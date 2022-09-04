ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India's main opposition protests rising prices, lack of jobs

By Via AP news wire
 4 days ago

Thousands of Indians rallied on Sunday under key opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi , who made a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's government over soaring unemployment and rising food and fuel prices in the country.

Gandhi accused Modi of pursuing policies benefitting big business groups at the expense of small and medium industries and poor farmers and workers.

He also said the government was creating an atmosphere of fear and hatred, in reference to Hindu-Muslim tensions.

He said the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and essential food items like wheat have shot up 40%-175% since Modi came to power eight years ago.

Without naming the business leaders, Gandhi said two key groups were running India's ports, airports, oil refineries, information technology sector and big media houses.

The rally was held at Ramlila Ground in New Delhi, which is used for religious festivals, major political meetings and entertainment events.

The Modi government says it has provided millions of people with toilets, gas connections, drinking water, bank accounts, free health insurance and homes.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defended the government’s handling of the economy in Parliament and said there was zero probability of India slipping into recession despite battling the COVID-19 pandemic and supply-chain disruptions caused by the ongoing Ukrainian conflict.

The rally came three days ahead of the start of Gandhi’s 3,500 kilometers (2,185 miles) walking tour covering Indian cities, towns and villages over the next five months.

The objective is to win people's support ahead of two key state legislature elections in Modi’s home state of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh state that are likely to impact the country's next national elections due in 2024.

Swapan Dasgupta, a lawmaker from Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, said in his blog on Sunday that since losing power to the BJP in 2014, the Congress, once the default party of Indians, has "meandered its way from crisis to crisis, losing election after election and being a mute spectator to the desertion of important leaders."

The Congress is also finding it difficult to find a successor to ailing Sonia Gandhi as the party president, with her son, Rahul, quitting the post following the party's debacle in 2019 national elections.

The opposition has been infuriated by the government’s decision last month to impose a tax on packed milk curd, cheese, buttermilk, packed rice, flour and wheat. The government earlier raised fuel prices.

India’s economy, Asia’s third largest, had been recovering from a pandemic slump. Multiple waves of COVID-19 outbreaks have impacted India’s large informal sector, with unemployment rising to nearly 8.5% in August, according to data from the think tank Center for Monitoring Indian Economy.

With e-commerce registering an upsurge since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, the medium and small industries are finding it difficult to compete with larger corporations with deeper pockets to meet capital requirements to tide over distress caused by the pandemic.

India’s central bank projected inflation at 6.7% this fiscal year and raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.4%, in its third such hike since May.

The economy expanded by 8.7% in the previous fiscal year after contracting 6.6% in fiscal year 2020-21. India's fiscal year runs from April to March.

——-

Associated Press video journalist Shonal Ganguly contributed to this report.

Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Pakistan attempts another breach in biggest lake even as 100,000 people displaced

Pakistan’s biggest lake might burst its banks after a last-ditch effort to drain its water in a controlled manner failed, a senior official has warned, even though the breach displaced up to 100,000 people from their homes. Lake Manchar in the southeastern Sindh province in Pakistan has had its water levels rise to dangerously high levels, especially because of the unprecedented monsoons that have claimed the lives of more than 1300 people in the country.Pakistan breached Manchar Lake over the weekend, displacing up to 100,000 people from their homes. A minister said that it was aimed at saving more...
Half of Japan governing lawmakers tied to Unification Church

Japan's governing party said Thursday that an internal survey found that nearly half of its national lawmakers had ties to the Unification Church, in a widening controversy that emerged after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.Abe was shot to death during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara in July. The suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, reportedly told police he killed Abe because of his apparent link to the Unification Church. A letter and social media postings attributed to him said large donations by his mother to the church bankrupted his family and ruined his life.That led...
Sturgeon invited to face ferries inquiry committee

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been invited to appear before the Public Audit Committee at Holyrood to give evidence on issues related to two late and over budget ferries.Committee convener Richard Leonard said the committee had agreed to invite the First Minister just hours after former finance secretary Derek Mackay appeared to give evidence.Mr Mackay rejected assertions the decision to award the contract to Port Glasgow yard Ferguson Marine was made for political reasons.The ferries are set to be delivered five years later than planned and two-and-a-half times over budget.In a statement released on Thursday, Mr Leonard said there have...
‘Prayers of the nation’ with the Queen as UK leaders share ‘deep concern’

The “prayers of the nation” are with the Queen, the Archbishop of Canterbury has said, as the country’s leaders sent messages of support regarding the announcement that the monarch is under medical supervision.The UK’s leading political figures were quick to tweet about their “deep concern”. Liz Truss, who became the Prime Minister after an audience with the Queen at Balmoral on Tuesday, was on the front bench of the Commons when she received the news about the Queen’s health.Ms Truss tweeted: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime” adding “my thoughts –...
Tens of thousands of firms at risk of failure over spiralling energy bills

The UK could witness the collapse of an “unprecedented number of otherwise healthy businesses” over the coming months due to rocketing energy bills, insolvency experts have warned.Red Flag Alert, which monitors the financial health of larger firms, has said more than 75,000 companies, with revenues of £1 million or more, are at risk of insolvency due to energy price hikes.It added that 26,720 are at risk of failing completely as they struggle to swallow higher costs.Government support for households is important. However, supporting businesses in dealing with uncapped energy costs should also be a priorityRed Flag AlertThe warning comes as...
US unveils more than $2bn military aid for Kyiv as Ukraine makes military gains

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv as America has announced a further package of almost £2.7 billion (£2.3 billion) military aid for Ukraine.The announcement was made by Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin at a US air base in Ramstein, Germany. Weapons include howitzers, munitions, Humvee vehicles and anti-tank systems.It comes on top of a previous $13bn (£11bn) in military aid for Ukraine previously announced by Washington.The announcement was also made as Ukraine pressed a counter-offensive against Russia in the south, east and north of the country.“This is a very important signal that the United States is with...
PM’s energy plan does not help families with rising inflation – Drakeford

Mark Drakeford has criticised the Prime Minister’s plan for tackling soaring energy prices, saying it “offers nothing further” to help families with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.Liz Truss announced in the House of Commons on Thursday that she would freeze energy bills for two years, ensuring households would pay no more than £2,500 a year on gas and electricity.Wales’ First Minister welcomed the “certainty” the move would provide people in the short term.However, he said it would not help families with the general rise in inflation, particularly the soaring cost of food.Speaking in the centre of Cardiff, Mr Drakeford said: “This...
TheDailyBeast

Antisemitic Conspiracy Theories Are Going Mainstream

What is the difference between anti-Zionism and antisemitism?When are fiercely delivered rhetorical attacks on Israel an acceptable part of intense political discourse, and when do they amount to anti-Jewish invective?It is crucial, although challenging, to distinguish between the two—given the passions understandably aroused by every aspect of the Israel-Palestine dispute—especially when the speakers seem otherwise credible and accomplished. The controversial recent comments by the director of Middle East Studies at Denver University provide a good opportunity to identify the line between criticism of Israeli policies and allusions to age-old anti-Jewish conspiracy theories.Shortly after the vicious stabbing of Indian-British-American author Salman...
TheConversationAU

Australia's June quarter national accounts show GDP doing well - for now

Tuesday’s national accounts show Australia ending 2021-22 on a strong note. Gross domestic product grew by a historically robust 0.9% in the three months to June, and by an unusually-high 3.6% over the year. Australia’s economy is now more than 5% bigger than it was before COVID, a better performance than most comparable economies. The main drivers of the 0.9% jump in activity were household spending and exports. Household spending grew 2.2% in the quarter, exports grew 5.5%. Each contributed about one percentage point to the growth in GDP. Working the other way was a smaller build-up of inventories (unsold stock) that lowers...
BBC

Firmus increases prices across NI by 56.3%

Gas supplier Firmus Energy has announced a 56.3% price rise across both its networks in Northern Ireland. The increase will affect about 62,000 customers in the Ten Towns area and 47,000 in Greater Belfast. It is understood to be the biggest increase of any supplier in Northern Ireland to date...
