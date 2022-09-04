ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

redlakenationnews.com

Weekend talks produce no deal; nursing strike looms in Minnesota

Preparations for a three-day hospital nursing strike in the Twin Cities and Duluth next week have flooded the Minnesota Board of Nursing with temporary licensing applications. The board has received 7,604 permit applications since June 6, largely from replacement nurses around the country receiving high-dollar offers to work in the affected hospitals next week. That is seven times more applications than during the same time last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Leaked Oath Keepers list includes 6 Minnesota cops

(FOX 9) - A data leak is revealing information about thousands of people – including police, military and elected officials – believed to be part of an anti-government extremist group called the Oath Keepers. The far-right organization, which is associated with the militia movement, is accused of playing...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Omicron-specific vaccine booster available in Minnesota starting Tuesday

Minnesotans can receive an updated COVID-19 booster shot at a state-run vaccination site starting on Tuesday, as well as pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens. In a Friday announcement, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the state’s vaccination site at the Mall of America in Bloomington will begin offering the bivalent booster vaccine, which is formulated specifically to be more effective against Omicron variants, on Tuesday. You can find more appointment information here.
MINNESOTA STATE
kelo.com

Governor Walz announced investment to continue Minnesota’s free nursing assistant program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Tim Walz announced a $2.4 million investment to continue Minnesota’s free nursing assistant training program. The Next Generation Nursing Assistant initiative provides Minnesotans with free training, books, uniforms, and covers the cost of the certification exam. The initiative has so far recruited and trained over 1300 Minnesotans. According to employment data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, nursing assistants are the sixth highest-demand job in the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Housing crunch impacts the Northland

Editor's note: Boreal Community Media released a three-part series called "Cook County needs more housing", with exclusive interviews with Cook County HRA Director Jason Hale. You can find the series here. . By Ed Newman - Business North - September 7, 2022. Delta Airlines wants to hire 100 people to...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Man convicted in baby’s 2017 manslaughter arrested for assault

A St. Louis County man convicted of manslaughter after a baby died in a 2017 house fire in Tower was arrested for assault Sunday. According to court documents, the assault happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in Culver, Minnesota, north of Saginaw. Jesse Bonacci-Koski, 29, of Duluth, made...
TOWER, MN
WJON

MinnesotaCare Premiums Reduced Through 2025

ST. PAUL -- Almost 100,000 Minnesotans will continue to save money on their health insurance premiums through the end of 2025. Due to the Inflation Reduction Act signed last month by President Biden, Minnesota Care premiums will remain at reduced levels for the next three years. Minnesota Care helps Minnesotans...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Vulnerable man missing from State Fair found safe

ST PAUL, Minn. — A missing man who authorities described as "vulnerable" has been reunited with his guardian and family, a full week after he disappeared from the Minnesota State Fair. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says 60-year-old Brian Nienstadt of Mankato was found safe and returned...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota State Fair Comes to Chaotic Close

Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News)- The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to a chaotic close over the holiday weekend. A MnDOT traffic camera stationed at one of the entrances to the fairgrounds captured a fight breaking out around 10:20 p.m. Monday. The video then shows an individual shooting fireworks at police officers who responded to break up the fight.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota State Fair ends, called 'success' by many in attendance

(FOX 9) - The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to an end on Monday, and already many vendors and fairgoers are calling this year’s fair a success. "It definitely met [my] expectations," fairgoer Dana Bain told FOX 9. "I love the new food and now that the fair is back after COVID-19, I’m just excited that we can come again and be with everybody."
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

New report shows Minnesota’s tourism industry continues to rebound

The art and the photo opportunities draw people to the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. As one of the most well-known landmarks in Minneapolis, it attracts travelers from across the country. “We came for the State Fair and now we’re just sight-seeing,” said Peter Hay, while visiting the site. He...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

'How to Talk Minnesotan' author Howard Mohr dies at 83

The man who wrote a popular tongue-in-cheek guide to Minnesota culture has died. Howard Mohr's "How to Talk Minnesotan" was considered a classic of Minnesota humor. He was 83. Mohr was a former professor at Southwest State University (now Southwest Minnesota State University) in Marshall, where poets Bill Holm and Stephen Dunn also taught. Mohr was a writer for the Prairie Home Companion radio show during the zenith of its run in the 1980s.
MINNESOTA STATE

