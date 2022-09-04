ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WorldTour relegation battle means Valverde cannot ride final World Championships

By Stephen Farrand
 4 days ago
The fight to avoid WorldTour relegation has sparked tension between teams and national federations targeting the UCI Road World Championships, with former world champion Alejandro Valverde blocked from travelling to Australia because Movistar needing him to compete for ranking points in the final races of the season.

Valverde won the world title in Innsbruck in 2018 and has a haul of other medals but is now unlikely to race in the Spanish national team before he ends his long career.

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.

