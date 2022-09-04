FIRST ALERT UPDATE: A First Alert for the threat of flash flooding through Monday, more heavy rain and storms possible

Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
First Alert for an isolated shower or storm Thursday afternoon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting out the day with slightly cooler temperatures! We are looking at mid to upper 60s for areas along and north of I-20. Temperatures are slightly warmer farther south in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It definitely feels nice when you step outside. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a mostly clear sky. The active weather remains well to our south along the Gulf Coast where a stalled front is producing showers and storms in that region. Northeasterly winds today will help to bring slightly drier air into our area giving us mostly dry conditions. We are forecasting a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky today with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds at 5-10 mph. We will hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm late this afternoon and evening. The best chance for a stray shower or storm will likely occur southeast of Birmingham. Areas farther north and west will likely remain dry. Areas that have the best chance to see an isolated shower or storm today include Chilton, Shelby, Coosa, Talladega, and Clay counties. We have some high school football games this evening, and most of them should remain dry with temperatures cooling into the 70s. Today is the best chance to knock out errands and do things around the yard.
wbrc.com
Public works crews prepping in case of local flooding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been a rainy Labor Day and with grounds still saturated from the stormy weekend, you’ve probably noticed some flooding on the streets. But, in between pops of rain is when Birmingham Public Works Crews hit the streets to clean out backed up inlets. They’re doing this to try to prevent local flooding, but with so much rain, there’s only so much they can do.
wbrc.com
Storm threat forces Tuscaloosa school leaders to reschedule football games
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The potential for bad weather is already playing havoc with high school football games Friday night. WBRC FOX6 News confirmed at least four schools in both school districts in Tuscaloosa County will play their games Thursday night. The potential issue here is the rain. School leaders...
wbrc.com
Overturned vehicle causing delays on I-20/59 SB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned vehicle is causing significant delays on I-20/59 near Ave I and 20th St. Ensley this morning. The left three lanes are all currently closed. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news...
wbrc.com
Crash cleared on I-459 NB in Bessemer area
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. There are major delays on I-459 NB in the Bessemer area. I-459 NB near Exit 1, Eastern Valley Road is shutdown. There are also delays on the southbound side in the same area. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
Missing person report issued for woman and child from Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert. Summer Shears, 29, left her residence in Alexandria on Wednesday and has not returned home. Her whereabouts are unknown and her 1-month-old daughter is believed to be with her. Shears is described as a white female with brown hair and […]
wbrc.com
Local county sheriff’s department already seeing dip in gun permit revenues; state funds soon will be available
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County sheriffs are working on ways to make up for losing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The new law does not go into effect until January 1, 2023, but one local department is already seeing less money coming in. The Walker County Sherriff’s Department...
wbrc.com
Body found overnight on Carson Rd in Center Point
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on Carson Rd and 16th Terrace Circle NW early Tuesday morning. Police arrived at the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find the body of a 50-year-old man in the road. They believe he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
mynwapaper.com
No more paving this year, Winston County Commission says
DOUBLE SPRINGS - Rosco has reached the end of the road in Winston County. Rosco is the name of the Winston County Road Department’s chip spreader, which is currently down for the count in need of parts or to be replaced. This means the Winston County Commission is facing a dilemma on how to pave roads while desperately needing equipment and no equipment is available.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Hwy. 278 W
Updated 9/7/22 8:25 p.m. CULLMAN, Ala. – A female pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash just prior to 7 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 278 West near West Elementary School (Rosemont Avenue) in Cullman. The victim was airlifted to an area hospital. Cullman Assistant Police Chief David Nassetta said one individual has been charged with driving under the influence. CPD Public Relations Officer Adam Clark said the suspect was stopped on County Road 222. More information is expected to be available Thursday. _____________________________________________________________________________ CULLMAN, Ala. – Just prior to 7 p.m. a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on U.S Highway 278 West near West Elementary School. The victim was airlifted to an area hospital. Cullman Assistant Police Chief David Nassetta said one individual has been charged with driving under the influence. More information is expected to be available tomorrow. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
wbrc.com
Labor Day at Oak Mountain State Park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Labor Day typically brings thousands of people to Oak Mountain State Park, but with all this rain, many people might have opted for a movie marathon over a day outdoors. Oak Mountain State Park saw just a fraction of the guests it typically sees on holidays...
Alabama fire chief reports his town for illegal burn, resulting in $5,000 fine
The town of Altoona has paid a $5,000 fine from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for violating a burn order after its own fire chief reported the incident. According to ADEM documents, the incident happened June 30. The town, situated in Etowah County, paid the fine this month. Altoona...
Suspect wanted in Blount County homicide captured in Walker County
A man sought in connection with a deadly shooting in Blount County was taken into custody Wednesday in Walker County. Norman Wayne Griffin, 57, was captured Wednesday in the woods behind a residence on River Road in Cordova, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Walker County deputies and Cordova police.
ABC 33/40 News
Woman airlifted to hospital after hit-and-run in Cullman
A woman was flown from Cullman to UAB Hospital on Wednesday after being the victim of a hit-and-run near the intersection of Highway 278 and Rosemont Avenue, according to the Cullman Police Department. The woman was struck by a car which then fled the scene. Police said she was flown...
10-year-old dead after being hit by car in Birmingham
A 10-year-old child that was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Birmingham Tuesday, has died.
wbrc.com
Train derails in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022. This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail. We will continue to update this story as we learn more...
wbrc.com
Sideline Week 3 Schedule
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - JACKSONVILLE AT ANNISTON - Game of the Week. HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE AT TUSCALOOSA CO.
ABC 33/40 News
Hanceville Police Sergeant rescues two people after a flash flood
A Hanceville Police Sergeant saved two people during a flash flood today at Guntersville State Park. Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail said a man and woman were swept away by the water into a culvert. Sergeant Steve Gunn and another person pulled the couple from a creek at the park. The...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Commission handing four million to World Games organizers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - World Games Leaders are inching closer to erasing their $14 million deficit. Now thanks to the Jefferson County Commission, that number is a lot smaller. They gave four million dollars to the World Games Organizing Committee but County Commission President Jimmie Stephens stresses that none of...
wbrc.com
Birmingham holding public input meetings for railroad project
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council is seeking the community’s input on recently passed transportation legislation. That legislation would allow Mayor Randall Woodfin to apply for $10 million in funding for a railroad engineering project that would “drastically improve the quality of life for residents in the Harris Homes community and surrounding areas,” according to the city council.
