Nine years ago, Chanda Hakanson launched Vintage Market Days St. Louis inside a small horse barn in Eureka. “When I started this I could barely get 25 vendors,” says the entrepreneur. On September 16-18, Hakanson will welcome more than 130 vintage and antique vendors to the St. Charles Convention Center for a three-day shopping event. Hakanson spends the year visiting top dealers across the country, curating a selection of furniture, fashion, jewelry, and home decor to sell to the roughly 20,000 people who will walk through the front doors. “I'm constantly going to the coasts and bringing [things] back so that we don't have to wait for them in the Midwest,” she says. We talked to Hakanson about her love of vintage and why it matters what you buy.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO