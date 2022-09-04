ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates bring home losing streak into matchup with the Blue Jays

By WPXI.com News Staff, Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K908J_0hhkszHQ00

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates look to break their seven-game home slide with a victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Pittsburgh has a 49-83 record overall and a 26-38 record in home games. The Pirates have a 33-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Toronto has a 72-59 record overall and a 34-30 record in road games. The Blue Jays are 36-10 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 14 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs while hitting .253 for the Pirates. Rodolfo Castro is 7-for-28 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 27 home runs while slugging .498. Danny Jansen is 6-for-19 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .202 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .221 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes: day-to-day (shoulder), Ben Gamel: day-to-day (foot), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Santiago Espinal: day-to-day (hand), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Gamel
Person
Danny Jansen
Person
Dillon Peters
Person
Nate Pearson
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
99K+
Followers
127K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy