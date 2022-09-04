Read full article on original website
Related
‘Barbarian’ Director Zach Cregger on Making the Year’s Most Shocking Horror Movie and Jordan Peele’s Advice
Zach Cregger has delivered one of the most twist-filled movies of the year with “Barbarian.” But perhaps the biggest shock to fans is that a member of irreverent sketch group Whitest Kids U’Know switched to horror so effortlessly. For Cregger, the two worlds are not far apart. “I don’t think horror and comedy are too dissimilar,” Cregger says. “The anatomy of a scare is very similar to the anatomy of a laugh. It’s all about timing and tone and zigging when the audience expects you to zag. I feel like my time in sketch comedy has equipped me to play...
"Barbarian" Review: A Horror Film About An Airbnb With Nightmares You Could Never Even Imagine Inside
Barbarian stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, and so many unexpected horrors you may as well call it quits now.
Digital Trends
Steelrising review: a creative Soulslike attempt that struggles to execute
“Steelrising has some lofty ambitions, but poor execution slays this potentially innovative Soulslike.”. When it comes to developer Spiders, the studio has yet to land a hit that matches its ambitions. Technomancer was largely viewed as a unique story tied saddled with poor gameplay and technical performance. Greedfall was a slight step up, but for the most part, had the same issues. While many are waiting to see if Greedfall 2 can iron out those technical issues and live up to the BioWare RPG mold it looks to improve on, Steelrising has bubbled its way up in the background. Its trajectory is the same story for Spiders, though.
Digital Trends
Metal: Hellsinger headlines Xbox Game Pass’ September lineup
A new month means new games are on the way to Xbox Game Pass for cloud, console, and PC. As always, the new catalog of incoming games includes multiple titles, but the easy highlight of September’s group is Metal: Hellsinger, a new first-person shooter that turns Doom into a rhythm game.
RELATED PEOPLE
Digital Trends
Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty DLC not coming to last-gen consoles
CD Projekt Red today announced Cyberpunk 2077‘s expansion via a surprise teaser trailer. The clip shares a few details about the plot, characters, setting, and release date of the upcoming DLC. However, one of the most important details is that it won’t be coming to last-gen consoles. The...
Digital Trends
Love tears Harry Styles apart in My Policeman’s new trailer
Love is never easy even under the best of circumstances. And the circumstances are far from ideal in Prime Video‘s upcoming film, My Policeman. Harry Styles, one of the leads of Don’t Worry Darling, headlines the film as Tom Burgess, a police officer in the ’50s who has to hide the fact that he’s secretly gay. It was a different time back then, and even the hint of homosexuality could ruin lives. That’s why Tom married a school teacher named Marion Taylor. Marion truly loves Tom, but the titular policeman only has eyes for a local museum curator, Patrick Hazlewood. And that’s a volatile love triangle that may ultimately destroy all three of them.
Comments / 0