A suspect has been charged in the abduction of Eliza Fletcher, but the Memphis teacher remains missing, police say

Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
A shooting rampage in Memphis left 4 people dead and 3 wounded, officials say, and a suspect is in custody
A 19-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday in a shooting rampage that left four people dead and three others injured across multiple crime scenes in Memphis, Tennessee, police said. At least one of the shootings was apparently streamed on Facebook Live, ultimately leading to the arrest of Ezekiel Kelly as a...
Albany Herald
A Memphis shooting rampage -- part of which was livestreamed -- leaves 4 people dead and 3 wounded, and a suspect is in custody
A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after livestreaming part of a shooting rampage that left four people dead and three others injured and upended life throughout Memphis as residents were told to shelter in place, police said. The hours-long rampage -- which also led to the suspension of public bus...
Albany Herald
Body found in Memphis is that of abducted teacher and a suspect is being charged with murder, police say
A body found this week in Memphis is that of a teacher who was abducted there while jogging last week, and a suspect is being charged with murder, police said Tuesday. Eliza "Liza" Fletcher, 34, was identified as the person found dead Monday in the rear of a vacant duplex in the Tennessee city, roughly 7.5 miles from where surveillance video shows she was forced into an SUV early Friday, Memphis police said.
Albany Herald
Suspect in Memphis teacher's abduction and death ordered held without bond
A man suspected of abducting and killing a Memphis teacher who was out jogging was temporarily ordered held without bond Wednesday on a murder charge that was added after her body was identified. Cleotha Henderson, accused of killing 34-year-old Eliza "Liza" Fletcher after kidnapping her in Memphis early Friday, appeared...
Comments / 0