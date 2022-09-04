“Steelrising has some lofty ambitions, but poor execution slays this potentially innovative Soulslike.”. When it comes to developer Spiders, the studio has yet to land a hit that matches its ambitions. Technomancer was largely viewed as a unique story tied saddled with poor gameplay and technical performance. Greedfall was a slight step up, but for the most part, had the same issues. While many are waiting to see if Greedfall 2 can iron out those technical issues and live up to the BioWare RPG mold it looks to improve on, Steelrising has bubbled its way up in the background. Its trajectory is the same story for Spiders, though.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO