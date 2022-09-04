ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Tory frontrunner Truss declines to give detail on plans to tackle energy bills - old

By Dominic McGrath
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48TE7v_0hhkyYHp00

Liz Truss repeatedly declined on Sunday to spell out her plans to tackle soaring energy bills, 48 hours before she is tipped to become the next prime minister.

The Foreign Secretary, who will find out on Monday if she has defeated rival Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest, promised to act “immediately” to tackle the energy crisis upon entering Number 10 but would not offer clear detail of the support struggling households can expect.

There have been ever-louder calls in recent weeks for the Government to intervene to support the most vulnerable, with energy bills set to rise to around £3,500 this winter for the average household.

Ms Truss, who denied she was being “coy”, said she wanted to reassure voters that help is coming but indicated they would need to wait for a few days yet to find out what exactly such support might look like.

In an interview with the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, she said: “I will act if I’m elected as prime minister. I will act immediately on bills and on energy supply because I think those two things go hand in hand.

With me, what you see is what you get. I don’t make promises I can’t keep. I follow through on what I’ll say I’ll do

Liz Truss

“We need to deal with the immediate problem, we need to help people. We need to help businesses. But we also need to sort out the supply issues.”

Repeatedly pressed on what form that action would take, Ms Truss said: “Before you have been elected as prime minister, you don’t have all the wherewithal to get the things done.

“This is why it will take a week to sort out the precise plans and make sure we are able to announce them. That is why I cannot go into details at this stage. It would be wrong.

“I understand people are worried and I want to reassure people that I am absolutely determined to sort out this issue as well within a month, present a full plan for how we are going to reduce taxes, how we’re going to get the British economy going, and how we are going to find our way out of these very difficult times.”

Mr Sunak, widely believed to be heading towards a defeat, took a similar approach as he told the programme he could not give the “exact” pennies or pounds of support.

“I haven’t seen all the numbers and nation’s finances.”

Labour leapt on the lack of detail, with shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry labelling it “extraordinary” that Conservative Party leadership candidates “cannot give a specific answer to the one question frankly that everybody wants an answer to”.

Some experts and analysts have warned that neither Ms Truss nor Mr Sunak have set out sufficient plans to shepherd the UK through the coming months as the country braces for soaring energy bills and worsening inflation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B69Nh_0hhkyYHp00

Ms Truss’ proposals, which include reversing April’s rise in national insurance and next year’s corporation tax increase from 19% to 25%, have prompted accusations they could worsen the already grim economic situation.

On Sunday, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon offered a stark warning to the likely next prime minister, telling Sky News: “If she governs how she has campaigned over the summer, she will be a disaster.”

Ms Truss appeared to brush off such a warning as she insisted that the UK had “been through worse”.

“With me, what you see is what you get. I don’t make promises I can’t keep. I follow through on what I’ll say I’ll do.

“I will be clear with the public about what we are going to face and there will be challenging circumstances, there’ll be difficult decisions to be made.

“Not all of those decisions will be popular but I will be honest about what we will have to do.

“I’m also somebody who is positive. I’m clear that we can deal with these issues, that Britain has been through worse, frankly, in the past. We have the capability, we have the attitude and we have the spirit to deal with the challenges.”

Recent days have been full of speculation about who could make up the Cabinet in a Truss administration, with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng tipped to become her chancellor.

The Sunday Times also reported that the energy crisis will feature centrally in Ms Truss’ first speech from Downing Street, if she becomes prime minister.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rkl7M_0hhkyYHp00

There is also a growing expectation that the next prime minister will make an early visit to Kyiv to shore up support for Ukraine.

It comes as Mr Johnson prepares to leave office with praise from Volodymyr Zelensky ringing in his ears.

The Ukrainian leader, writing in the Mail on Sunday, called the outgoing prime minister a “true friend” as he paid tribute to his steadfast support for the war-torn country.

Mr Johnson used his own article in the Sunday Express to reflect on his achievements while also urging his party to come together after a summer of in-fighting and “back that new leader wholeheartedly”.

