TheDailyBeast

Boom That Shook Utah and Idaho Was Likely a Meteor

A mysterious boom that could be heard across northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday was likely a meteor, the National Weather Service said. There was no seismic activity recorded at the time of the sound, but a Utah woman captured on video a bluish streak of light across the sky, and a satellite lightning detector also picked up on the activity. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he heard the boom while out running and checked to ensure it was not military activity. He agreed it was probably a high-altitude meteor hitting earth’s atmosphere.Boom video. My money is on high altitude meteor that blew up when it hit the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/2LmOGkpMXf— Matt Blank (@msbutah) August 13, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
UTAH STATE
Smithonian

How Utah’s ‘Spiral Jetty’ Is Drawing Attention to the Climate Crisis

This article originally appeared in Nexus Media News. In 1972, just two years after it was completed, “Spiral Jetty” all but disappeared from view. Robert Smithson’s seminal earthwork was created at a time when the water levels of Utah’s Great Salt Lake were unusually low, making it easy to discern the sculpture’s vortex-like coil of black basalt rocks. But when heavy rain battered the area, the lake swelled and engulfed the spiral. It was the start of a three-decade-long period during which “Spiral Jetty” was largely submerged, save for a few brief reappearances; the waters at one point covered the rocks by 16 feet.
UTAH STATE
Oxygen

Man Found Dead In Oregon Was Wanted For July Murder Of His Girlfriend In Utah

A Utah man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend last month has been found dead hundreds of miles away in Oregon, authorities said. Michael Grant Asman’s white Chevrolet pickup truck was found on Monday afternoon by a U.S. Forest Service Ranger in Oregon's Wallowa State Park — near the state's border with Washington and Idaho — according to a Heber City Police Department press release sent to Oxygen.com.
HEBER CITY, UT
24/7 Wall St.

Get Out of Nevada Now

Nevada has already entered a “perfect storm” of weather and environmental calamity. Some of its cities, particularly Las Vegas, already suffer from drought that will rob them of enough water to be viable places for large populations. At the south end of the state, the water levels of Lake Mead may be the lowest in […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
natureworldnews.com

200-Year-Old Giant Cactus Collapsed Due to Extreme Seasonal Rain in Arizona

A 200-year-old desert giant was destroyed after a seasonal downpour. As former visitors lamented its demise and shared pictures of the statuesque structure in all its splendor, park officials pointed out what they thought would be a "silver lining." This famous symbol of the Southwest stood for two centuries. Fall...
ARIZONA STATE
pethelpful.com

Rescue Dog's Reaction to New Idaho Back Yard Gives Us All the Feels

Maverick's tale is truly a rags-to-riches story. It begins in the harsh desert of Kingman, Arizona, where @its__laurel found the sweet pup. He had been dumped in the desert by a previous owner, but his microchip--which led rescuers to Las Vegas --didn't provide any solid lead. Thank goodness it didn't, because now Maverick is part of Laurel's family, new home and all.
KINGMAN, AZ
dornob.com

After 50 Years, Artist Michael Heizer’s Mysterious “City” in the Nevada Desert is Complete

After 50 years and $40 million, a mysterious megastructure in the Nevada desert has finally been revealed to the public. Artist Michael Heizer’s “City,” thought to be the largest contemporary land art project in the world, is finally complete, and opened to visitors by reservation only starting September 2nd. Located a few hours north of Las Vegas, the enormous sculptural installation is reminiscent of monumental ruins, consisting of vaguely architectural concrete structures set into a rut of carved earth.
NEVADA STATE
nextbigfuture.com

Drought Reveals Fifth Mob Body Near Vegas

Five skeletons have now been found in the receding waters of Lake Mead near Las Vegas. The water level at Lake Mead is lower than any time since the 1930s. The first body was found in a barrel in the spring. The person inside was dead of a gunshot wound decades ago, according to authorities. Nearby that location just this week, a gun was also found. Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the USA. It has dipped to record low levels amid a worsening drought.
LAS VEGAS, NV

