “die” from a drug, one must overdose, which has never been observed with cannabis. Weed contains no chemical that has been shown to cause people to overdose and die.
Medical Cannabis Alleviates Neurological & Pain-Related Ailments, New Study Shows
Of the 808 study respondents, 77% reported positive effects — with 28% citing reduced pain, 18% noting improved sleep, and 22% experiencing reduced anxiety. An online study conducted by Realm of Caring, a cannabis nonprofit advocacy organization, and researchers at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine found that “medical cannabis consumption can improve the quality of life for those who could not find reprieve from traditional methods.”