In what is set to be a frenzied few days for UK politics, Mr Johnson’s successor will be announced on Monday, taking over as prime minister the following day.

Mr Johnson and his successor will go to Balmoral, rather than Buckingham Palace, for the appointment of the new prime minister on Tuesday, in a break from tradition.

The Queen will receive Mr Johnson on Tuesday at her Aberdeenshire home, where he will formally tender his resignation.

This will be followed by an audience with the new Tory leader, where she or he will be invited to form a government.

It is likely to be a “very sad” occasion for Mr Johnson, according to his former chief of staff and close aide Lord Udny-Lister.

But he also told Sky News that he would “never say never” about a return for Mr Johnson.

“He is going to be watching all this and if something happens in the future, as you said, the ball comes loose in the scrum, then anything can happen. I’m not going to predict. All I’m saying is I would never write him off.”

Other senior figures in the Conservative Party were quick on Sunday to offer advice and warnings to the next prime minister.

Former chancellor Lord Hammond admitted concerns for his party’s reputation for “sound government,” as he appeared on Sky News to warn that the incoming Government must be based on the principles of “sound money, balanced budgets, paying our way in the world”.

The new leader will also inherit what veteran Tory MP David Davis labelled as “probably the second most difficult brief” facing any post-war prime minister.

“The only person with a worse brief coming in was Margaret Thatcher,” the former minister told Sky News as he urged the next leader to put ideology to one side to meet the scale of the crisis.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Queen under medical supervision as Prince Charles travels to Balmoral

The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace said.“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” a Palace spokesperson said.The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral, while the Duke of Cambridge, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne are all on their way to the monarch’s Scottish home. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had been due to attend a charity event in London...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Prayers of the nation’ with the Queen as UK leaders share ‘deep concern’

The “prayers of the nation” are with the Queen, the Archbishop of Canterbury has said, as the country’s leaders sent messages of support regarding the announcement that the monarch is under medical supervision.The UK’s leading political figures were quick to tweet about their “deep concern”. Liz Truss, who became the Prime Minister after an audience with the Queen at Balmoral on Tuesday, was on the front bench of the Commons when she received the news about the Queen’s health.Ms Truss tweeted: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime” adding “my thoughts –...
U.K.
The Independent

Backlash as Liz Truss removes ‘women’ from equalities job title and appoints man to role

Liz Truss’s government has been accused of “erasing women from the equalities agenda” after the word “women” was removed from the title of a ministerial role – and the job given to a man. Nadhim Zahawi, who served as chancellor between July and September, was appointed equalities minister on Tuesday as part of the new prime minister’s revamped cabinet.The role was previously titled “women and equalities minister”. The change has led some to suggest that the importance of women’s issues at the Government Equalities Office has been “downgraded”.Kate Osborne, a Labour MP who sits on the women and equalities...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson registers £24k gift from Tory donor for wedding party

Boris Johnson has registered a near £24,000 donation covering aspects of his wedding party including flowers, a South African barbecue and an ice cream van.Records published on Thursday showed Lord Anthony and Lady Carole Bamford stumped up the cash to also cover marquee hire, portaloos, catering and waiting staff.Lord Bamford, a major Tory donor and the chairman of the construction equipment manufacturer JCB, hosted the party for the then prime minister and wife Carrie on July 30.The Johnsons were joined by family and friends at the 18th-century Daylesford House in the Cotswolds to celebrate after the coronavirus pandemic forced them...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Emily Thornberry
Person
Laura Kuenssberg
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Margaret Thatcher
The Independent

‘Right then, wrong now’: Kwasi Kwarteng criticised for U-turn on fracking

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has been criticised by Sir Keir Starmer after Liz Truss announced the lifting of the ban on fracking – just months after the former energy minister rubbished shale gas extraction.The Labour leader today told the new prime minister fracking will not boost the UK’s energy supply in the short term or improve energy security, adding that doubling down on fossil fuels is a "ludicrous" answer in light of the climate crisis.Speaking in the House of Commons, he quoted Kwarteng’s tweets from March where the chancellor heavily criticised fracking, saying “no amount” of shale gas from wells...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Us Weekly

