Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

September Outlook: Summer Heat Returns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It feels like we turned the corner, and fall weather is not far away. The start of the week featured soaking rain, the first since June for our area. Temperatures are also cooler during the day. Temperatures will be more seasonable this week with another...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

UPS hiring thousands in Harrisburg area for holidays

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You may think it’s too early to start thinking about the holidays, but UPS is already gearing up for a shipping rush. UPS announced Wednesday that it hopes to hire more than 2,800 seasonal employees in the Harrisburg area for the holidays. It is looking to fill full-time and part-time positions including drivers, package handlers, and driver helpers.
HARRISBURG, PA
City
Middletown, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
abc27.com

Much-needed soaking rain is on the way through tomorrow

1-2" of rain is likely through tomorrow, with locally higher amounts... TODAY: AM Showers, PM Rain. Hi 80. TONIGHT: Periods Of Rain, Heavy At Times. Lo 70. TUESDAY: AM Rain, PM Showers. Hi 78. A sunny Sunday helped temperatures soar into the low 90s for most backyards yesterday. HIA in...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Flood watch issued for parts of central Pa. through Tuesday

A slow moving system is bringing much-needed rain to central Pennsylvania, and along with it the possibility for flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Cumberland counties. Flood watches are issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. Showers and thunderstorms are...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Tanker truck overturns north of Harrisburg

Update: Route 22/322 eastbound in Dauphin County remains closed after crash. A tanker truck overturned in the eastbound lanes of Route 22/322 in Dauphin County near Mountain Road north of Harrisburg on Tuesday evening. As of about 6:15 p.m., eastbound traffic was backed up, forcing emergency responders to find alternative...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Weather Watch Day for heavy rain, flood watch in effect

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — A flood watch remains in effect into tomorrow. Many spots can expect 1-2" of rain with locally higher amounts possible, this could lead to flash flooding... particularly in low lying and poor drainage areas. Given how dry our Summer has been, this will be...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Tanker truck flipped on side on US 22 east, roadway reopened

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to an abc27 photographer on-scene, an asphalt tanker truck flipped on its side between the exit for PA 325 East – Mountain Road and the exit for PA 225 North – Halifax/Dauphin on US 22 eastbound at approximately 6 p.m. on Sept. 6. The truck took out several yards of guide rail according to PennDOT.
HALIFAX, PA
abc27.com

Hanover Borough changes abandoned vehicle ordinance

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Aug. 24, Hanover Borough Council in York County approved an ordinance amending Borough Code Chapter 342, which is about abandoned or junk vehicles. The ordinance addresses a growing concern where abandoned and junk vehicles are being stored on properties. In addition to this being unsightly, it also presents a variety of health, safety, and welfare issues.
HANOVER, PA
abc27.com

Mosquito spraying for Lebanon County scheduled

SOUTH LEBANON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Residential and recreation areas in and around areas of South Lebanon Township are scheduled to be sprayed for West Nile Virus carrying mosquitoes during sunset on Thursday, Sept. 7. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police activity on I-83 south cleared

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Sept. 7, there was police activity on Interstate 83 south that is causing all lanes to close between Exit 40A: Limekiln Road and Exit 40B: New Cumberland. As of 10:12 p.m., the police activity has been cleared and all lanes are reopened.
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County golf center to remain open, renovations planned

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Bumble Bee Hollow Golf Center says they are “taking a mulligan” on their planned closure and will remain open. “I was sad to hear that they were shutting down. It just meant that I would have to travel further to get any golf range experience to a specific course,” said Paul Sremcich, a local golfer.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Miss Senior America to be crowned this week in Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — The Miss Senior America Pageant is taking place this week in Hershey. On Tuesday, contestants took in the sights at the sweetest place on Earth. CBS 21 News stopped by the Hershey Lodge as the beauty queens boarded a trolley for a tour of the area with one of the stops at Chocolate World.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Wolf Administration announces new investment in park projects

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration was in Lancaster County Tuesday morning to announce a new investment in park projects. Officials say that the investment is going to create new recreational opportunities, conserve natural resources, and help to revitalize local communities. There will be many projects such as refurbishing and extending trails and updating signs.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

