“Thank you for dreaming, daring, and proving that anything is possible!” Serena Williams receives words of praise by US President Joe Biden following her retirement

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday abruptly ended her daily press briefing after being told of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.Ms Jean-Pierre had spent much of the daily briefing answering questions about President Joe Biden’s thoughts and plans regarding the 96-year-old monarch.At the beginning of the daily session with reporters, she announced that Mr Biden had been briefed on the latest developments regarding the Queen’s health and would be “updated throughout the day” about “the concerning news” of her situation. Ms Jean-Pierre also said Mr Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden “are thinking of the...

POLITICS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO