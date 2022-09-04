ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yankees get more tough injury news at worst possible time

The Yankees injury woes just got worse with first baseman Anthony Rizzo heading to the injured list at the worst possible moment. New York was riding high in the first half of the season but they’ve come crashing back to earth since the All-Star Break. The Yankees have a...
Xander Bogaerts sets impressive Red Sox record amid scalding hot streak

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts has now recorded multiple hits in 9 straight games. That mark is tied for the most in Red Sox franchise history, per J.P. Long. Long notes that the only other Red Sox players to accomplish the feat are Kevin Youkilis, Jim Rice, and Roy Johnson. Bogaerts, who can opt […] The post Xander Bogaerts sets impressive Red Sox record amid scalding hot streak appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rays stop Red Sox 4-3 to stay 5 games back of Yankees

By DICK SCANLON Associated Press ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Manuel Margot and David Peralta each doubled home a run in the seventh inning, sending the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday. Tampa Bay stopped Boston's five-game winning streak and stayed five games behind the first-place Yankees in the AL East. New York beat Minnesota 5-2 earlier in the day. The Rays hold one of three AL wild-card spots in a tight race that also includes Seattle, Toronto and Baltimore. With the Rays trailing 3-2 in the seventh, pinch-hitter Vidal Bruján was hit by a pitch from...
