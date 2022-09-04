ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Stick to Suicide Squad” Kyrie Irving silences $40 Million actor for wanting to battle against Michael Jordan

By FS Desk
 4 days ago
Comments / 51

405PROUD405PROUD
3d ago

Man so what if he wants to play him then ..aaaye. I mean who wouldn't wanna play against this LEGEND 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🙄🙄🙄 and I'm sure it would be out of pure love n fun. Folk make so much out of nothing. He need to stick not getting hurt at the beginning of the season .

25
John Daniels
3d ago

Who writes this crap? Idris Elba. Michael JordAN. That's just the spelling grievances I have, and I haven't even finished the article! And don't get me started on the sentence structure.

8
Ismail Troxler
4d ago

Kyrie. Let Michael Jordan silence Idris. You're not Mike's spokesman He can speak for himself!

28
 

