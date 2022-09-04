ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

ANIZDA OKs more than $800K in capital repairs to PPL Center

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority on Wednesday afternoon approved capital repairs to PPL Center during its monthly board meeting at the the America on Wheels Museum. Since updates to the facility had been deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday's action covers work to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Uptown Northampton Street Fair Returns for its 33rd Year

Event Information: The Northampton Area Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce invites you to join the fun & festivities at Uptown Northampton Street Fair on September 10, 2022!. With all the elements of a great street festival, Uptown Northampton returns to Main Street with a...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Volunteers needed to 'Pick up the Poconos'

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Litter can be seen just about everywhere on Main street in Stroudsburg, sometimes just steps away from a garbage can. The Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau is looking to do something about it with their annual litter cleanup, called "Pick up the Poconos." Kate Croll of Stroudsburg...
STROUDSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allentown, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Allentown, PA
Food & Drinks
City
Allentown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
WFMZ-TV Online

Grants available to improve watersheds in Berks, Lebanon

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is making money available to improve the Tulpehocken Creek and Quittapahilla Creek watersheds in Berks and Lebanon counties. Projects eligible for funding must support the enhancement of aquatic habitat, recreational access, and water quality in those watersheds, with priority in...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Food Drink
LehighValleyLive.com

Palmer Friendly’s to close this week, but new concept in works for fans of restaurant

The Lehigh Valley is slated to lose another Friendly’s restaurant this week, but its franchise owner hopes to bring the eatery back at a different site with a new concept. Friendly’s, 3099 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township, plans to shutter permanently after business hours on Wednesday. The restaurant has been at that location for more than two decades with current franchisee Bruce Stein taking over in 2018. DDM Restaurant Group, which Stein is affiliated with, acquired the Palmer location, as well as the site in Hanover Township, Lehigh County; and in Tannersville, Monroe County.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem shelter gets $2M to expand temporary housing assistance program

New Bethany Ministries in Bethlehem will receive $2 million to expand its temporary housing program. U.S. Rep. Susan Wild announced the federal funding during a roundtable discussion Wednesday with New Bethany residents, staff and Bethlehem officials, held to discuss the region’s housing crisis and the city’s next steps to create affordable housing and understanding the needs of unhoused populations.
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WFMZ-TV Online

New Pottstown butcher shop says it can't open due to POS equipment charges

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A new butcher shop and deli in Pottstown says it won't be able to hold its grand opening after all. The owners of Better on the Bone posted early Wednesday that unexpected charges from a POS (point of sale) equipment company have drained their bank account. The equipment takes credit, debit and other forms of payment.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Police Department to apply for almost $18K grant for upgrades

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Police Department could be getting some upgraded equipment if a grant gets the support of Bethlehem City Council. Prior to council's regular agenda items Tuesday night, a hearing was held to accept public comment on the proposed use of an Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant in the amount of $17,894 for the Bethlehem Police Department.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Assisted living workers in Easton continue strike, say they can’t afford health plan proposal

Workers at the Gardens for Memory Care at Easton continued to strike Wednesday, saying they can’t afford a proposed change to their current health plan coverage. At 10:30 a.m., about 20 employees wearing the purple shirts of their SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania union took to the grounds outside the medical facility, 500 Washington St., for a news conference on the picket line. The group carried signs that read, “We Say No To Corporate Greed,” “Honk 4 Workers” and “Union Strong.” They chanted, “They say cut back, we say fight back.” Passing motorists yelled out words of encouragement from open windows and honked.
EASTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy