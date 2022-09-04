ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

CBS 46

Lovejoy police need your help locating husband accused of murdering wife

LOVEJOY, Ga. (CBS46) - The LoveJoy Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly shot and killed his wife in Clayton County just before 8 p.m. Friday. Police said the woman, who has not been identified, was in a car when she was shot multiple times along Grove Way.
CBS 46

Clayton County police search for missing disabled man

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing disabled man last seen in Atlanta on Thursday afternoon. Police say 32-year-old Deonte Winn was last seen at 3:10 p.m. at the 5800 block of Riverdale Road. The man is described as...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Three arrested after vehicle break-ins on Piedmont Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people have been arrested after being caught breaking into cars on Piedmont Road Sept. 7. Multiple officers responded to the scene and found four people breaking into vehicles. The four ran upon seeing the officers, but the officers were able to run three of the individuals down. One admitted to having a gun on him. The officers also found tools they believe were used to break into the vehicles.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Man arrested for fire that injured Clayton County teacher

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested for the fire at a Riverdale home in August that left a Clayton County teacher badly burned recently. According to the U.S. Marshal Service, they arrested Theriton Wells in Humble, Texas. ORIGINAL STORY: Clayton County teacher recovering after being burned in...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
#Hit And Run
CBS 46

More details given about shooting of Cobb County deputies

The Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman and Tommy DiDario join us to share why this is the perfect time to plan your next vacation. For more information, visit www.travelguard.com. Sponsored By: The Travel Mom. Community reacts to deaths of Cobb County deputies. Inside look at law enforcement training. Updated: 8 hours...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Law enforcement rallies to support fallen Cobb County deputies

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Thursday evening, swarms of law enforcement officers from across metro Atlanta huddled around the exit of the ER at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. They awaited the bodies of two Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies killed in the line of duty earlier Thursday. Around 11:30 p.m.,...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Deputies killed in Cobb County while serving warrant identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The two deputies killed while attempting to serve a warrant on Thursday night have been identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Randall Koleski and 38-year-old Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. Both men were married and Ervin was the father of two children. According to officials, the deputies went to...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

‘A helpless feeling:’ Line of duty deaths serving warrants, domestic calls

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There have been eight line of duty deaths this year in Georgia. Law enforcement say that is eight too many. Cobb County sheriff deputies killed Thursday was the second time in four years a metro officer died while serving warrants. “It makes you second guess ‘why...
CBS 46

Two shot, one killed in Pryor Street shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two men were shot after a dispute near Sports Bar & Grille on Pryor Street Thursday night. Police responded to a call at 656 Pryor St. SW around 9:40 p.m. and found the two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. One man died at the scene. The other was brought to the hospital for treatment. He is still alive.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Police searching for person that vandalized a Snellville church

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - A Snellville church was vandalized in broad daylight. More than 48 hours later, police are still searching for the suspected vandal that took off on foot. All was quiet at Westside Baptist Church on Tuesday until about 3:30 in the afternoon. “By the time I stepped...
SNELLVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Georgia State Patrol cadet dies after training exercise

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia State Patrol cadet has died after a training exercise. Cadet Patrick Dupree is the first cadet to die during State Patrol training. Dupree and other members of the 113th Trooper School were completing a shotgun stress course Sept. 8 when Dupree collapsed. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta British Car Fayre returns to historic downtown Norcross

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta British Car Fayre is the annual gathering of British car and motorcycle enthusiasts in historic downtown Norcross. Now considered the largest of its kind in the region, visitors come from miles around to explore the rare, the vintage and the fast. Organizers tell CBS46...
NORCROSS, GA

Community Policy