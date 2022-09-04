ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Earlier sunsets leading to Winter Solstice

By Marcus Bagwell
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Km0UW_0hhktKZC00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The next few months in terms of daylight are arguably one of the hardest times of the year because darkness happens sooner than you think! As of September 1, 2022, sunset is happening about 1-2 minutes sooner each day. On a small scale, that’s minimal. However on a bigger scale (looking at a month or two), the quicker loss of daylight is impactful to your evening.

Looking back at the summer, we had our latest sunsets from June 23 through July 3 (after 8 PM). After that, the sun started to set by about 1 minute earlier every 2-3 days, increasing to 1 minute every other day to end July, and a daily one minute drop from July 31 through late November.

Looking at September, the first day of the month’s sunset is shortly after 7 PM. But by the end of September, it will drop to around 6:30 PM. Then by October 31, sunset is before 6 PM! A nearly 80 minute drop in a two month span.

WEATHER: A soggy end to the long holiday weekend

This decreasing daylight leads to the debatable time change that happens on Sunday, November 6. Starting that day, the sun will set before 5 PM. This will begin our earliest sunsets through mid-December. To see the specific sunrise & sunset time for your location, visit the NOAA website.

The decreasing daylight has to do with the sun angle that is responsible for our four seasons. In the summer, the sun angle is at the highest point and heats up a larger area. The opposite is true as the winter, a lower sun angle translates to cooler temperatures.

The sun is not able to heat the entire earth equally. This explains why there are large global temperature differences between land and water. This difference creates an imbalance, thus creating our weather we see everyday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
styleblueprint.com

A Serene Cabin on Nashville’s Cumberland River

Despite the buzzing nightlife found on the banks of Nashville’s Cumberland River, a little further down you can also find the opposite — properties where tranquility and silence reign. One such property, a recently completed custom 1,400-square-foot cabin built by Castle Homes, offers architectural beauty and a stunning view.
NASHVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

HUGE Fall Consignment Sale Open To Public This Friday!

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –Tutus and Bow Ties Huge Children’s Fall 2022 Consignment Public Sale with the most fun you have ever had shopping for your littles starts this Friday, September 9. Public Sale Dates Sept. 9-11 Shoppers Don’t Miss It! MAP. Located at 801 Memorial...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
WSMV

West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee girl's wish to travel with family now a reality thanks to Make-A-Wish, Duracell

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A young girl's wish to travel the country has become reality thanks to Make-A-Wish and Duracell. 3-year-old Kinsey from Rockvale is fighting congenital anomalies which have regulated her to staying in the household and unable to travel. The illness has kept the family from going on vacation together since she was born but that all changed last week after Duracell and Make-A-Wish gifted a camper for the family so they can finally travel together around the country.
ROCKVALE, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: September 5, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
yourwilliamson.com

Welcome Homes: 2022 Rosebrooke Parade of Homes

The 2022 Pinnacle Financial Partners Parade of Homes™ will take place in a new community in Brentwood called Rosebrooke. Rosebrooke is Brentwood’s newest luxury home community, boasting the highest average price per home ever recorded for the event. The community includes amenities such as adult and children’s pools, a clubhouse, an event lawn, walking and bike trails, sidewalks and street trees.
BRENTWOOD, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Solstice#Sunset#Earth#June Solstice#Wkrn#Noaa
generalaviationnews.com

Cylinder failure fatal for three

On Sept. 8, 2020, a Piper PA-28-181 owned by the Lebanon Flying Club crashed near McMinnville, Tennessee. The pilot and two passengers were fatally injured. The pilot flew uneventfully from Murfreesboro Municipal Airport (KMBT) in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to Warren County Memorial Airport (KRNC) in McMinnville, Tennessee. Review of security video...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
Popculture

White Castle Honors Late Country Music Legend With Special Meal

White Castle is paying special tribute to late country music legend John Prine. Ahead of what would have been Prine's 76th birthday on Monday, Oct. 10, the home of The Original Slider is taking part in "You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life & Songs of John Prine," a week-long event celebrating the famed musician that is organized by The Prine Family and Oh Boy Records.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
travelmag.com

Short or Long Term Parking at Nashville Airport: Top 3 Spots

If you’re flying out of Nashville Airport and need to leave your car somewhere safe for the duration of your travels, there are a number of cheap car parks to be found close by. Positioned in the city’s southeastern section, Nashville International Airport has almost 600 daily arriving and...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Home repairs get a woman in trouble with her HOA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman paid thousands of dollars for a home repair, and she said after it was supposedly completed, the work landed her in hot water with her Homeowners Association. She turned to WSMV 4 for help. When you look at the flooring at Cassandra Tormes...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Self-defense moves runners can use if attacked

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When women or anyone goes out for a run, there are safety devices people can bring. But what if you forget or don’t have any? Self-defense experts say people need to know how to fight for themselves. Experts say there are things runners need to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

NE TN teams climb the rankings in the latest AP prep football poll

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — Last week, there were five local high school football teams ranked in the AP’s weekly prep football poll. That’s still the case this week, but three of those teams moved up in the rankings while two maintained their spots in the first place. Greeneville continued to hold the No. 1 position […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville looks at offering COVID-19 hazard pay

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville’s city council has agreed to study COVID-19 hazard pay for former city employees. Only people who worked for the city in March of 2022 received checks. Now there’s a debate about how the American Rescue Plan Act funds were allocated. Some former workers,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Early Tuesday Morning Accidents on I-24 in Murfreesboro

Early Tuesday morning (09/06/22), there was a serious auto accident on the I-24 East off ramp at Exit 81 (South Church Street) in Murfreesboro. Reports indicate that multiple police / fire and rescue agencies were called to the scene. Sgt. Alex Campbell with the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed with WGNS NEWS, "THP is investigating a single-vehicle crash at the 81 eastbound exit ramp. The ramp was blocked. There are injuries being reported."
MURFREESBORO, TN
WJHL

WJHL

36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy