Primetime Missouri US Senate debate; here’s how to weigh in
Nexstar stations in Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield and Joplin are planning an hourlong, primetime debate for Missouri US Senate candidates.
Missouri ranks low on federal life expectancy charts
A federal report released this month shows Arkansas life expectancy is among the lowest of the states, and getting lower.
Springfield leaders fear new state law could disrupt neighborhoods with deregulation of home-based businesses
Springfield leaders are grappling with a new state law that might weaken the city’s ability to regulate home-based businesses. The law, which took effect on Aug. 28, could undermine the rules on Airbnb and other short-term rental properties, even allowing situations in which a renter could list a property they don’t own on a vacation platform. Springfield’s city leaders aren’t sure, but are also concerned that certain types of businesses, like loud manufacturing or disruptive, high-trafficked businesses, could pop up in otherwise quiet neighborhoods.
Mercy names new heads of Springfield hospital, nursing across region
Mercy Hospital Springfield has a new leader. John Myers, a nuclear medicine specialist who most recently served as chief operating officer at HCA Research Medical Center in Kansas City, recently accepted the COO role at Mercy. “When I graduated high school, I knew I wanted to serve in some capacity...
Aurora and Marionville PD face issues caused by homelessness
AURORA, Mo. — The Aurora and Marionville Police Department has received more calls recently about homeless people breaking into abandoned houses or buildings. “Being homeless is not the problem,” Police Chief Wes Coatney said. “The problem is when people commit a crime because they are homeless.” Coatney said Aurora and Marionville have about 10,000 people […]
Springfield Starbucks workers unionize, first in southwest Missouri to do so
Walton Family Foundation funds new mountain biking trail in Harrison, Ark. The Harrison Exercise, Adventure and Recreational Trails committee has received a $108,000 grant from the Walton Family foundation to build a mountain biking trail in the city.
“18 goats detained.” SPD herd goats on the run
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Several goats escaped from captivity last Sunday sparking a neighborhood-wide “Goat-hunt.” According to a Springfield Police Department’s Facebook post, several goats were spotted in the middle of the road causing traffic issues. The photo shows SPD herding the goats toward a fenced-off area. “’18 goats detained’ isn’t something you hear every day […]
Taney County man sentenced for taking video, pictures of young girls
A man from Merriam Woods was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for sexual exploitation of two child victims, one of whom was 15 and the other 11.
Greene County highway engineers believe Kansas Expressway Extension will finish on time
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County highway engineers said the Kansas Expressway extension project is moving right along. It is set to finish on time, despite the recent weather. Mark Webb, Greene County Highway Department’s chief engineer, said the roughly $30 million extension is well underway. Webb said many of...
Multiple-vehicle crash in McDonald County claims the life of two Missouri men; one Juvenile
A multiple-vehicle crash in Pineville, Missouri resulted in three deaths after a southbound vehicle on US-71 struck a northbound juvenile driver.
GMFS Joplin Police Dept. SWAT
Sergeant Andy Blair is with us to discuss the Joplin Police Department’s SWAT Team. A specialized force that further helps in protecting the community when more severe situations arise.
Neosho man arrested, charged in stabbing at Noel
NOEL, Mo. — About 12:55 p.m. Monday Noel Marshals were dispatched to 400 block of North Cliffside Drive, a parking lot of Tyson Foods, to reports of an assault. On scene officers identified two people involved. Both males and both suffered injuries. 400 BLOCK OF NORTH CLIFFSIDE DRIVE, NOEL The victim, suffering stab wounds, was flown to a Springfield, Mo....
3 Killed, 1 Hurt In McDonald County Crash
(KTTS News) — Three people are dead, and a fourth is in serious condition, after a crash in McDonald County. The Highway Patrol says a car driven by Kyler Johnson, 29, from Washburn went into the wrong lane of traffic on Highway 71 in Pineville and hit another car.
Trudy Darby's Murder: 3 decades later
Plenty of sun is expected over the next few days with temperatures near or slightly below average. Walton Family Foundation funds new mountain biking trail in Harrison, Ark. The Harrison Exercise, Adventure and Recreational Trails committee has received a $108,000 grant from the Walton Family foundation to build a mountain biking trail in the city.
Wrong-way crash kills 3 in Pineville
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Two Barry County residents — including a 15-year-old boy — were among the three occupants of a vehicle were killed after hitting another vehicle in Pineville of McDonald County. The three deceased passengers of the 2014 Nissan Versa were pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6: Kyler M. Johnson, 29, […]
Neosho Schools Wildcat represented on NASCAR this weekend at Kansas Motor Speedway
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho, Mo. Wildcats will be represented at Kansas Motor Speedway this weekend at the Hollywood Casino 400 with a special edition wrap on NASCAR Corey LaJoie’s #7. The #7 car is sponsored in part by Circle B Diecast this weekend. Neosho native Brent Powell owns Circle B Diecast. Neosho Chamber of Commerce President Lauri Lyerla tells...
One in serious condition after shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to the 800 block of west Mt. Vernon Street Sunday night around 8 p.m. Investigators say a neighborhood dispute ended with one person being shot. Police would not confirm in where the person was shot. They...
Old Time Pottery Springfield is now open at the old Hobby Lobby location
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Old Time Pottery has opened its doors to the public in celebration of their Grand Opening festival scheduled for September 15 through September 17. The 85,000-square-foot home decor superstore is located at 1535 East Battlefield Road at the former Hobby Lobby location in Springfield. “Our new store has the largest and most […]
Willard, Mo. police officer helps save a baby not breathing after delivery
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Willard Police Department Sgt. Steve Purdy helped save a newborn who stopped breathing after birth. On August 12, Sgt. Purdy received a call that a mother was going in labor. The Willard Police Department station was close to their location so he took the call. Before he arrived, dispatch said the baby had been delivered, and the baby was not breathing. He was the first to arrive to the apartment, where the mother was already doing CPR.
UPDATE: Grove woman injured in accident on OK-10
OTTAWA COUNTY — A two-vehicle collision has shut down OK-10 north of the Ottawa and Delaware County line, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported on Tuesday. The highway was closed at 12:47 p.m., the patrol said.
