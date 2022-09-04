Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Police investigating after person stabbed during altercation in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a suspect after a person was stabbed in West Price Hill. According to police, District Three officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the intersection of Sidney and Coverdale Avenues. Police said a group of people were threatening to assault one...
linknky.com
Missing Cincinnati woman identified as person found dead in Elsmere
A Cincinnati woman was identified as the person found dead in Elsmere over the weekend. Kenton County Police reported Wednesday that Kadidra Roberts, 28, of Cincinnati, was able to be identified based on forensic evidence analyzed by the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab. Roberts had been reported missing to the...
Ohio Teen Goes Over 115 MPH During 50-Mile Police Chase
He has been charged with six felonies.
WLWT 5
Barricades installed on stretch of Main Street after mass shooting now gone
CINCINNATI — A terrifying scene unfolded during the first weekend of August on a portion of Cincinnati's Main Street in Over-the-Rhine. That's when Hamilton County's prosecutor said a beef between two guys from different parts of the city erupted into a barrage of gunfire that left nine people injured.
Fox 19
Police: Man arrested after breaking into West Chester apartment, shooting woman
-- WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is in the hospital after she was shot Wednesday in West Chester. West Chester police said a man forced his way into an apartment on Fountains Boulevard, between Desoto Drive and Meeting Street, where the woman was. A physical confrontation followed,...
WLWT 5
Human remains discovered in northern Kentucky identified as missing Cincinnati woman
ELSMERE, Ky. — Human remains discovered in northern Kentucky have been identified as a 28-year-old woman missing out of Cincinnati, according to the Kenton County Police Department. The woman, identified as Kadidra Roberts, 28, was first reported missing by the Cincinnati Police Department on Aug. 25. On Saturday, human...
WLWT 5
Indiana police department asking for continued thoughts, prayers for officer shot in head
RICHMOND, Ind. — An Indiana police department has provided an update on an officer who was taken off life support after being shot in the head. Officer Seara Burton, 28, was shot in the head during a traffic stop on Aug. 10 and was taken off life support and moved into hospice care last week.
WKRC
Police identify human remains found in Elsmere, execute search warrant at home
ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - The Kenton County Police Department is investigating after human remains were found in Elsmere Saturday. Police identified the remains as 28-year-old Kadidra Roberts from Cincinnati. Roberts was reported missing to the Cincinnati Police Department on Aug. 25. Her remains were found in a wooded area near Palace Avenue and Spring Street.
WLWT 5
Police: Investigation underway after 1 person shot in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after one person was shot in Walnut Hills, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Officers responded to 3052 Mathers St. for reports of a shooting just after 4 p.m. When police arrived on the...
Fox 19
Missing Cincinnati woman identified after human remains found in NKY
ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - The human remains found over the weekend in Elsmere are those of a missing Cincinnati woman. The remains of Kadidra Roberts, 28, were found Saturday in the backyard of a home at Palace Avenue and Spring Street, according to Kenton County Police. Police were able to...
Fox 19
Police: Cincinnati man charged with murder in death of mother’s boyfriend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is behind bars on murder charges months after an alleged assault in North Fairmount. The victim, 70-year-old Lee Anderson, died last week, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Police arrested 37-year-old Amar Pryor (pictured below) on Aug. 29, according to jail records. A Hamilton County...
WLWT 5
Police: Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Walnut Hills. It happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of McGregor Avenue and Reading Road. Police say the driver didn't stop. The person was taken to UC Medical Center but is expected...
Cincinnati: 2 People Sent To The Hospital After Shooting
WLWT 5
Rash of car break-ins in Boone County has neighbors unsettled and police hot on the trail
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Early Wednesday morning more than four cars were broken into in Boone County, police said. The sheriff's office deputies say this investigation is still underway. Items taken include computers, an iPod and cash. One woman tells WLWT this isn't the first time. "You can tell...
Teen hits 113 mph during nearly 50-mile chase in southwest Ohio, reports say
MONROE, Ohio — An 18-year-old male clocked going 113 mph led State Highway Patrol troopers on a chase covering nearly 50 miles, finally ending when he ditched the vehicle and attempted to run from troopers, reports say. The patrol tells WXIX Channel 19 that a trooper spotted the 2016...
WLWT 5
Family says Milford teen is making progress four months after prom night crash
MILFORD, Ohio — Four months after a Milford teenager was critically injured in a prom night crash on I-275, his family says he's making progress. WLWT reported on this story when it first happened. The teen was driving a three-wheeled vehicle when it crashed on 275. Ariez was taken...
Fox 19
Family fears for Newport man missing for three weeks
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY. (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Newport man who disappeared three weeks ago. Kenneth Webster, 27, was last seen around 9 p.m. on Aug. 10 when a friend dropped him off at the family’s home in Newport. His family reported him missing the next day.
Fox 19
Controversy surrounds civilian group of predator catchers after latest confrontation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of Indiana residents self-appointed as sexual-predator catchers recently lured a Cincinnati man into a civilian sting operation, according to the group’s founder. Chris Abercrombie runs the Exposing Predators of Indiana’s Children Facebook group. He says on Sept. 3, the 40-year-old Cincinnati man drove more...
1017thepoint.com
NO CHANGE IN OFFICER'S CONDITION REPORTED SINCE SATURDAY TRANSFER
(Richmond, IN)--There has been no update on the condition of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton since Saturday. By Tuesday, it had been 27 days since she was shot in the head during a routine traffic stop and six days since she was removed from life support. On Saturday, she was transported from Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton to an undisclosed hospice center in Richmond. The most recent release from RPD indicated that the family is grateful for the support of the community but is asking for privacy. RPD will update the public if there is a change in Seara’s condition. Jail records indicate that the man accused of shooting Officer Burton is still in the hospital. The charges Phillip Lee faces in connection to the shooting is a violation of his parole. As soon as he is well enough to be released from the hospital, Lee will have an extradition hearing in Dayton. The Indiana Department of Corrections will then take him into custody on the parole violation. Lee has already been in prison five different times in Indiana.
WLWT 5
A crash on Ronald Reagan Highway is causing delays in Hartwell
CINCINNATI — 9:40 a.m. The crash has been cleared and traffic is back to normal. Eastbound Ronald Reagan Highway is backed up after a crash in Hartwell, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the...
