New York City, NY

News 12

Light rain possible on cloudy, cool Sunday in New York City

SUNDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH PM: Mainly cloudy. An isolated shower/sprinkle possible between 12-5 p.m. Showers possible after 5 p.m., likely by midnight. Highs around 77. Lows near 70. MONDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH OVERNIGHT: Showers ending by the AM commute. Otherwise partly cloudy with isolated pop-up showers. Rain and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

All clear given after ‘security incident’ at Newark airport; more than 60 flights delayed

Over 60 flights were delayed from Newark Liberty International Airport after levels one and two of Terminal C were shut down due to reports of a suspicious package. The FAA wrote to News 12 saying that United Airlines flights inbound to Newark Liberty International Airport are being held at their departure airports due to a reported security incident in Terminal C. It said to check with airlines for flight statuses.
NEWARK, NJ
City
New York City, NY
News 12

Port Chester police: Trooper struck on I-95

Port Chester police say a New York state trooper was hit on the New England Thruway late Thursday night. Officials say the incident happened on the southbound side of I-95 around 9 p.m. between Port Chester and the Connecticut border. It's unclear what exactly led up to the incident, the...
PORT CHESTER, NY
News 12

Broken elevator leaves residents trapped in their apartments

Bridgeport residents at Harborview Towers on East Washington Avenue say they are angry over the "on-again, off-again" elevator service in their building. Residents say on any given day, one of the buildings two elevators is bound to be out of service. They say when it comes to getting groceries or medical care, they have no choice but to take the stairs, which is difficult since many of them are seniors or disabled.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
#Labor Day#Humid#Heavy Rain#Sunday In New York
News 12

17 displaced after tree falls on two Newburgh homes

Seventeen people have been displaced after a tree fell on two Newburgh homes on Sequestered Road Thursday. The Red Cross says 17 people, including eight children, were given financial assistance, temporary shelter, food and clothing. No injuries were reported.
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Authorities: Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Oceanside

Authorities say a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Saturday in Oceanside. Detectives say a 67-year-old man was driving a Ford Edge just before 2 p.m. when he hit a 62-year-old male pedestrian. The driver then smashed into a building on Oceanside Road. The pedestrian suffered severe trauma and...
OCEANSIDE, NY
News 12

Officials: 39-year-old man killed in crash on LIE in North Hills

Fire officials say one person has died following a crash on the Long Island Expressway in North Hills. According to police, the incident happened near exit 36 around 2 a.m. Police say two vehicles traveling westbound were involved in the accident. A 39-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the...
NORTH HILLS, NY
News 12

4 car break-ins occur along East 134th Street in South Bronx

Residents in the South Bronx are on high alert after four break-ins happened on East 134th Street. Clarisa Alayeto was one of the victims. Though she didn’t have any valuables in her car, she is still shaken by the incident and stuck with a broken back-seat window. She shared...
BRONX, NY
News 12

MTA posts 'bus ambassadors' across Bronx bus stops to assist commuters

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority deployed bus ambassadors across the Bronx Thursday to help travelers navigate the Bronx bus redesign that launched in June. The redesign includes 13 major route changes, two new routes and many changes to bus stops and schedules. MTA pamphlets have QR codes that people can scan to see any changes of their route mapped out.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: State trooper struck on New England Thruway

Port Chester police say a New York State trooper was hit on the New England Thruway. Officials say the incident happened around 9 p.m. last night on the southbound side of I-95 between Port Chester and the Connecticut border. State Police say the trooper was treated injuries at Westchester Medical...
PORT CHESTER, NY
News 12

Dog spotted walking on ledge of Manhattan building

A dog was spotted walking along the ledge of a building on Canal Street in Manhattan. Video of the dog shows crowds gathering to try and help the furry friend. Thankfully, their assistance wasn't needed, as the dog was able to make it back in the building safely.
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

Mayor: 8 Paterson firefighters involved in firetruck collision expected to be OK

Mayor Andre Sayegh has confirmed the firefighters involved in the collision between two firetrucks are expected to be OK. Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, two firetrucks rushing to respond to a fire at an electronics store collided on Broadway and Straight Street. One truck then crashed into the Golden Mango grocery store. The other crashed into a tree.
PATERSON, NJ
News 12

Bronx residents enjoy last days of summer at Longwood Music Festival

Bronx residents said goodbye to the summer season Saturday on Dawson Street as local officials and organizations hosted the second part of the Longwood Music Festival concert series. The festival was hosted by Council Member Rafael Salamanca and the Hispanic Federation. Performers included the queen of salsa “La India” and...
BRONX, NY

