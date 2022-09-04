Read full article on original website
Lovejoy police need your help locating husband accused of murdering wife
LOVEJOY, Ga. (CBS46) - The LoveJoy Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly shot and killed his wife in Clayton County just before 8 p.m. Friday. Police said the woman, who has not been identified, was in a car when she was shot multiple times along Grove Way.
Cobb County community continues to mourn 2 deputies killed in the line of duty
Clayton County police search for missing disabled man
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing disabled man last seen in Atlanta on Thursday afternoon. Police say 32-year-old Deonte Winn was last seen at 3:10 p.m. at the 5800 block of Riverdale Road. The man is described as...
Three arrested after vehicle break-ins on Piedmont Road
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people have been arrested after being caught breaking into cars on Piedmont Road Sept. 7. Multiple officers responded to the scene and found four people breaking into vehicles. The four ran upon seeing the officers, but the officers were able to run three of the individuals down. One admitted to having a gun on him. The officers also found tools they believe were used to break into the vehicles.
Fatal shooting of 2 Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies | What we know
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies were shot and killed on the evening of Sept. 8. Here is what we know so far:. Two Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrive in Marietta to serve a warrant for a “theft by deception” charge.
West Cobb Diner offers up comfort food, smiles for grieving law enforcement
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The Cobb County community continues to mourn the loss of these two deputies. And now at least one local business is stepping in with a small gesture that is making a huge impact. The chaos that unfolded in Hampton Glen where two Cobb deputies were shot and...
Marietta community ‘shocked’ after Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies killed
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Neighbors in a Marietta neighborhood are in shock after hearing two Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies died in the line of duty on Thursday evening while serving a warrant. Dozens of police cruisers were seen flying up and down a road in Marietta around 9 p.m....
Man arrested for fire that injured Clayton County teacher
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested for the fire at a Riverdale home in August that left a Clayton County teacher badly burned recently. According to the U.S. Marshal Service, they arrested Theriton Wells in Humble, Texas. ORIGINAL STORY: Clayton County teacher recovering after being burned in...
Two in custody after Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies were ‘ambushed’ serving a warrant
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two individuals are in custody after Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies were killed in the line of duty on Thursday evening while serving a warrant, according to the Cobb County sheriff. Sheriff Craig Owens confirmed two deputies were serving a warrant at a Marietta home but...
More details given about shooting of Cobb County deputies
Community reacts to deaths of Cobb County deputies. Inside look at law enforcement training. Updated: 8 hours...
Law enforcement rallies to support fallen Cobb County deputies
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Thursday evening, swarms of law enforcement officers from across metro Atlanta huddled around the exit of the ER at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. They awaited the bodies of two Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies killed in the line of duty earlier Thursday. Around 11:30 p.m.,...
East Point holds water donation drive for flood victims in Northwest Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People were pulling up in their vehicles bright and early Saturday morning to be part of the solution in helping flood victims in Northwest Georgia. A water donation drive was held bright and early Saturday morning in East Point. Volunteers who were there tell CBS6 this...
Police training expert; serving warrant can be particularly dangerous for police
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta Police officers and sheriff’s deputies are mourning two brothers in blue, shot and killed while carrying out everyday police work, the serving of a warrant. But members of the law enforcement community say police work is never typical. U.S. Marshals Fugitive Investigator Frank...
Deputies killed in Cobb County while serving warrant identified
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The two deputies killed while attempting to serve a warrant on Thursday night have been identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Randall Koleski and 38-year-old Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. Both men were married and Ervin was the father of two children. According to officials, the deputies went to...
‘A helpless feeling:’ Line of duty deaths serving warrants, domestic calls
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There have been eight line of duty deaths this year in Georgia. Law enforcement say that is eight too many. Cobb County sheriff deputies killed Thursday was the second time in four years a metro officer died while serving warrants. “It makes you second guess ‘why...
Man shot several times outside DeKalb County restaurant, shooters on the run
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dekalb County Police need your help to locate three individuals seen running through a restaurant parking lot with assault rifles and shooting another man several times. William Rudder lives in the area and is troubled by what happened outside the Halal Pizza and & Café in...
Two shot, one killed in Pryor Street shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two men were shot after a dispute near Sports Bar & Grille on Pryor Street Thursday night. Police responded to a call at 656 Pryor St. SW around 9:40 p.m. and found the two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. One man died at the scene. The other was brought to the hospital for treatment. He is still alive.
Police searching for person that vandalized a Snellville church
SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - A Snellville church was vandalized in broad daylight. More than 48 hours later, police are still searching for the suspected vandal that took off on foot. All was quiet at Westside Baptist Church on Tuesday until about 3:30 in the afternoon. “By the time I stepped...
Georgia State Patrol cadet dies after training exercise
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia State Patrol cadet has died after a training exercise. Cadet Patrick Dupree is the first cadet to die during State Patrol training. Dupree and other members of the 113th Trooper School were completing a shotgun stress course Sept. 8 when Dupree collapsed. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Atlanta British Car Fayre returns to historic downtown Norcross
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta British Car Fayre is the annual gathering of British car and motorcycle enthusiasts in historic downtown Norcross. Now considered the largest of its kind in the region, visitors come from miles around to explore the rare, the vintage and the fast. Organizers tell CBS46...
