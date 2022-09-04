Read full article on original website
Oneil Salazaar
3d ago
... funny how Hearn likes to portray himself as the bewildered businessman. I remember when Wilder pursued Joshua for a fight & it was Hearn that was in the way of it happening. As for Wilders statements about Hearn contacting him, it's true & was a $ move. It would be better if Hearn just said that instead of playing bewildered about it.
3
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz Jr explains why he couldn’t KO Luis Ortiz
By Adam Baskin: Andy Ruiz Jr’s explanation for why he couldn’t knock out Luis Ortiz last Sunday night is he was worried about getting clipped by one of his big shots. Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) felt that the 43-year-old Ortiz (33-3, 28 KOs) was dangerous each time he hurt him, and he didn’t want to take any chances. Additionally, Ruiz says he was worried about gassing out, as he hadn’t fought in 16 months coming into the fight against Ortiz.
Tyson Fury claims Anthony Joshua fight purse would be split ‘60-40’
Tyson Fury has claimed that he will offer Anthony Joshua a ‘60-40’ purse split if his fellow Briton agrees to a heavyweight clash between the pair.Joshua failed to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from Oleksandr Usyk last month, suffering a second straight decision loss to the unbeaten Ukrainian, who dethroned “AJ” last September.As such, Usyk seemed to be in line for a contest with WBC title holder Fury to crown an undisputed champion, and an all-British super-fight between Fury and Joshua appeared to have slipped away for good. Fury, however, has now offered his compatriot...
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz ‘almost beat up Dana White in a club’ after both ‘were drinking,’ White responds
Maybe Dana White should take his own advice. The UFC president nearly came to blows with welterweight bruiser Nate Diaz long before the Stockton slapper became a household name. Turns out both parties “were drinking” at the same club back in late 2014 when Diaz was in Las Vegas to help Gilbert Melendez coach Season 20 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).
Boxing legends including Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather pick who would win Joshua vs Fury bout
A FIGHT between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury has divided opinions across the world. The Battle of Britain was thrown into doubt by AJ's defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last month, while Fury retired before seemingly agreeing a ring return. Fury and Joshua seemingly agreed a Battle of Britain showdown in...
Boxing Scene
Leo Santa Cruz Sides With Gervonta Davis In Possible Ryan Garcia Matchup
Both Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia continue to fulminate in the public eye. Garcia, in particular, has screamed to the mountaintops that despite the Baltimore native possessing devastating power, he’s more than capable of rendering the 27-year-old motionless on the mat. Most recently, Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) pushed aside...
Tyson Fury offers Anthony Joshua chance to fight him for WBC heavyweight title
Tyson Fury has offered Anthony Joshua the chance to fight him for the WBC heavyweight title, despite “AJ”’s recent defeat by Oleksandr Usyk.In August, Joshua was outpointed by Usyk for the second time in 11 months, as the Briton failed to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight belts that he lost to the unbeaten Ukrainian in 2021.Fury, meanwhile, recently ended his ‘retirement’ to declare that he would remain WBC title holder, setting up the prospect of a clash with Usyk to crown an undisputed champion. However, Fury took to Twitter on Monday to offer compatriot Joshua, 32,...
Anthony Joshua tells Tyson Fury he will be ‘ready in December’ for title fight
Anthony Joshua said he will “be ready in December” after Tyson Fury offered him the chance to fight for his WBC heavyweight title.Joshua responded on social media after Fury posted a video earlier on Monday in which he gives the Londoner “a few months’ notice” to prepare for “a battle of Britain”.Joshua said: “Yea calm. I don’t do the online discussions just for clout, so if your really about it shout @258mgt. I’ll be ready in December. Khalas.”Fury is searching for a high-profile opponent in his next bout after rival champion Oleksandr Usyk indicated he does not intend to...
Boxing Scene
Shields On Marshall's Knockouts: She's Knocking Out Smaller Girls With Losing Records
Claressa Shields rolls her eyes when she examines Savannah Marshall’s record. The three-division champion cannot understand why Marshall is considered a knockout artist, when it is clear to Shields that Marshall has feasted on smaller, inferior opponents. Shields, who will meet Marshall in a middleweight title unification fight September 10 at O2 Arena in London, dissected Marshall’s unblemished record (12-0, 10 KOs) during an interview with BoxingScene.com.
