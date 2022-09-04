Read full article on original website
Thousands of dollars in grant money being offered by Loess Hills Audubon Society
SIOUX CITY — The Loess Hills Audubon Society is offering funding opportunities to area groups and individuals keen on conservation. On Tuesday, the organization announced it was making $4,000 in grant money available to fund projects focusing on education and conservation of "birds, wildlife, plants, and other natural resources in the Siouxland area," according to a press release.
Weekender Calendar
Corey Feldman, 8 p.m., Sept. 9; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations, 8 p.m., Sept. 9; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Something New at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., Sept. 10; Storm'n Norman's, 500 Logan St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196. Joe Nichols,...
Main + Abbey chef uses international ingredients for new menu items
What pairs perfectly with Midwestern fine dining fare?. If you ask Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Chef De Cuisine Kelly Bunkers, the answer involves some unique international ingredients. For instance, Main + Abbey's Asian dumpling-inspired Bao Buns are made with smoked Sakura Farm pork belly, Bibb lettuce, pickled veggies and...
Woodbury County supervisor candidate Jeremy Dumkrieger proposes pay cut for position
SIOUX CITY – Democratic Woodbury County supervisor candidate Jeremy Dumkrieger wants to cut the pay of county supervisors. Dumkrieger believes the supervisors pay should match the county’s median income. In January, the board refused a proposed 22 percent wage increase, keeping the pay at $37,040.70 for supervisors and...
MINI: Have you been up to the lakes recently?
THE MINI: Have you been up to the lakes recently? You can only compare it to Disneyland or Orlando. Crowds of vacationers. The go-carts had a 45-minute wait. You can't get into the restaurants. My daughter says it's the same at Wisconsin Dells. She thinks as the west dries up people are moving back to the Midwest. My friend in Colorado says that Californians are filling up that state. As the country western song says "Buy Dirt". -- Donald C Parsons Sioux City.
Winter releases from Gavins Point to be at minimal rate
SIOUX CITY — Because of continued dry conditions across the upper Missouri River Basin, winter water releases from Gavins Point Dam will be at the minimum rate. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Wednesday that releases from the dam near Yankton, South Dakota, will be 12,000 cubic feet per second for the second year in a row to conserve water in the river's six reservoirs.
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
EPA adds Le Mars site to Superfund list
LE MARS, Iowa -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday added a contaminated site in downtown Le Mars to its Superfund National Priorities List (NPL). The Le Mars site, one of five new additions nationally, consists of several square blocks where tetrachloroethene and associated degradation products have been identified in soil, groundwater, sub-slab vapors, and indoor air underneath and/or within several businesses/structures. The contamination originates from historic dry cleaning services at 18 Plymouth Street SE, east of the intersection of the street, also known as Highway 3, and Central Avenue.
Woodbury County's COVID-19 transmission rises to 'medium' level
SIOUX CITY — Woodbury County's COVID-19 transmission rose to the medium level; and the number of tests coming back positive for the virus remained steady, according to the latest state and national data. The county saw a 2% decrease in positive COVID tests reported in the last seven days,...
SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Lawton-Bronson's Jolee Mesz creates 'wow moment'
LAWTON, Iowa — Jolee Mesz created a ‘wow’ moment for her team and community last week in North Sioux City. The Lawton-Bronson High School senior not only won the meet at the Dakota Valley meet, but she did so in a very convincing 18 minutes, 22 seconds.
$100,000 lottery prize goes to Sioux City woman
Tina Coop won the 25th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Moe’s Mart, 2930 Gordon Drive in Sioux City, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office. The $100,000 Mega...
Knapp accused of shooting stepson after morning filled with frustration, anger
LE MARS, Iowa — After a morning of increasing frustration and anger, Thomas Knapp had finally had enough. His bedroom door held shut by Kevin Juzek, Knapp grabbed his 20-gauge shotgun, firing a slug through the door and into Juzek's abdomen. After Juzek collapsed to the living room floor on the other side of the door, Knapp emerged from his room and fired a shot from point-blank range into Juzek's chest, Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond told jurors Wednesday during his opening statement in Knapp's murder trial.
Siouxland Strange
This would've been a high-speed chase by the standards of 1905 or thereabouts. A Sioux City man was arrested on more than a dozen charges after leading police on a motorized bicycle pursuit -- never going faster than 25 miles per hour -- early in the morning of Sept. 4.
George, Iowa pickup driver injured in collision with semitrailer near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — A pickup truck driver was hospitalized Tuesday after colliding with a semitrailer at a rural intersection near Sioux Center. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Devin Gerloff was eastbound on Sioux County Road B-40 in a Dodge Ram pickup at 3:05 p.m., when he collided with a northbound International semi driven by Mark Sneller, 62, of Sioux Center, who was turning west onto B-40 from Fig Avenue.
2 juveniles apprehended in airsoft shooting at North Middle, cause lockdown of all Sioux City elementary schools
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City police say they have detained two juvenile males in connection with a shooting involving an airsoft-like gun. All Sioux City elementary schools were temporarily in a lockout Tuesday due to students at North Middle being shot at by an airsoft gun. The incident remains under investigation.
South Sioux City to see closure of loops at U.S. 20/77 interchange for construction
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Traffic loops at the interchange of U.S. Highways 20 and 77/75 are scheduled to close next week during the latest phase of Interstate 129 construction in South Sioux City. The final phase of construction includes upgrades to two bridges on I-129, or U.S. 20, over...
SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside University Quarterback Joe Dolincheck takes GPAC Offensive Player of the Week honors
SIOUX CITY — Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Offensive Player of the Week. Dolincheck, a senior from Bellevue, Nebraska, went 27-for-35 in this week's game with No. 3 Northwestern. He threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception. Dolincheck also rushed...
Cross country roundup: Spencer's Peyton Morey, MOC-Floyd Valley's Isaiah Hulshof finish at the top of Le Mars Invitational
BRUNSVILLE, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan High School girls cross country team won the Le Mars Invitational on Tuesday with 58 points, as all five scorers scored 17 points or less at the Gary Meyer Invitational held at Brunsville Golf Course. While no Crusader runner won the meet —...
Second fatality announced in vehicle crash on Highway 20, names released
SIOUX CITY — On Thursday morning, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office released the names of two victims involved in a deadly crash on Highway 20 and Lee Avenue. Tuesday afternoon, Gerald and Sally Forch, of Kingsley, Iowa, drove onto Highway 20 traveling southbound from Lee Avenue and were struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 20. Both Gerald and Sally Forch were extricated from their car by Woodbury County deputies and EMS crews who responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m.
Bridge pier issues force closure of Gordon Drive viaduct lane, ramp
SIOUX CITY -- Issues with the condition of bridge piers on the Gordon Drive viaduct have forced the closure of the eastbound outside lane and the off ramp from the viaduct onto South Lewis Boulevard. The closures will remain in effect until bridge repairs can be completed. The Iowa Department...
