ANIZDA OKs more than $800K in capital repairs to PPL Center
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority on Wednesday afternoon approved capital repairs to PPL Center during its monthly board meeting at the the America on Wheels Museum. Since updates to the facility had been deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday's action covers work to...
Uptown Northampton Street Fair Returns for its 33rd Year
Event Information: The Northampton Area Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce invites you to join the fun & festivities at Uptown Northampton Street Fair on September 10, 2022!. With all the elements of a great street festival, Uptown Northampton returns to Main Street with a...
Volunteers needed to 'Pick up the Poconos'
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Litter can be seen just about everywhere on Main street in Stroudsburg, sometimes just steps away from a garbage can. The Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau is looking to do something about it with their annual litter cleanup, called "Pick up the Poconos." Kate Croll of Stroudsburg...
Giant teams up with Allentown organizations to help ensure Lehigh Valley kids have enough food to eat
September is Hunger Action Month, and there are efforts underway to make sure Lehigh Valley kids have enough food to eat. Giant food stores are partnering with Allentown organizations like the East Side Youth Center and the YMCA to donate 500 bags filled with food and school supplies to children dealing with food insecurity.
Controversial development project off the table, for now, in Hilltown Twp.
HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - The signs, saying no to a rezone, hug parts of Hilltown Township. Some Bucks County residents have been fighting a special zoning amendment to allow a more than 170-unit retirement village set on 75 acres on Swartley Road. It's currently zoned for individual homes set on...
Allentown Fair rings in Labor Day with annual demolition derby
With Labor Day on the calendar, the Great Allentown Fair welcomed fair-goers into the grandstand for its most cathartic annual tradition. The gunning of engines and crunching of metal-on-metal madness echoed around the fairgrounds during the annual J&J Demolition Derby, an annual Labor Day event, which marked the last day of the Great Allentown Fair.
Megabus Expands Its Services to 11 Cities, Including Quakertown
Megabus is expanding its Philadelphia service by adding eleven more routes, including to and from Quakertown. Rodrigo Torrejón wrote about the transportation news for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The expansion is the result of a partnership between Coach USA’s intercity bus service and Fullington Trailways, a service with a number...
Grants available to improve watersheds in Berks, Lebanon
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is making money available to improve the Tulpehocken Creek and Quittapahilla Creek watersheds in Berks and Lebanon counties. Projects eligible for funding must support the enhancement of aquatic habitat, recreational access, and water quality in those watersheds, with priority in...
Palmer Friendly’s to close this week, but new concept in works for fans of restaurant
The Lehigh Valley is slated to lose another Friendly’s restaurant this week, but its franchise owner hopes to bring the eatery back at a different site with a new concept. Friendly’s, 3099 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township, plans to shutter permanently after business hours on Wednesday. The restaurant has been at that location for more than two decades with current franchisee Bruce Stein taking over in 2018. DDM Restaurant Group, which Stein is affiliated with, acquired the Palmer location, as well as the site in Hanover Township, Lehigh County; and in Tannersville, Monroe County.
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 8/6/22-8/24/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
Bethlehem shelter gets $2M to expand temporary housing assistance program
New Bethany Ministries in Bethlehem will receive $2 million to expand its temporary housing program. U.S. Rep. Susan Wild announced the federal funding during a roundtable discussion Wednesday with New Bethany residents, staff and Bethlehem officials, held to discuss the region’s housing crisis and the city’s next steps to create affordable housing and understanding the needs of unhoused populations.
Have an unwanted gun and need grocery money? Northampton County hosting buyback.
Northampton County is hosting a gun buyback next month, District Attorney Terry Houck’s office announced. It’s no questions asked, so participants don’t have to live in the county. The county DA’s office is offering the program in an effort to reduce violence, in partnership with the Bethlehem...
New Pottstown butcher shop says it can't open due to POS equipment charges
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A new butcher shop and deli in Pottstown says it won't be able to hold its grand opening after all. The owners of Better on the Bone posted early Wednesday that unexpected charges from a POS (point of sale) equipment company have drained their bank account. The equipment takes credit, debit and other forms of payment.
Proposed 'Skyline West' apartment building on West Broad clears hurdle with Bethlehem historic board
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Historic and Architectural Review Board on Wednesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness of a multi-family residential building with a parking deck. The Skyline West project is proposed for 143 W. Broad Street and offered by developer Dennis Benner, who is working on the...
Bethlehem Police Department to apply for almost $18K grant for upgrades
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Police Department could be getting some upgraded equipment if a grant gets the support of Bethlehem City Council. Prior to council's regular agenda items Tuesday night, a hearing was held to accept public comment on the proposed use of an Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant in the amount of $17,894 for the Bethlehem Police Department.
Amid back-to-school and fall stress, a Lehigh Valley therapist offers tips to regain a life balance
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – In the busy time that autum and back to school brings, being stressed or burned out are feelings Darlene Valentin, a single mother of four, knows all too well. “It is a little stressful at times, but I try my best to just, you know, take...
Assisted living workers in Easton continue strike, say they can’t afford health plan proposal
Workers at the Gardens for Memory Care at Easton continued to strike Wednesday, saying they can’t afford a proposed change to their current health plan coverage. At 10:30 a.m., about 20 employees wearing the purple shirts of their SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania union took to the grounds outside the medical facility, 500 Washington St., for a news conference on the picket line. The group carried signs that read, “We Say No To Corporate Greed,” “Honk 4 Workers” and “Union Strong.” They chanted, “They say cut back, we say fight back.” Passing motorists yelled out words of encouragement from open windows and honked.
Allentown teacher's aide struck, killed in crosswalk in front of school
Angela Yowakim, 25, had just been dropped off at the school, around 6:45 a.m., when she was struck in the crosswalk on North Irving Street.
Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 jackpot worth $620,000 shared by two tickets
Two jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto tickets sold for the Tuesday, September 6 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $620,000. The winning tickets were sold in Luzerne and Berks counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all six balls drawn, 4-6-7-21-34-40, to win individual prizes of $310,000 less withholding. The...
Rising costs for Slate Belt seniors a concern as winter approaches. Forum seeks to help.
Slate Belt forum aimed to aid senior citizens with food and heating bills. Making sure you have a warm home and hot meal in the winter can be a challenge for people on a fixed income. A forum in the Slate Belt seeks to address and help with those financial...
