Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
theozone.net
He’s good enough to start for Clemson - not for OSU - though next year
[In reply to "Blake Miller from Strongsville that good or is Clemson really thin on OL. *" by ohiost, posted at 16:28:59 09/07/22]. might have been ideal to have gotten him. Tackle is going to be a huge ? next year . Good thing Notre Dame loses 75 percent of their Defense .
theozone.net
OSU has the ability to run defenses out of those looks. We'll see if the playcaller is willing...
[In reply to "It appears teams are going to run that 2 high safety zone against us all year. Which means we are a running team now." by Tom Zak, posted at 07:11:39 09/08/22]. ...to ditch the RPO looks which essentially give away where OSU is going to run the ball in favor of the more balanced looks out of the pistol we saw later against ND.
theozone.net
Would love to see the OSU football team and for that matter all top teams play the kind of schedule OSU Women VB (m)
On one one hand it is crazy, but on the other hand week in and week out they are being challenged playing the nation's best. While it is a tad fun to beat up on a MAC team, Arky State or Utah State if you are OSU or Bama there is zero intrigue to who will win.
theozone.net
What baffles me is why was the Natty between Bama and Ohio State a couple seasons ago the lowest rated
[In reply to "The 2 highest rated games ( regular season ) the last 2 years . OSU / um and OSU " by NortonBuckeye, posted at 12:22:07 09/07/22]. game in the playoff era? Two historical programs going at it for the title and it's the lowest rated? I couldn't understand how that happened.
Eleven Warriors
Christian Bentancur Said Ohio State's Offense Was "Exciting To Watch" and Buckeyes Offer Glenville Tight End Damarion Witten
One of Ohio State’s top tight end targets in the 2024 cycle loved what he saw from the Buckeyes in their season-opening 21-10 victory. Four-star Illinois prospect Christian Bentancur was among the many recruits in Ohio Stadium for Saturday’s game, and while the Buckeye offense may have started slow, that didn’t deter the 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect from being intrigued by what he witnessed on the field.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State wideout seen leaving practice field with WR coach Brian Hartline
Ohio State not only missed the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the game against Notre Dame, but also Julian Fleming. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted a video of Fleming leaving practice with his pads in his hand with Buckeye WR coach Brian Hartline. Ryan Day confirmed...
saturdaytradition.com
247 Sports analyst updates Ohio State's prospects of landing No. 1 WR via 2024 recruiting class
Ohio State might have a head start on getting the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2024 class. According to 247 Sports Andrew Ivins, Jeremiah Smith definitely is leaning towards the Buckeyes. “Really Ohio State probably had the best collection of 2024 talent on campus than anyone else in the...
theozone.net
A lot of buzz that Chatman could make a decision soon. Would be great for OSU if that is the case (m)
[In reply to "Taison Chatman tweet - picture with his family all in OSU gear. Also a pic on the field with (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 17:35:54 09/05/22]. Family had an amazing time, and were blown away by the experience at the football game. Holtmann has made it clear...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Assistant Basketball Coaches Jake Diebler, Jack Owens And Mike Netti Set to Make Combined $1.1 Million in 2022-23
Ohio State’s assistant basketball coaches are set to net a combined $1,125,000 this year. Following Chris Holtmann’s three-year contract extension (through 2027-28) over the offseason, which will see the Buckeye head coach bring in $3.5 million annually, each of his three assistant coaches will make well north of six figures in the year to come, according to contracts provided to Eleven Warriors in response to a records request.
AthlonSports.com
Ohio State Quarterback Makes His Opinion On Notre Dame Very Clear
Notre Dame was a much stiffer test than what Ohio State was expecting at The Shoe last Saturday night. But the Buckeyes were still able to take care of business, beating the Fighting Irish 21-10. It was a good challenge for OSU, which has its sights set on the College Football Playoff.
theozone.net
ND made a bet that the play caller wouldn't line up and call run plays against defenses...
[In reply to "The more I watch replay, we should have gutted Notre Dame.." by AkronBuckJF, posted at 12:19:32 09/06/22]. ...telling them to run. Smart to do so. What it looked like to me but I still haven't looked at the game again... OSU ran RPO early and when OSU...
theozone.net
Give me a break. He’s top 50 & his greatest contribution could be raising the OSU BB brand awareness. Holtmann can
[In reply to "Sign Chatman and that is 7 top 60 players in the last 2 years with multiple top 40 (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 19:00:04 09/06/22]. make room on the roster. He is not Calipari nor does he have a Duke level roster. : Holtmann is showing he...
landgrantholyland.com
The Dotted Line Podcast: Recruiting updates, crystal balls following Ohio State-Notre Dame game
On “The Dotted Line”, Land-Grant Holy Land’s Matt Tamanini talks to recruiting experts, LGHL’s recruiting analysts, and prospects themselves to get a unique perspective on the players that will be a part of Ohio State’s future. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS |...
Dave Biddle: Ohio State needed to prove they could play great defense, run the ball when they needed to
Dave Biddle talks about Ohio State’s win over Notre Dame, the expectations for the defense moving forward, Ryan Day’s challenge in winning a title, whether Michigan is worthy of the No. 4 ranking and more.
theozone.net
Sign Chatman and that is 7 top 60 players in the last 2 years with multiple top 40 (m)
[In reply to "Absolutely. The OSU mktg & recruiting exposure is huge to get more looks by top recruits… *" by Buck-I, posted at 18:51:10 09/06/22]. Holtmann is showing he does not need Bronny to get top recruits. Chatman, Royal, and Middleton should all end up in the top...
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud reveals pick for best player on Ohio State roster
C.J. Stroud didn’t mince any words when discussing who the best player at Ohio State is. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted his comments on social media. Stroud was quick to praise teammate and star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in a recent interview. It looks like he will be missing throwing to 1 of his favorite targets from last season.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day: Ohio State 'the only school in America that can create a scene quite like that' in Week 1
Ryan Day and Ohio State had a special setting for the 2022 season opener vs. Notre Dame. Day sat down with BTN’s Dave Revsine to discuss that atmosphere. In addition to the game vs. the Irish, Ohio State was also recognizing the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium and the 2002 national championship squad. It led to a unique vibe in the Horseshoe for Week 1.
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury details revealed, per report
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba suffered a mild hamstring injury in Saturday night’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame. The Buckeyes’ star receiver is slated to miss 1-2 weeks, according to 247 Sports’ Chris Hummer. Smith-Njigba is quarterback CJ Stroud’s NO. 1 weapon heading into the 2022...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt: Ohio State answered 2 major questions after season opener vs. Notre Dame
Joel Klatt was on his podcast ‘The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast’, to talk about the action from Week 1. This is what he had to say about how Ohio State did. Ohio State had a slow start offensively against Notre Dame in Week 1, but the Buckeyes won 21-10. The first question that Klatt thinks Ohio State answered very well, was about their toughness. Especially on the 14-play drive late in the game that took 7:06 off the clock.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says Buckeyes Won't Risk Future Injury For Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Thinks Ohio State Could Have Been "More Efficient on Offense" Against Notre Dame
Ohio State pulled off a double-digit win over the No. 5 team in the country over the weekend, and Ryan Day had plenty to be pleased with after the Buckeyes' 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. Day discussed what went right and what could've been improved in the season opener during...
