Pirates bring home losing streak into matchup with the Blue Jays

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates look to break their seven-game home slide with a victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Pittsburgh has a 49-83 record overall and a 26-38 record in home games. The Pirates have a 33-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Toronto has a 72-59 record overall and a 34-30 record in road games. The Blue Jays are 36-10 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 14 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs while hitting .253 for the Pirates. Rodolfo Castro is 7-for-28 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 27 home runs while slugging .498. Danny Jansen is 6-for-19 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .202 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .221 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes: day-to-day (shoulder), Ben Gamel: day-to-day (foot), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Santiago Espinal: day-to-day (hand), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

