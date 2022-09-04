Read full article on original website
suindependent.com
Kane County Commission Races Heat Up As Commissioner Andy Gant Re-Enters Race
Kane County Commission Races Heat Up As Commissioner Andy Gant Re-enters Race. More than a month after a well-known local entered the race for Kane County Commission Seat B, sitting Commissioner Andy Gant, who lost to newcomer Patty Kubeja in the Republican Primary election, filed to run as a write-in just before the deadline for his current position, Seat A.
midutahradio.com
Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Help Locating Missing Person
The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the publics help in locating a missing person. William “Bill” Thorpe was last seen disembarking the park shuttle at Bryce Point on Sept. 1 at approximately 3:00p.m. He is approximately 80 years old and was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, khaki or light-colored pants, a dark belt, and tan colored hat.
