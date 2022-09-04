The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the publics help in locating a missing person. William “Bill” Thorpe was last seen disembarking the park shuttle at Bryce Point on Sept. 1 at approximately 3:00p.m. He is approximately 80 years old and was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, khaki or light-colored pants, a dark belt, and tan colored hat.

GARFIELD COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO