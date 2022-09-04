Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?
FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
Labor day weather sees the start of fall leading into another La Nina winter
Seattle is cooling down, just in time for Labor Day weekend, after a stretch of record-breaking heat this summer, with highs in the mid to high 70s for the weekend before coming down to a breezy 70 degrees on Monday and through the beginning of next week. “Actually, we’re going...
Some Whatcom residents smelling this wildfire smoke, as air quality drops
West winds should keep most smoke away, air agency says.
Body found near Green River in Kent
The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the Green River in Kent on Wednesday. A passerby told deputies they saw the body in the 25000 block of Frager Road. The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation to uncover the circumstances behind the...
q13fox.com
New photos show devastation after floatplane crashes with 10 on-board near Whidbey Island
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - Three pictures obtained by FOX 13 News are shedding new light on the devastation following the float plane crash that killed 10 people. The man behind the camera was, according to him, the first boat on the scene after hearing the loud boom. Neither he, nor his wife, saw the plane crash. However, they turned toward the loud noise and witnessed a column of water that hung in the air for an estimated 10 seconds.
Witness to deadly floatplane crash in Puget Sound describes moments before, after impact
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — One of the first people to arrive to the scene of a deadly plane crash near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4 said it looked like the aircraft nose-dived straight into Puget Sound. Magnolia resident Matt Peterson said he believes what sounded like an explosion a...
Whidbey Island float plane crash: ’10 presumed dead’ with 1 body found after Friday Harbor aircraft ‘nosedived’ into sea
TEN people are presumed dead after witnesses described seeing a plane 'nosedive' into the water on Sunday. The float plane was carrying a child and nine other passengers during the horror crash on Whidbey Island north of Seattle, Washington. A tweet from USCG Pacific Northwest announced the deadly Sunday afternoon...
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham power outage leaves over 1,500 in the dark
As of 7:45pm, the estimate for restoring power was 9:30pm. Trees/vegetation was cited as the cause. Leave a comment here. Best comments add additional information or context to the story. Least favorite simply express meaningless polarized political talking points. Personal attacks and violating victims' privacy will result in being banned from commenting.
Fatal pileup closes southbound I-5 near Northgate for hours
SEATTLE — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 were closed for nearly five hours after a fatal crash early Tuesday. The three right lanes are now open. The left lane remains blocked. The crash at Northeast Northgate Way happened at around 3:30 a.m. and involved two semitrucks and two...
ncwlife.com
Woman dies in East Wenatchee house fire
Note: This story originally identified the site of the fire as a condominium. It has been corrected to identify it as a single-family home. An unidentified woman died in a house fire this morning in East Wenatchee. Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 responded at...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Woman living in HASCO-owned apartment concerned about water quality
LYNNWOOD, Wash., September 7, 2022—A Lynnwood woman living in a Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO) property was appalled to turn on her kitchen faucet, back in July of this year, to find the water was running cloudy and orange. After two months and countless follow ups by the tenant with HASCO maintenance, the problem has still not been resolved.
Search suspended, 9 still missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound
One person was killed and nine people remained missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
1 dead after float plane carrying 9 crashes off Whidbey Island
South Whidbey Fire and EMS marine crews are responding to a float plane crash west of Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island, the department tweeted just before 4 p.m. Sunday. One person died in the crash, according to South Whidbey Fire. According to the United States Coast Guard, eight adults and...
‘Will to live’ is key, Coast Guard says of ongoing Whidbey Island plane crash search and rescue
The U.S. Coast Guard is actively searching for nine people unaccounted for after a float plane crashed west of Whidbey Island Sunday afternoon. The plane, a de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter registered to Northwest Seaplanes, was in its direct flight path to Renton Municipal Airport after departing from Friday Harbor when it “took a steep dive into the water” near Mutiny Bay, according to Scott Giard, spokesperson for the Coast Guard.
One dead, at least eight others missing after floatplane crash near Seattle
The Coast Guard said one person has died and at least eight others were the subjects of a search on waters near Seattle after a floatplane crashed. The agency announced just before 6 p.m. that a body believed to be connected to the crash in Mutiny Bay had been recovered. "Eight individuals remain unaccounted for," it said.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Middle school sports returns for Marysville students
MARYSVILLE, Wash., September 7, 2022—This morning, Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring, Marysville School District Superintendent Dr. Zac Robbins and Board Director Wade Rinehardt, Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County Executive Director Bill Tsoukalas, and YMCA of Snohomish County Executive Director Peyton Tune jointly announced a partnership to provide extracurricular sports programs to middle school students in the Marysville School District.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Downtown Seattle’s ‘eruptions of ugliness’ to be dealt with in less than 45 minutes
I realize that graffiti will always be with us. But it’s always nice to see some progress. For example – I was actually encouraged by the recent graffiti on the I-90 retaining wall at Mt. Baker that says “what’s it all about?” It’s vandalism, yes, but at least it’s in cheerful colors and raises the question that we all ask ourselves from time to time.
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Crash blocks all northbound I-5 lanes in Skagit
Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said at 12:45pm today, September 1st, that all I-5 northbound lanes at Lake Samish Road at the Alger interchange were blocked due to a collision. As of 1:20pm, traffic was backed up to the Bow Hill interchange. Washington State Patrol Trooper...
These three Bellingham businesses are closing this month
“Food service has always been a low-margin affair fueled by diligent management, long hours, and a desire to succeed,” one owner wrote.
1 Dead, 9 Missing After Floatplane Crash in Washington
One person has died and nine others are missing and feared dead after a floatplane crashed near Washington state’s Whidbey Island. The amphibious aircraft was on its way to Renton when it went down on Sunday afternoon for unknown reasons. The plane—which has pontoons for landing on water—carried nine adults and one child, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Crews searched through the night with no sign of the missing passengers.Read it at Seattle Times