Prince William and Prince Charles Head to Queen Elizabeth II’s Side as Doctors Are ‘Concerned About Her Health’

Queen Elizabeth II is under “medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday, September 8. “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the statement reads. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.” Several royal correspondents have also reported that Prince William, […]
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Trump told aides he kept secret documents on Russia over fear Biden would ‘shred’ them, report says

Donald Trump reportedly told his close aides that he felt the need to preserve documents related to the Russian collusion investigation over fears the Joe Biden administration would “shred” them.The documents were part of the federal investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 elections to sow discord in the US and boost Mr Trump’s chances of winning over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.A memo declassified by the US justice department in August stated the former president was not prosecuted following the Russia investigation because his actions did not amount to obstruction of justice.During his final days at the White...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Energy Crisis#Frontrunner#Tory
The Independent

Voices: What will happen to human rights under Liz Truss?

Truss’s most distinctive positioning as foreign secretary has been over Ukraine, with a series of announcements seeking to isolate and weaken Russia while championing freedom in Ukraine. A slew of sanctions against Russia have grabbed the headlines, but news the UK was sending investigators to Ukraine to gather evidence of war crimes was proof that the task of tackling serious human rights overseas occupies a place in Liz Truss’s worldview. This is to be strongly welcomed.Second to Russia comes China, over which Truss is adopting an increasingly tough position. If, as reported last week, the Truss administration will declare China...
POLITICS
The Independent

Energy bills plan will rein in soaring inflation, but come at a ‘massive’ cost

The Prime Minister’s plan to freeze energy bills will rein in rampant rises in inflation and is set to cut the risk of a deep recession, but experts warn it will carry a “massive” cost to the nation’s finances.Ms Truss said the move to cap energy bills at £2,500 will slash around four to five percentage points off inflation, meaning it will peak at far lower levels than previously feared.Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY ITEM Club, is forecasting that inflation will now peak at around 11% in October – still painfully high and the worst for more...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Simon Clarke says fracking should be done with ‘community consent’

Simon Clarke said that fracking should be done “in the most sensitive way possible” when speaking to Sky News ahead of Liz Truss’s confirmation that the ban on the practise will be lifted.The levelling-up secretary said while it was important to obtain “community consent,” meeting the country’s net zero commitment is “critical.”Ms Truss’s lifting of the ban could see the resumption of domestic shale gas fracking in as soon as six months.A cap of £2,500 pounds a year on energy bills was also announced in the House of Commons on Thursday, 8 September.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Philip Schofield reacts to complaints over This Morning’s tone-deaf game showQueen ‘under medical supervision’ at Balmoral with doctors concerned for healthEvery time Liz Truss ‘gave way’ to Tory MPs during energy crisis announcement
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump demands 2020 election be overturned as special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

Donald Trump has scored something of a victory in the scandal over the classified documents he took with him to Mar-a-Lago, with a judge granting his request to have a special master vet the seized material for “personal items and documents and potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney-client and/or executive privilege”.Mr Trump kicked off the Labor Day holiday on Truth Social with a string of posts raging against the FBI, the Department of Justice, and Hunter Biden on the basis of dubious conspiracy theories. He also again demanded the 2020 election result be overturned.In this morning’s multi-post...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Ferries contract decision was not politically motivated, says ex-minister Mackay

Former finance secretary Derek Mackay has rejected claims the awarding of a contract for two ferries – which are over budget and late – was politically motivated.Mr Mackay, who quit the Scottish Cabinet in 2020 after messages he sent to a 16-year-old boy were made public by the Scottish Sun, was the transport minister who awarded the contract to Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow in 2015.The yard has since been nationalised to save it from administration and the Glen Sannox and the as-yet-unnamed hull 802 are projected to cost two-and-a-half times more than planned and be delivered five years late.Critics...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Queen news – live: Charles and William travel to Balmoral amid concern for monarch

The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace has announced.The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral, while the Duke of Cambridge is also on his way.The monarch, 96, pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday, a day after appointing Liz Truss as PM at her home in the Scottish Highlands.A Palace spokesperson said: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen‘s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”The Queen‘s close family including the Prince of Wales have been informed, with the latest announcement escalating fears for the monarch’s health. Read More Queen under medical supervision as Prince Charles travels to BalmoralBalmoral: Inside the Queen’s Scottish home and summer retreatQueen postpones Privy Council duties after being urged by royal doctors to rest
TRAVEL
The Independent

Liz Truss making Britons ‘foot the bill’ for energy plan, says Keir Starmer as new PM rules out windfall tax

Liz Truss has been accused of making ordinary Britons “foot the bill” for her plan to freeze energy bills, as she ruled out a windfall tax on the oil and gas companies.In a feisty first exchange at PMQs, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was “extraordinary” that the new Tory prime minister was refusing to ask the fossil fuel giants to pay more during the energy crisis.“Her first act is to borrow more than is needed because she won’t touch oil and gas profits,” Sir Keir said. “Is she really telling us that she’s going to leave these...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘We’ve stopped it once, we’ll stop it again’: Anti-fracking activists gear up for fight after Truss lifts ban

Anti-fracking campaigners across the country have vowed to take up the fight against drilling once more after Liz Truss reneged on a manifesto promise to keep the process banned.The new prime minister scrapped the commitment on Thursday as part of plans to boost the UK’s energy security amid spiralling bills and potential shortages.But those who previously led the fight against fracking - a process known to cause earth tremors - say they are ready, willing and determined to once more oppose the creation of what would be a new fossil fuel industry in the UK.“I spent seven or eight years...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy plan will ‘bring immediate relief’, but suppliers call for more action

The Government’s plans on energy bills will “bring immediate relief” to struggling families, the boss of the UK’s biggest energy supplier has said.Chris O’Shea, chief executive of British Gas owner Centrica, promised to continue donating 10% of profits to help vulnerable households.These households are still facing doubled energy bills despite the support announced on Thursday.Extraordinary circumstances call for us all to think differentlyChris O'Shea, Centrica“We know people are deeply worried about the increase in their energy bills this winter,” Mr O’Shea said.“Extraordinary circumstances call for us all to think differently and we know this bold customer support package from the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Brexit ‘opportunities’ role ditched with no replacement for Jacob Rees-Mogg

Liz Truss’s government has ditched the dedicated role of Brexit opportunities minister, confirming that Jacob Rees-Mogg would not be replaced in the job.Mr Rees-Mogg, the former Brexit opportunities and efficiency minister, has been given a significant promotion to business secretary in the new prime minister’s first cabinet.The PM’s official spokesperson said the mission of hunting out Brexit opportunities would now be “taken across departments”.Handed the role by Boris Johnson in February, Mr Rees-Mogg spent six months trying to interest his colleagues in ditching EU regulations and launching attacks on the civil service over working from home.His office listed scrapping...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK ‘not looking the other way’ over detention of campaigning Sikh blogger

Accusations the UK has chosen to “look the other way” over the detention and alleged torture of a Scottish Sikh blogger in India has been rejected by a Foreign Office minister.Speaking at Westminster, Tory frontbencher Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, who has been working on the case of Jagtar Singh Johal, insisted progress is being made.His response followed claims the British Government is turning a blind eye to the 35-year-old’s plight because of trade deal negotiations.Mr Johal, from Dumbarton, was in Punjab in northern India for his wedding in 2017 when his family say he was arrested and bundled into an...
INDIA
The Independent

Insulation the ‘big omission’ in package to bring down energy costs

A lack of efforts to insulate millions of homes to keep them warm and cut bills is the “big omission” in the Government’s energy package, it has been warned.The measures announced by Liz Truss to tackle sky-high energy bills and ease the cost-of-living crisis focused on capping prices and boosting domestic energy supplies.That includes lifting the ban on fracking and new licences for North Sea oil and gas, as well as stating support for clean energy sources including nuclear, wind and solar.But the package set out no new efforts to help households save energy through increased insulation and other efficiency...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

831K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy