The Chase celebrates 100 years with old-school glitzy dinner
One hundred years ago this month, St. Louis got a major glow-up in the glamour department: The Chase Hotel, designed by St. Louis architect Preston J. Bradshaw and constructed by developer Chase Ullman, opened its doors on September 29, 1922. A few years later, in 1929, Sam Koplar's Park Plaza Hotel was completed, and in 1961, the two merged to become the Chase Park Plaza, now known as The Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta Hotel (212 North Kingshighway).
The renovation of the Butler Brothers building preserves the past while looking to the future
In Downtown West, construction crews have been hard at work building the new home of professional soccer in St. Louis. But as Centene Stadium takes shape on Market, another crew, at the nearby corner of 18th and Olive, has been realizing a different vision–one that they hope will also be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
More than a flea market, Vintage Market Days is a three-day shopping experience
Nine years ago, Chanda Hakanson launched Vintage Market Days St. Louis inside a small horse barn in Eureka. “When I started this I could barely get 25 vendors,” says the entrepreneur. On September 16-18, Hakanson will welcome more than 130 vintage and antique vendors to the St. Charles Convention Center for a three-day shopping event. Hakanson spends the year visiting top dealers across the country, curating a selection of furniture, fashion, jewelry, and home decor to sell to the roughly 20,000 people who will walk through the front doors. “I'm constantly going to the coasts and bringing [things] back so that we don't have to wait for them in the Midwest,” she says. We talked to Hakanson about her love of vintage and why it matters what you buy.
Budding Prospects: Is Amendment 3 the best way for Missouri to legalize recreational marijuana—or is it “a scam”?
Missourians will get a chance on November 8 to legalize recreational marijuana. They may well seize it: Nearly two-thirds of registered voters told pollsters in May that they supported the general concept. Other states have made the move—19 at last count—and have so far avoided societal collapse (even if Illinois loves tempting fate). Here in the Show-Me State, we already have a tightly regulated cannabis industry for medicinal purposes; upon passage of the ballot initiative, known as Amendment 3, that industry would stay roughly the same size in the first year but start selling for fun purposes too.
