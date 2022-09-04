Read full article on original website
Related
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin analyst who called 2018 bottom warns 'bad winter' may see $10K BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) could dive another 50% from current levels if the upcoming winter proves a major test for Europe. That was the conclusion of a veteran crypto market analyst this week, with BTC/USD failing to reclaim $20,000 support. In an interview with Cointelegraph, Filbfilb, creator of trading suite DecenTrader, forecast...
CoinTelegraph
Netflix bans crypto commercials on ad-based streaming service: Report
Streaming giant Netflix has reportedly banned cryptocurrency-related commercials on its ad-supported subscription tier, which is scheduled to launch in November months ahead of schedule. Citing local sources, The Sydney Morning Herald reported Monday that Netflix has decided to reject all advertising campaigns related to politics, gambling and cryptocurrency on its...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum co-founder’s poll shows people want $100 lifetime .eth domains
As Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domains became more popular, the conversation has steered toward .eth domain pricing and what is considered to be a “fair” price to guarantee ownership for 100 years. In a Twitter thread, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin asked the community what price they think is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinTelegraph
Why Prince Philip of Serbia is bullish on Bitcoin (not crypto)
Philip Karageorgevitch, Hereditary Prince of Serbia and Yugoslavia, is a strong proponent of Bitcoin while he criticizes altcoins for being mere attempts to copy the original cryptocurrency. “People want to make fiat. They want to make money. And so they're going to use Bitcoin's technology, Bitcoin's ideas and try to...
CoinTelegraph
DeFi protocol token NFD crashes by 99% after a flash loan attack
New Free DAO, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, faced a series of flash loan attacks on Thursday, resulting in a reported loss of $1.25 million. The price of the native token has dropped by 99% in the wake of the attack. Unlike normal loans, several DeFi protocols offer flash loans...
CoinTelegraph
Mainstream media on the Merge: Risky move or climate nirvana?
Mainstream outlets are starting to pick up on the significance of next week’s Ethereum Merge, describing it as a “major overhaul” that could either accelerate crypto adoption or send disastrous shockwaves across the market should it fail. The Merge has been in the making since the original...
CoinTelegraph
Hut 8 surpasses 8,000 BTC mark as it continues to HODL
Canadian mining firm Hut 8 saw its Bitcoin holdings surpass the 8,000 Bitcoin (BTC) mark as it continues to accumulate self-mined holdings through depressed cryptocurrency market conditions. Hut 8 released its latest mining report for August 2022, which showed that it had increased its Bitcoin holdings by 375 BTC for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinTelegraph
Australian Treasury consults public on Bitcoin foreign currency tax exclusion
Australia’s ministerial department of Treasury reached out to the public to seek consultation regarding draft legislation that would exclude cryptocurrencies from being taxed as a foreign currency if passed. In a press release, Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones highlighted the Australian government’s intent to exclude crypto assets from being regarded...
CoinTelegraph
Powers On… Insider trading with crypto is targeted — Finally! Part 1
It took a few years, but government crackdowns on “insider trading” involving digital assets have finally arrived. It’s about time! Insider trading occurs often in our securities markets, so it was only a matter of time before crypto and other digital assets would be exploited improperly by miscreants for financial gain.
CoinTelegraph
Basketball star for a crypto launderer? Alexander Vinnik's lawyers considers prisoner swap: Report
The legal team for Alexander Vinnik, a Russian national recently extradited to the United States for his alleged role at defunct crypto exchange BTC-e, has reportedly been urging officials to consider a prisoner swap. According to a Monday report from Reuters, a lawyer representing Vinnik called on Russian foreign minister...
NBA・
CoinTelegraph
BIFROST’s native cross-chain lending eliminates the use case for wrapped tokens
BIFROST Finance (BiFi) is a multi-chain, decentralized money market that offers lending services across the Ethereum, Avalanche, BNB Chain and Klaytn networks. The release, unlike other decentralized finance (DeFi) services, relies on BIFROST’s interoperability technology to make it more scalable and transparent, while simultaneously enabling BiFi to natively integrate Bitcoin (BTC) into the Ethereum-based market.
CoinTelegraph
Mt. Gox creditors fail to set repayment date, but markets to remain unaffected
Eight years ago, in 2014, the crypto world was rocked by the crippling hack of Mt. Gox, a popular Bitcoin (BTC) exchange, which was forced to shut down after miscreants were able to make away with approximately 850,000 BTC, worth more than $16 billion at today’s exchange rates. At...
CoinTelegraph
Insiders’ guide to real-life crypto OGs: Part 1
Crypto OGs — slang for Original Gangsters — have acquired almost a mythical and godly reputation in an industry populated with libertarians, anti-government rebels, innovators, get-rich-quick scammers, hackers and degen investors with rampant gambling addictions and toxic social media behavior. Who are these OGs exactly? Unlike the rich...
CoinTelegraph
New finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng leaves crypto policy in the UK unclear
Recently elected Conservative Party Leader and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Liz Truss has appointed Kwasi Kwarteng as the country’s newest chancellor of the exchequer, or chief financial minister. In a Tuesday announcement, Truss’ office named Kwarteng as the next U.K. finance minister, replacing Nadhim Zahawi, who served...
CoinTelegraph
PraSaga awarded U.S. patent for placing computer operating system onto the blockchain
According to a new United States Patent and Trademark Office publication on Tuesday, Swiss-based blockchain startup PraSaga has been awarded a patent placing its operating system, dubbed "SagaOS," on the blockchain. Titled "Systemic Extensible Blockchain Object Model Comprising A First-class Object Model And A Distributed Ledger Technology," the methods described in U.S. patent no. 11436039B2 relate to processing multiple message passing transactions via blockchain.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price hits 10-week low amid 'painful' US dollar rally warning
Bitcoin (BTC) provided a long awaited breakout into Sept. 7 as BTC price action dashed bulls’ hopes of a recovery. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView captured snap losses for BTC/USD later on Sept. 6, with overnight lows coming in at $18,540 on Bitstamp. The pair put in...
CoinTelegraph
74% of Ethereum nodes ‘Merge ready’ ahead of Bellatrix upgrade
As many as 73.5% of Ethereum nodes are now marked as “Merge ready” ahead of the upcoming Bellatrix upgrade for Ethereum on Tuesday, according to data from Ethernodes. The Bellatrix upgrade is seen as one of the last necessary steps prior to the official Merge, which will see Ethereum transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism between Sept. 10-20.
CoinTelegraph
Russian gov't working on stablecoin settlement platform between friendly nations: State media
Russia's Finance Ministry has reportedly begun working with the governments of “friendly” nations to establish a cross-border stablecoin-based payments platform. According to a Tuesday report from Russia state-owned news agency TASS, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev said the government was looking to create the settlement platform to avoid the use of U.S. dollars and euros. The finance minister reportedly said the Russian government would need to impose additional regulations to enact the platform between itself and friendly nations — possibly including China, Belarus and North Korea.
Comments / 0