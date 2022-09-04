Explore the Solar System in 3D With NASA’s New-and-Improved “Eyes on the Solar System”

Read full article on original website
Astronauts’ blood shows startling DNA mutations after visiting space
A new study has shown that astronauts’ blood does experience DNA mutations due to spaceflight. The study, published in Communications Biology in August, looked at the blood taken from 14 astronauts in NASA’s space shuttle program. The researchers noted several DNA mutations in blood-forming stem cells compared to blood taken previously, which could cause concern down the line.
James Webb telescope captured a remarkable phenomenon we’ve never seen before
NASA’s James Webb space telescope is the most powerful observatory that humankind has created thus far. And it has shown us some amazing things. Not only did the telescope wow in its first full-color images, but it has also continued to learn more about our universe daily with new observations. The latest image to come from James Webb is truly spectacular and showcases what is known as a wind binary.
Scientists spot planet that may be hospitable to human life
Scientists may have just discovered one of the most hospitable planets to life to date.
NASA stopped launch of massive rocket, but their solution is now surprisingly simple
CNN’s Kristin Fisher visits the Artemis I launch pad and weather control room ahead of uncrewed rocket’s planned journey to the moon.
James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
The exoplanet's atmosphere also contains methane and carbon dioxide. The James Webb Space Telescope has found a strange alien world shrouded in clouds of sand-like silicate grains. The exoplanet discovery, described in a new paper as the first detection of its kind, was made by the James Webb Space Telescope's...
Sunspot that turned away from Earth is returning bigger and angrier, warn scientists
In another week, the sunspot might be staring right at us
If You Fell Into a Black Hole, You'd Be Frozen in Space and Time Forever
According to black hole expert Dr. Becky Smethurst, an observer would see you frozen in time if you fell into a black hole—and you'd be "spaghettified."
Zeva’s new design Z2 still flies like ‘Superman,’ but more efficiently
Zeva Aero, a designer and manufacturer of personal air vehicles based in the U.S., has launched its newest prototype aircraft, the Z2. The company first designed and created a sub-scale prototype called Zero (Zero-emissions Electric Vertical Aircraft) with the ultimate goal of creating a full-sized production aircraft to provide alternative options to people for their daily commute. It was designed from the ground up to compete in Boeing's GoFly competition. The company plans to go to market with vehicles that are not limited by the extreme requirements of the GoFly rules.
Scientists find blue ‘unknown organism’ during exploration of Caribbean Sea floor
NOAA scientists exploring deep-water areas of the Caribbean Sea uncovered what they described as unknown organisms that appeared blue and formless during a recent dive. The strange creatures were found during the NOAA’s Voyage to the Ridge expedition on Aug. 30 southwest of St. Croix, the agency said. A...
natureworldnews.com
After 150-Foot Wide Asteroid Flew Past Earth, NASA Says 4 More Are Coming
NASA has issued a warning for four more asteroids following the safe passage of a terrifying 150-foot wide big asteroid. A giant 150-foot diameter asteroid just passed the Earth from up close. On the one hand, NASA is getting ready to launch the Artemis I spacecraft to prepare for a crewed flight test and future human lunar exploration.
A newly discovered planet 40% larger than Earth may be suitable for life
It's one of two new planets that were recently found about 100 light years from Earth, both of which take just days to orbit their own sun.
The World Is Not Ready For The Next Super-Eruption, Scientists Warn
Even if humanity manages not to self-destruct with war or climate change, there are still other existential threats we must be ready for. Earth came pre-loaded with plenty of dangers long before we began piling on, some of which our species has still barely experienced. One of the flashier dangers...
Out of thin air: new solar-powered invention creates hydrogen fuel from the atmosphere
Researchers have created a solar-powered device that produces hydrogen fuel directly from moisture in the air. According to its inventors, the prototype produces hydrogen with greater than 99% purity and can work in air that is as dry as 4% relative humidity. The device would allow hydrogen to be produced without carbon emissions even in regions where water on land is scarce, they say.
scitechdaily.com
Astronomers Discover Two “Super-Earth” Planets About 100 Light-Years Away
Astronomers Discover Two New Temperate Rocky Worlds. An international research team has just announced the discovery of two “super-Earth” planets orbiting LP 890-9, a small, cool star located about 100 light-years from Earth. The star, also called TOI-4306 or SPECULOOS-2, is the second-coolest star found to host planets, after the famous TRAPPIST-1. This rare discovery is the subject of an upcoming publication in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.
scitechdaily.com
Previously Unknown Loss of Antarctic Ice Discovered by NASA – “Antarctica Is Crumbling at Its Edges”
New NASA research on Antarctica, including the first map of iceberg calving, doubles the previous estimates of loss from ice shelves and details how the continent is changing. In forecasting global sea level rise, the greatest uncertainty is how Antarctica’s ice loss will accelerate as the climate warms. Two studies led by researchers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California reveal unexpected new data about how the Antarctic Ice Sheet has been losing mass in recent decades.
Axolotl weirdos can regrow their brains, and a new map reveals their regeneration secrets
Axolotls can regenerate their brains – these adorable salamanders are helping unlock the mysteries of brain evolution and regeneration.
Look at these stunning new images taken by the world’s largest solar telescope
Astronomical observations allow us to see the Sun like never before, all without searing our eyes. The U.S. National Science Foundation released new images from the Inouye Solar Telescope to mark a year since its inauguration. They are the first close-up images the telescope has captured of the Sun's chromosphere, a layer of the star's atmosphere located beneath the corona.
The stunning space phenomenon 'diamond rain' may be more common than once thought
Diamonds are forever, the saying goes. The precious stones may also be surprisingly abundant throughout the universe, a press statement reveals. Scientists have used common plastic to recreate the process that leads to diamond rain on Uranus and Neptune in the lab. They found that it is likely diamonds actually form in these planets' atmospheres.
Scientists successfully turned thin air into green hydrogen for 12 days
Scalable technology can work in relative humidity of four percent too.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Uncover New Physics in the Search for Dark Matter
No, scientists still have no idea what dark matter is. However, MSU scientists helped discover new physics while searching for it. Wolfgang “Wolfi” Mittig and Yassid Ayyad began their search for dark matter—also referred to as the missing mass of the universe—in the heart of an atom around three years ago.
