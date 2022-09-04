Read full article on original website
Related
News 12
Light rain possible on cloudy, cool Sunday in New York City
SUNDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH PM: Mainly cloudy. An isolated shower/sprinkle possible between 12-5 p.m. Showers possible after 5 p.m., likely by midnight. Highs around 77. Lows near 70. MONDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH OVERNIGHT: Showers ending by the AM commute. Otherwise partly cloudy with isolated pop-up showers. Rain and...
News 12
All clear given after ‘security incident’ at Newark airport; more than 60 flights delayed
Over 60 flights were delayed from Newark Liberty International Airport after levels one and two of Terminal C were shut down due to reports of a suspicious package. The FAA wrote to News 12 saying that United Airlines flights inbound to Newark Liberty International Airport are being held at their departure airports due to a reported security incident in Terminal C. It said to check with airlines for flight statuses.
News 12
Rockland officials demand MTA exclude county drivers from congestion pricing plan
Rockland County officials have drafted a letter demanding that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority exclude county residents from its congestion pricing plan. A Spring Valley trustee sent the letter to News 12 reporter Diane Caruso signed by several leaders in the county. They wrote to the MTA that they're in opposition...
News 12
‘It’s dangerous for our lives.’ Brooklyn woman dealing with ceiling leak since January
A Brooklyn woman says she has been dealing with water pouring through her ceilings across her apartment since January. She says at one point, there was a leak for 11 days straight. “This condition is not just unhealthy,” said Emilia, “it’s dangerous for our lives. It’s dangerous.”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News 12
Port Chester police: Trooper struck on I-95
Port Chester police say a New York state trooper was hit on the New England Thruway late Thursday night. Officials say the incident happened on the southbound side of I-95 around 9 p.m. between Port Chester and the Connecticut border. It's unclear what exactly led up to the incident, the...
News 12
Broken elevator leaves residents trapped in their apartments
Bridgeport residents at Harborview Towers on East Washington Avenue say they are angry over the "on-again, off-again" elevator service in their building. Residents say on any given day, one of the buildings two elevators is bound to be out of service. They say when it comes to getting groceries or medical care, they have no choice but to take the stairs, which is difficult since many of them are seniors or disabled.
News 12
‘We will always remember.’ Rockland County mourns victims of 9/11 at Haverstraw Bay County Park
Rockland County hosted a 9/11 memorial ceremony at Haverstraw Bay County Park to honor those who died in the attacks. More than 200 people showed up for the service to honor 83 people with ties to Rockland County who died that day. Many of their families were there to read...
News 12
Crews extinguish Norwalk kitchen fire; dog treated for smoke inhalation
Authorities responded to a kitchen fire in Norwalk late Friday night. It happened in a two apartment unit on France Street. No people were injured but a dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian for breathing in too much smoke. That dog was reportedly doing better on arrival at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12
17 displaced after tree falls on two Newburgh homes
Seventeen people have been displaced after a tree fell on two Newburgh homes on Sequestered Road Thursday. The Red Cross says 17 people, including eight children, were given financial assistance, temporary shelter, food and clothing. No injuries were reported.
News 12
Authorities: Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Oceanside
Authorities say a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Saturday in Oceanside. Detectives say a 67-year-old man was driving a Ford Edge just before 2 p.m. when he hit a 62-year-old male pedestrian. The driver then smashed into a building on Oceanside Road. The pedestrian suffered severe trauma and...
News 12
Officials: 39-year-old man killed in crash on LIE in North Hills
Fire officials say one person has died following a crash on the Long Island Expressway in North Hills. According to police, the incident happened near exit 36 around 2 a.m. Police say two vehicles traveling westbound were involved in the accident. A 39-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the...
News 12
4 car break-ins occur along East 134th Street in South Bronx
Residents in the South Bronx are on high alert after four break-ins happened on East 134th Street. Clarisa Alayeto was one of the victims. Though she didn’t have any valuables in her car, she is still shaken by the incident and stuck with a broken back-seat window. She shared...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News 12
Long Beach firefighter to run 34.3 miles in honor of firefighters killed on 9/11
A Long Beach firefighter will be running 34.3 miles to ground zero for the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks. The number 343 is the number of firefighters who died trying to save others during the attacks. "As I get to 28, 29, 30 miles - yeah it...
News 12
MTA posts 'bus ambassadors' across Bronx bus stops to assist commuters
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority deployed bus ambassadors across the Bronx Thursday to help travelers navigate the Bronx bus redesign that launched in June. The redesign includes 13 major route changes, two new routes and many changes to bus stops and schedules. MTA pamphlets have QR codes that people can scan to see any changes of their route mapped out.
News 12
Police: State trooper struck on New England Thruway
Port Chester police say a New York State trooper was hit on the New England Thruway. Officials say the incident happened around 9 p.m. last night on the southbound side of I-95 between Port Chester and the Connecticut border. State Police say the trooper was treated injuries at Westchester Medical...
News 12
Mayor: 2 fire engines collide en route to Paterson fire; 8 firefighters injured
Eight firefighters were injured Saturday evening when two fire engines collided while rushing to a fire in Paterson. The collision occurred at the intersection of Broadway and Straight Street just before 6 p.m. as both engines were on their way to a two-alarm blaze at 141 Main Street. News 12...
News 12
Dog spotted walking on ledge of Manhattan building
A dog was spotted walking along the ledge of a building on Canal Street in Manhattan. Video of the dog shows crowds gathering to try and help the furry friend. Thankfully, their assistance wasn't needed, as the dog was able to make it back in the building safely.
News 12
Mayor: 8 Paterson firefighters involved in firetruck collision expected to be OK
Mayor Andre Sayegh has confirmed the firefighters involved in the collision between two firetrucks are expected to be OK. Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, two firetrucks rushing to respond to a fire at an electronics store collided on Broadway and Straight Street. One truck then crashed into the Golden Mango grocery store. The other crashed into a tree.
News 12
Bronx residents enjoy last days of summer at Longwood Music Festival
Bronx residents said goodbye to the summer season Saturday on Dawson Street as local officials and organizations hosted the second part of the Longwood Music Festival concert series. The festival was hosted by Council Member Rafael Salamanca and the Hispanic Federation. Performers included the queen of salsa “La India” and...
News 12
Police: 3 killed when vehicle strikes utility pole on Montauk Highway in Brookhaven
Three people were killed in a crash on Montauk Highway in Brookhaven, police say. The accident happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle struck a utility police. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854-8552.
Comments / 0