ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

John Paul I, briefly serving, ’smiling” pope, is beatified

By FRANCES D'EMILIO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B3Pat_0hhkyVde00
1 of 11

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday beatified one of his predecessors, John Paul I, a briefly serving pontiff who distinguished himself with his humility and cheerfulness, and whose abrupt death in his bedroom in 1978 shocked the world and fueled suspicions for years about his demise.

The ceremony in St. Peter’s Square constituted the last formal step in the Vatican before possible sainthood for Albino Luciani, an Italian who died 33 days after being elected pontiff.

“With a smile, Pope John Paul managed to communicate the goodness of the Lord,” Francis said in his homily.

“How beautiful is a church with a happy, serene and smiling face, that never closes doors, never hardens hearts, never complains or harbors resentments, isn’t angry, does not look dour or suffer nostalgia for the past,″ the pontiff said.

Francis then encouraged people to pray to the newly beatified churchman to “obtain for us the smile of the soul.”

Last year, Francis approved a miracle attributed to the intercession of John Paul I — that of the recovery of a critically ill 11-year-old girl in 2011 in Buenos Aires, the hometown of the current pope. Now a young woman, Candela Giarda told a Vatican press conference last week via a video message that she had wanted to attend the ceremony but couldn’t because she recently broke a foot working out in a gym.

For Luciani to be declared a saint, another miracle, following his beatification, must be attributed to his intercession and certified by the Vatican.

Seated under a canopy outside St. Peter’s Basilica, Francis led the ceremony, which was punctuated by booms of thunder, flashes of lightning and pouring rain, prompting cardinals, bishops, the choir and thousands of rank-and-file faithful in the square to open umbrellas.

But by the end of the ceremony, the sun was shining, and Francis, waving while seated in a popemobile, toured the square, waving to the crowd, some of whom shouted, “Long live the pope!”

When elected pontiff on Aug. 26, 1978, Luciani, 65, had been serving as patriarch of Venice, one of the church’s more prestigious positions. In that role as well as that previously as a bishop in northeastern Italy, Luciani sounded warnings against corruption, including in banking circles.

In his short-lived papacy, which concluded with the discovery of his body in his bedroom in the Apostolic Palace, John Paul I immediately established a simple, direct way of communicating with the faithful in the addresses he gave, a style change considered revolutionary considering the stuffiness of the environment of church hierarchy.

Those who have campaigned for him to someday be made a saint have stressed his deep spirituality and his tireless emphasis on key Christian virtues — faith, hope and charity.

John Paul “lived without compromise,″ Francis said, praising him as mild-tempered, humble pastor.

Luciani overcame “the temptation to his own self at the center and to seek one’s glory,” the pontiff said.

The Vatican said John Paul died of a heart attack, but no autopsy was done. It gave conflicting versions of the circumstances of how his body was discovered. First it said that a priest who served as his secretary found him, but later acknowledged John Paul was found dead by one of the nuns who brought him his customary morning coffee.

With a huge financial scandal developing at the time in Italy involving figures who had links to the Vatican’s bank, suspicions quickly took root in the secular media that perhaps Luciani was poisoned because he intended to root out wrongdoing.

Books speculating on the circumstances surrounding his death sold millions of copies.

___

Alessandra Tarantino contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

Related
The Conversation U.S.

'Smiling Pope' John Paul I takes the next step toward sainthood -- not all pontiffs earn this distinction

On Sept. 4, 2022, Pope John Paul I, born Albino Luciani, will be beatified: proclaimed as “blessed,” the last step before being canonized as a Catholic saint. Elected head of the Catholic Church in August 1978, he held the papacy for only one month. John Paul I was found dead in bed late that September. The cause of his unexpected death was determined to have been a heart attack, notwithstanding a lingering swirl of conspiracy theories. Despite his short papacy, John Paul I left a mark. Called the “Smiling Pope” because of his welcoming manner, he was the first pope in centuries...
RELIGION
The Associated Press

Pope invites cardinal on trial to attend Vatican meeting

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has taken another step to rehabilitate Cardinal Angelo Becciu, inviting the once-powerful Vatican prelate to an upcoming meeting of cardinals two years after Francis forced his resignation based on purported financial improprieties. Becciu, 74, is currently on trial in the Vatican’s criminal tribunal, accused...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Saint Peter
The Associated Press

'Crushed' by 2 papacies, John Paul I's death eclipsed life

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The moment that the black wall telephone rang early on the morning of Sept. 29, 1978, in Stefania Falasca’s Rome apartment is imprinted in her mind. Then 15, Falasca remembers her father answering and hearing the voice of her uncle, a priest who worked at the Vatican, coming through the receiver: “The pope is dead!” “But he’s already dead!” Falasca recalled her bewildered father exclaiming. Like countless others around the globe, her father struggled to comprehend how 65-year-old John Paul I, elected as pontiff barely a month earlier — on Aug. 26, 1978 — could be dead, and confusedly first thought of Pope Paul VI, who had died in early August at age 80. John Paul I, born Albino Luciani, is widely remembered more for his sudden, mystery-dogged death than for his life. Falasca, an Italian journalist for a Catholic publication, has toiled for more than a decade to change that and to convince the Vatican that he deserves to be a saint for how he lived his faith, as a priest, bishop, cardinal and, so briefly, as pontiff.
RELIGION
Andrei Tapalaga

Secret "Time Machine" Hidden in the Vatican Helped a Priest Go Back in Time To Observe the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ

Father Ernetti allegedly went back in time and photographed the crucifixion of Jesus ChristUniverse Inside You/YouTube. The idea of time travel has been fantasized about by many science fiction writers and other historians who endorse the possibility of time travel. Despite a large number of stories about “time travel experiments”, there is one that stands out due to the large attention it has received.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pope John#Beatification#Beatified#Italian#Attribut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Vatican City
The Independent

Shia LaBeouf reveals he converted to Catholicism after studying religion for Padre Pio film

Shia LaBeouf has revealed that he converted to Catholicism, after studying the religion for his upcoming movie, Padre Pio.During an interview with Word on Fire Catholic Ministries’ Bishop Robert Barron on Thursday, the 36-year-old actor expressed how much he was mentally struggling and had thoughts of suicide, before joining the cast of his newest movie. However, in order to better understand the late mystic Saint Padre Pio, who he portrays in the biopic, LaBeuof said that he livied with a monastery of Franciscan Capuchin friars and started engaging with the Church, which helped him through the difficult time.“I had...
RELIGION
Daily Montanan

What in Jesus’ name: Saving the savior from the dangerous message of Christian nationalism

In one of my favorite scenes from “The Simpsons,” Homer answers the door to find Rev. Timothy Lovejoy, the busybody, sanctimonious preacher at his door, accompanied by a mob. “This isn’t about Jesus, is it?” Homer asks. “All things are about Jesus, Homer,” Lovejoy replies. “Awww,” a frustrated Homer grunts. I keep on coming back […] The post What in Jesus’ name: Saving the savior from the dangerous message of Christian nationalism appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RELIGION
The Independent

Catholic college dean who guarded Pope resigns after lying about degree and PhD

The dean of a business school at a catholic college in Houston, Texas, who previously served in the Swiss Guard in the Vatican, has been pushed out of the role after it was found that he falsified his credentials. Mario Enzler, who met Mother Teresa and served under Pope John Paul II, has stepped down from his post at the Cameron School of Business at the University of St Thomas after facing allegations that he included multiple non-existent degrees on his resume, according to The Houston Chronicle.Mr Enzler claimed to have received a doctorate from a university in his...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy