Boom That Shook Utah and Idaho Was Likely a Meteor
A mysterious boom that could be heard across northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday was likely a meteor, the National Weather Service said. There was no seismic activity recorded at the time of the sound, but a Utah woman captured on video a bluish streak of light across the sky, and a satellite lightning detector also picked up on the activity. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he heard the boom while out running and checked to ensure it was not military activity. He agreed it was probably a high-altitude meteor hitting earth’s atmosphere.Boom video. My money is on high altitude meteor that blew up when it hit the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/2LmOGkpMXf— Matt Blank (@msbutah) August 13, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
deseret.com
America’s most remarkable kid died in Newcastle, Utah — his legacy never will
In the heart of flyover country, surrounded by dusty roads never driven by the power brokers of America, a small group of mourners sits on folding chairs in a town hall that has seen better days. They are here to remember a 14-year-old boy. The men wear jeans and white...
Massive, Strange White Structures Appear on Utah's Great Salt Lake
The mysterious white mounds appearing on the shores of the Great Salt Lake have been found to be getting larger with each year.
Smithonian
How Utah’s ‘Spiral Jetty’ Is Drawing Attention to the Climate Crisis
This article originally appeared in Nexus Media News. In 1972, just two years after it was completed, “Spiral Jetty” all but disappeared from view. Robert Smithson’s seminal earthwork was created at a time when the water levels of Utah’s Great Salt Lake were unusually low, making it easy to discern the sculpture’s vortex-like coil of black basalt rocks. But when heavy rain battered the area, the lake swelled and engulfed the spiral. It was the start of a three-decade-long period during which “Spiral Jetty” was largely submerged, save for a few brief reappearances; the waters at one point covered the rocks by 16 feet.
Arizona woman who went missing in Utah’s Zion National Park found dead
An Arizona hiker who went missing after she was swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park over the weekend has been found dead, officials confirmed Tuesday. Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona, was discovered Monday in the Virgin River, about 6 miles south of the area where she was swept away by floodwaters.
Scrubs Magazine
A Utah Man Reunites with Mother After 20 Years, Discovers They Work at the Same Hospital
Benjamin Hulleberg, 20, was born in Ogden, Utah, but was sent off to adoption on Thanksgiving Day 20 years ago when his biological mother was only 15 years old. Hulleberg’s adoptive parents kept Shearer in the loop for the first few years, sending photos and updates of the baby boy.
insideedition.com
Human Remains Discovered in Receding Lake Mead Identified as Las Vegas Man Who Drowned 20 Years Ago
Human remains discovered as water levels in Lake Mead receded were identified as 42-year-old Thomas Erndt, a Las Vegas man who drowned during a boating accident with his family 20 years ago, according to the coroner’s office. "My dad was my everything and I was able to finally close...
Neigh impossible! Mind-bending video appears to show horses floating on water along Arizona river
This is the mind-bending moment two majestic wild horses appeared to walk on water in Arizona, as an optical illusion saw them 'float' down a river in front of stunned locals. Kelli Rogers had been paddle boarding on the Salt River in Tonto National Forest, Arizona, spending last month with her excited grandkids when they noticed the two horses.
Man Found Dead In Oregon Was Wanted For July Murder Of His Girlfriend In Utah
A Utah man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend last month has been found dead hundreds of miles away in Oregon, authorities said. Michael Grant Asman’s white Chevrolet pickup truck was found on Monday afternoon by a U.S. Forest Service Ranger in Oregon's Wallowa State Park — near the state's border with Washington and Idaho — according to a Heber City Police Department press release sent to Oxygen.com.
PICTURED: Single dad, 42, whose remains were found in drought-stricken Lake Mead - 20 years after he vanished after going for midnight swim
The daughter of the first person to be identified from the freshly-emerged remains in Lake Mead has said her father drowned during a midnight swim there 20 years ago. Five sets of human remains have been found in the Nevada lake, which is at its lowest level in over 80 years due to the drought.
AOL Corp
Hiker dies at Grand Canyon National Park after falling 200 feet off ledge
A hiker at Grand Canyon National Park fell 200 feet off a ledge to his death, park authorities said. The hiker, a 44-year-old man whose name was not released, was near the rim west of the Bright Angel Point Trail on the North Rim of the park, the National Park Service said in a news release.
Get Out of Nevada Now
Nevada has already entered a “perfect storm” of weather and environmental calamity. Some of its cities, particularly Las Vegas, already suffer from drought that will rob them of enough water to be viable places for large populations. At the south end of the state, the water levels of Lake Mead may be the lowest in […]
natureworldnews.com
200-Year-Old Giant Cactus Collapsed Due to Extreme Seasonal Rain in Arizona
A 200-year-old desert giant was destroyed after a seasonal downpour. As former visitors lamented its demise and shared pictures of the statuesque structure in all its splendor, park officials pointed out what they thought would be a "silver lining." This famous symbol of the Southwest stood for two centuries. Fall...
Woman backpacking in Grand Canyon National Park dies in triple-digit heat
Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz. — An Arizona woman has died while backpacking in Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Tuesday. It was the fifth death in the park this year, according to the New York Post. Park officials said 59-year-old Delphine Martinez, of Window Rock, was found dead...
DRIED UP: Lakes Mead and Powell are at the epicenter of the biggest Western drought in history
We need to change fundamentally how we manage and use water.”. A formerly sunken boat rests on a now-dry section of lakebed at drought-stricken Lake Mead on May 10. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) The American West is experiencing its driest period in human history, a megadrought that threatens health,...
The Navajo Skinwalkers who Haunt America’s Four Corners Region
Over the years, many subjects have made their presence known in American folklore. We've all heard of things like Bigfoot, the Chupacabra, and partially thanks to modern cinema, La Llorona. However, there is another mythical creature with origins in parts of Colorado that is just as terrifying, if not more so, and that is the legend of the Navajo Skinwalkers.
pethelpful.com
Rescue Dog's Reaction to New Idaho Back Yard Gives Us All the Feels
Maverick's tale is truly a rags-to-riches story. It begins in the harsh desert of Kingman, Arizona, where @its__laurel found the sweet pup. He had been dumped in the desert by a previous owner, but his microchip--which led rescuers to Las Vegas --didn't provide any solid lead. Thank goodness it didn't, because now Maverick is part of Laurel's family, new home and all.
dornob.com
After 50 Years, Artist Michael Heizer’s Mysterious “City” in the Nevada Desert is Complete
After 50 years and $40 million, a mysterious megastructure in the Nevada desert has finally been revealed to the public. Artist Michael Heizer’s “City,” thought to be the largest contemporary land art project in the world, is finally complete, and opened to visitors by reservation only starting September 2nd. Located a few hours north of Las Vegas, the enormous sculptural installation is reminiscent of monumental ruins, consisting of vaguely architectural concrete structures set into a rut of carved earth.
nextbigfuture.com
Drought Reveals Fifth Mob Body Near Vegas
Five skeletons have now been found in the receding waters of Lake Mead near Las Vegas. The water level at Lake Mead is lower than any time since the 1930s. The first body was found in a barrel in the spring. The person inside was dead of a gunshot wound decades ago, according to authorities. Nearby that location just this week, a gun was also found. Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the USA. It has dipped to record low levels amid a worsening drought.
New water cuts coming for Southwest as Colorado River falls into Tier 2 shortage
New mandatory water cuts are coming for the Colorado River. But they aren't enough to solve the West's water crisis.