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Is Going to Break a Bunch of Hearts
Anderson Silva and Jake Paul will box on October 29th.
Anderson Silva says Jake Paul fight will be “the biggest combat event of the year”
Anderson Silva believes his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul will be the biggest event of the year. Silva and Paul are set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on October 29 from Glendale, Arizona. On paper, it is a big fight as Silva is a former UFC champion and one of the best fighters of all time, while Paul is an up and coming boxer who is well-known for his YouTube channel and being on Disney. It’s also a step-up in competition for Paul which many fans wanted to see which only adds to the intrigue of the event which is why Silva has high expectations.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him
Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
WWE・
BoxingNews24.com
Rolly Romero says Tank Davis trying to eliminate him and Pitbull Cruz
By Brian Webber: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero reacted with suspicion after being told that Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis wants him to fight former lightweight world title challenger Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz next in order to earn a rematch against him. Instead of viewing what Tank said as...
Boxing Scene
WBC Position Andy Ruiz To Face Wilder-Helenius Winner in Final Eliminator
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has explained that his organization has positioned former unified world champion Andy Ruiz to face the winner of next month's heavyweight clash between Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius. This past Sunday night, Ruiz scored three knockdowns to secure a twelve round unanimous decision win...
Oleksandr Usyk has sensationally offered to join Anthony Joshua's camp ahead of his potential heavyweight showdown with Tyson Fury as the champion urges the Brit to not 'give up' despite his 'meltdown' after his second defeat to the Ukrainian
Oleksandr Usyk has sensationally offered to help Anthony Joshua ahead of his much-anticipated heavyweight showdown with Tyson Fury by joining his camp. The Ukrainian, who has twice beaten Joshua most recently via a split decision in Saudia Arabia, was expected to fight Fury but has had to rule out any such fight until 2023 due to injury.
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez Envisions Future Clash Against Artur Beterbiev: “He’s The Top Dog"
As of late, David Benavidez has grown somewhat discouraged. After years of poking, antagonizing, and goading some of the top names at 168-pounds into fighting him, Benavidez has yet to face one of the elites in the super middleweight division. While the 25-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona remains hopeful that he’ll...
Mark Zuckerberg’s MMA skills praised by Conor McGregor after Facebook boss shares training footage
Conor McGregor is among a number of UFC fighters to have praised Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg for his MMA skills, after the social-media giant’s co-founder and CEO posted a video of himself training.On Saturday, 38-year-old Zuckerberg shared footage of himself sparring with Khai Wu, hours before the fighter took to the ring and suffered a decision defeat.“One of my training partners, @khaiwu, is making his @ufcfightpass debut tonight,” Zuckerberg wrote in the caption of an Instagram video. “Go get it Khai and looking forward to a great fight!”Numerous UFC fighters commented on Zuckerberg’s video, praising the American’s mixed martial...
UFC・
BoxingNews24.com
Gilberto Ramirez: Dmitry Bivol “has everything I want’
By Jim Calfa: Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez is super motivated for his title challenge against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th on DAZN at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Ramirez, 31, has slowly been ramping up for this title challenge since moving up to the...
MMA Fighting
Dana White, Nate Diaz comment on alleged near-altercation in club: ‘We were drinking’
Nate Diaz and Dana White might have gotten a little heated back in the day. In an interview Tuesday with ESPN ahead of UFC 279, Diaz revealed an alleged near-altercation that unfolded between him and the UFC president dating back to 2014. Diaz laughed about the story and said he “almost beat up” White during the alleged incident.
UFC・
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder not sure what Robert Helenius will bring
By Robert Segal: Deontay Wilder isn’t sure what to expect from his old sparring partner Robert Helenius on October 15th in their 12-round headliner fight on FOX Sports PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. As Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) points out, he didn’t show his real...
BoxingNews24.com
Caleb Plant wants Canelo rematch after cleaning out 168-lb division
By Robert Segal: Former WBO super middleweight champion Caleb Plant says his goal is to get a rematch with Canelo Alvarez after he defeats Anthony Dirrell and cleans out the 168-lb division. Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) says he’s going to try and set up a fight with David Benavidez next,...
