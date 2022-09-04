ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Oneil Salazaar
3d ago

... funny how Hearn likes to portray himself as the bewildered businessman. I remember when Wilder pursued Joshua for a fight & it was Hearn that was in the way of it happening. As for Wilders statements about Hearn contacting him, it's true & was a $ move. It would be better if Hearn just said that instead of playing bewildered about it.

BoxingNews24.com

Andy Ruiz Jr explains why he couldn’t KO Luis Ortiz

By Adam Baskin: Andy Ruiz Jr’s explanation for why he couldn’t knock out Luis Ortiz last Sunday night is he was worried about getting clipped by one of his big shots. Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) felt that the 43-year-old Ortiz (33-3, 28 KOs) was dangerous each time he hurt him, and he didn’t want to take any chances. Additionally, Ruiz says he was worried about gassing out, as he hadn’t fought in 16 months coming into the fight against Ortiz.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury claims Anthony Joshua fight purse would be split ‘60-40’

Tyson Fury has claimed that he will offer Anthony Joshua a ‘60-40’ purse split if his fellow Briton agrees to a heavyweight clash between the pair.Joshua failed to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from Oleksandr Usyk last month, suffering a second straight decision loss to the unbeaten Ukrainian, who dethroned “AJ” last September.As such, Usyk seemed to be in line for a contest with WBC title holder Fury to crown an undisputed champion, and an all-British super-fight between Fury and Joshua appeared to have slipped away for good. Fury, however, has now offered his compatriot...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Leo Santa Cruz Sides With Gervonta Davis In Possible Ryan Garcia Matchup

Both Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia continue to fulminate in the public eye. Garcia, in particular, has screamed to the mountaintops that despite the Baltimore native possessing devastating power, he’s more than capable of rendering the 27-year-old motionless on the mat. Most recently, Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) pushed aside...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Tyson Fury offers Anthony Joshua chance to fight him for WBC heavyweight title

Tyson Fury has offered Anthony Joshua the chance to fight him for the WBC heavyweight title, despite “AJ”’s recent defeat by Oleksandr Usyk.In August, Joshua was outpointed by Usyk for the second time in 11 months, as the Briton failed to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight belts that he lost to the unbeaten Ukrainian in 2021.Fury, meanwhile, recently ended his ‘retirement’ to declare that he would remain WBC title holder, setting up the prospect of a clash with Usyk to crown an undisputed champion. However, Fury took to Twitter on Monday to offer compatriot Joshua, 32,...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Anthony Joshua tells Tyson Fury he will be ‘ready in December’ for title fight

Anthony Joshua said he will “be ready in December” after Tyson Fury offered him the chance to fight for his WBC heavyweight title.Joshua responded on social media after Fury posted a video earlier on Monday in which he gives the Londoner “a few months’ notice” to prepare for “a battle of Britain”.Joshua said: “Yea calm. I don’t do the online discussions just for clout, so if your really about it shout @258mgt. I’ll be ready in December. Khalas.”Fury is searching for a high-profile opponent in his next bout after rival champion Oleksandr Usyk indicated he does not intend to...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Shields On Marshall's Knockouts: She's Knocking Out Smaller Girls With Losing Records

Claressa Shields rolls her eyes when she examines Savannah Marshall’s record. The three-division champion cannot understand why Marshall is considered a knockout artist, when it is clear to Shields that Marshall has feasted on smaller, inferior opponents. Shields, who will meet Marshall in a middleweight title unification fight September 10 at O2 Arena in London, dissected Marshall’s unblemished record (12-0, 10 KOs) during an interview with BoxingScene.com.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva says Jake Paul fight will be “the biggest combat event of the year”

Anderson Silva believes his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul will be the biggest event of the year. Silva and Paul are set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on October 29 from Glendale, Arizona. On paper, it is a big fight as Silva is a former UFC champion and one of the best fighters of all time, while Paul is an up and coming boxer who is well-known for his YouTube channel and being on Disney. It’s also a step-up in competition for Paul which many fans wanted to see which only adds to the intrigue of the event which is why Silva has high expectations.
GLENDALE, AZ
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him

Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
WWE
Boxing Scene

WBC Position Andy Ruiz To Face Wilder-Helenius Winner in Final Eliminator

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has explained that his organization has positioned former unified world champion Andy Ruiz to face the winner of next month's heavyweight clash between Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius. This past Sunday night, Ruiz scored three knockdowns to secure a twelve round unanimous decision win...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Oleksandr Usyk has sensationally offered to join Anthony Joshua's camp ahead of his potential heavyweight showdown with Tyson Fury as the champion urges the Brit to not 'give up' despite his 'meltdown' after his second defeat to the Ukrainian

Oleksandr Usyk has sensationally offered to help Anthony Joshua ahead of his much-anticipated heavyweight showdown with Tyson Fury by joining his camp. The Ukrainian, who has twice beaten Joshua most recently via a split decision in Saudia Arabia, was expected to fight Fury but has had to rule out any such fight until 2023 due to injury.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Mark Zuckerberg’s MMA skills praised by Conor McGregor after Facebook boss shares training footage

Conor McGregor is among a number of UFC fighters to have praised Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg for his MMA skills, after the social-media giant’s co-founder and CEO posted a video of himself training.On Saturday, 38-year-old Zuckerberg shared footage of himself sparring with Khai Wu, hours before the fighter took to the ring and suffered a decision defeat.“One of my training partners, @khaiwu, is making his @ufcfightpass debut tonight,” Zuckerberg wrote in the caption of an Instagram video. “Go get it Khai and looking forward to a great fight!”Numerous UFC fighters commented on Zuckerberg’s video, praising the American’s mixed martial...
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Gilberto Ramirez: Dmitry Bivol “has everything I want’

By Jim Calfa: Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez is super motivated for his title challenge against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th on DAZN at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Ramirez, 31, has slowly been ramping up for this title challenge since moving up to the...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Dana White, Nate Diaz comment on alleged near-altercation in club: ‘We were drinking’

Nate Diaz and Dana White might have gotten a little heated back in the day. In an interview Tuesday with ESPN ahead of UFC 279, Diaz revealed an alleged near-altercation that unfolded between him and the UFC president dating back to 2014. Diaz laughed about the story and said he “almost beat up” White during the alleged incident.
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder not sure what Robert Helenius will bring

By Robert Segal: Deontay Wilder isn’t sure what to expect from his old sparring partner Robert Helenius on October 15th in their 12-round headliner fight on FOX Sports PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. As Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) points out, he didn’t show his real...
BROOKLYN, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Caleb Plant wants Canelo rematch after cleaning out 168-lb division

By Robert Segal: Former WBO super middleweight champion Caleb Plant says his goal is to get a rematch with Canelo Alvarez after he defeats Anthony Dirrell and cleans out the 168-lb division. Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) says he’s going to try and set up a fight with David Benavidez next,...
COMBAT SPORTS

