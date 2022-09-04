ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

A suspect has been charged in the abduction of Eliza Fletcher, but the Memphis teacher remains missing, police say

By Tina Burnside, CNN
Albany Herald
 4 days ago
Related
Albany Herald

Body found in Memphis is that of abducted teacher and a suspect is being charged with murder, police say

A body found this week in Memphis is that of a teacher who was abducted there while jogging last week, and a suspect is being charged with murder, police said Tuesday. Eliza "Liza" Fletcher, 34, was identified as the person found dead Monday in the rear of a vacant duplex in the Tennessee city, roughly 7.5 miles from where surveillance video shows she was forced into an SUV early Friday, Memphis police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
Albany Herald

Suspect in Memphis teacher's abduction and death ordered held without bond

A man suspected of abducting and killing a Memphis teacher who was out jogging was temporarily ordered held without bond Wednesday on a murder charge that was added after her body was identified. Cleotha Henderson, accused of killing 34-year-old Eliza "Liza" Fletcher after kidnapping her in Memphis early Friday, appeared...
MEMPHIS, TN

