Flood watch in effect Wednesday for these 4 central Pa. counties
Flash flooding is possible Wednesday afternoon in four central Pennsylvania counties amid ongoing rain showers. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that’s in effect until 4 p.m. for Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties. “Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks,” forecasters said. “Flooding may...
September Outlook: Summer Heat Returns
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It feels like we turned the corner, and fall weather is not far away. The start of the week featured soaking rain, the first since June for our area. Temperatures are also cooler during the day. Temperatures will be more seasonable this week with another...
UPS hiring thousands in Harrisburg area for holidays
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You may think it’s too early to start thinking about the holidays, but UPS is already gearing up for a shipping rush. UPS announced Wednesday that it hopes to hire more than 2,800 seasonal employees in the Harrisburg area for the holidays. It is looking to fill full-time and part-time positions including drivers, package handlers, and driver helpers.
Flash flood watch in effect for parts of Pennsylvania until Tuesday morning
Meteorologists are urging drivers to avoid flooded roadways, as rain pushes across Pennsylvania on Labor Day. A flash flood watch is in effect for most of central Pennsylvania until Tuesday morning. National Weather Service meteorologists said the weather conditions may bring up to three inches of widespread rain. The weather...
Harrisburg officials left frustrated following Kipona's ending light show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials announced Tuesday that they are just as disappointed with the laser light show that was part of the Kipona Festival over the holiday weekend as the public. In a statement from Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams, when the city allegedly signed with the Laser Light...
Much-needed soaking rain is on the way through tomorrow
1-2" of rain is likely through tomorrow, with locally higher amounts... TODAY: AM Showers, PM Rain. Hi 80. TONIGHT: Periods Of Rain, Heavy At Times. Lo 70. TUESDAY: AM Rain, PM Showers. Hi 78. A sunny Sunday helped temperatures soar into the low 90s for most backyards yesterday. HIA in...
Flood watch issued for parts of central Pa. through Tuesday
A slow moving system is bringing much-needed rain to central Pennsylvania, and along with it the possibility for flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Cumberland counties. Flood watches are issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. Showers and thunderstorms are...
Tanker truck overturns north of Harrisburg
Update: Route 22/322 eastbound in Dauphin County remains closed after crash. A tanker truck overturned in the eastbound lanes of Route 22/322 in Dauphin County near Mountain Road north of Harrisburg on Tuesday evening. As of about 6:15 p.m., eastbound traffic was backed up, forcing emergency responders to find alternative...
Disappointing Kipona laser light show was ‘not what we were promised’: Harrisburg officials
The 2022 Kipona Festival in Harrisburg featured a new event this year: a laser light show, held instead of the usual fireworks display. But the results were not what was expected, according to city officials. And they share the disappointment that they’ve heard from the public who attended. “The...
Weather Watch Day for heavy rain, flood watch in effect
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — A flood watch remains in effect into tomorrow. Many spots can expect 1-2" of rain with locally higher amounts possible, this could lead to flash flooding... particularly in low lying and poor drainage areas. Given how dry our Summer has been, this will be...
Tanker truck flipped on side on US 22 east, roadway reopened
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to an abc27 photographer on-scene, an asphalt tanker truck flipped on its side between the exit for PA 325 East – Mountain Road and the exit for PA 225 North – Halifax/Dauphin on US 22 eastbound at approximately 6 p.m. on Sept. 6. The truck took out several yards of guide rail according to PennDOT.
Hanover Borough changes abandoned vehicle ordinance
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Aug. 24, Hanover Borough Council in York County approved an ordinance amending Borough Code Chapter 342, which is about abandoned or junk vehicles. The ordinance addresses a growing concern where abandoned and junk vehicles are being stored on properties. In addition to this being unsightly, it also presents a variety of health, safety, and welfare issues.
Need a cool, quiet escape? Check out this mountain lake within an easy drive in central PA
Not far from Chambersburg, York and Hanover, you can find Long Pine Run Reservoir in Adams County is a refreshing escape from the summer heat in the heavily wooded rolling green hills of Michaux State Forest. According to the history of the Borough of Chambersburg Water Department, the 150-acre reservoir...
Mosquito spraying for Lebanon County scheduled
SOUTH LEBANON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Residential and recreation areas in and around areas of South Lebanon Township are scheduled to be sprayed for West Nile Virus carrying mosquitoes during sunset on Thursday, Sept. 7. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up...
New diner; Mastriano’s rise; laser show explanation: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Mastriano’s rise: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. Victim’s voice: When Jenay Aikey was 8 years old, she was trafficked into having...
Huge fallen tree branch damages Lancaster properties, vehicles
LANCASTER, Pa. — In Lancaster, a fallen tree limb that caused major damage to property and cars has yet to be cleaned up. Residents on South Lime Street said the limb came down nearly a week ago, and they're wondering when it will be cleared. The tree is on...
Police activity on I-83 south cleared
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Sept. 7, there was police activity on Interstate 83 south that is causing all lanes to close between Exit 40A: Limekiln Road and Exit 40B: New Cumberland. As of 10:12 p.m., the police activity has been cleared and all lanes are reopened.
Dauphin County golf center to remain open, renovations planned
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Bumble Bee Hollow Golf Center says they are “taking a mulligan” on their planned closure and will remain open. “I was sad to hear that they were shutting down. It just meant that I would have to travel further to get any golf range experience to a specific course,” said Paul Sremcich, a local golfer.
Miss Senior America to be crowned this week in Hershey
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — The Miss Senior America Pageant is taking place this week in Hershey. On Tuesday, contestants took in the sights at the sweetest place on Earth. CBS 21 News stopped by the Hershey Lodge as the beauty queens boarded a trolley for a tour of the area with one of the stops at Chocolate World.
Wolf Administration announces new investment in park projects
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration was in Lancaster County Tuesday morning to announce a new investment in park projects. Officials say that the investment is going to create new recreational opportunities, conserve natural resources, and help to revitalize local communities. There will be many projects such as refurbishing and extending trails and updating signs.
