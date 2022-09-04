Read full article on original website
redlakenationnews.com
Weekend talks produce no deal; nursing strike looms in Minnesota
Preparations for a three-day hospital nursing strike in the Twin Cities and Duluth next week have flooded the Minnesota Board of Nursing with temporary licensing applications. The board has received 7,604 permit applications since June 6, largely from replacement nurses around the country receiving high-dollar offers to work in the affected hospitals next week. That is seven times more applications than during the same time last year.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota proposal requires cultural competency for new teachers, draws partisan pushback
A proposed update to the licensing requirements for new Minnesota teachers - the addition of a cultural competency standard - has become yet another flashpoint in the partisan battle over education. The Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board (PELSB) has been developing the new standards, including the language requiring teachers...
fox9.com
Leaked Oath Keepers list includes 6 Minnesota cops
(FOX 9) - A data leak is revealing information about thousands of people – including police, military and elected officials – believed to be part of an anti-government extremist group called the Oath Keepers. The far-right organization, which is associated with the militia movement, is accused of playing...
fox9.com
Walz calls for stricter punishment for shooter at Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Reacting a day after the second shooting in the proximity of the Minnesota State Fair, Governor Walz is calling for a stiff penalty for anyone who uses a firearm in a crowded area, like the fair. An 18-year-old man was shot just blocks from...
Omicron-specific vaccine booster available in Minnesota starting Tuesday
Minnesotans can receive an updated COVID-19 booster shot at a state-run vaccination site starting on Tuesday, as well as pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens. In a Friday announcement, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the state’s vaccination site at the Mall of America in Bloomington will begin offering the bivalent booster vaccine, which is formulated specifically to be more effective against Omicron variants, on Tuesday. You can find more appointment information here.
Minnesota cops, military, elected official appear on leaked far-right Oath Keepers list
An investigation into the extremist far-right group known as The Oath Keepers has revealed more than 500 members from Minnesota, several of whom are in law enforcement, and one of whom is an elected official. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism has published the results into its probe of a...
kelo.com
Governor Walz announced investment to continue Minnesota’s free nursing assistant program
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Tim Walz announced a $2.4 million investment to continue Minnesota’s free nursing assistant training program. The Next Generation Nursing Assistant initiative provides Minnesotans with free training, books, uniforms, and covers the cost of the certification exam. The initiative has so far recruited and trained over 1300 Minnesotans. According to employment data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, nursing assistants are the sixth highest-demand job in the state.
Students in Minnesota return to school as districts adjust to staff shortages
MINNEAPOLIS — In Minnesota, Labor Day weekend always feels like a "last hurrah" for thousands of students, as they prepare to return to the classroom Tuesday for the 2022-23 school year. Deb Henton, the executive director of the Minnesota Association of School Administrators, knows this feeling of nervous excitement...
boreal.org
Housing crunch impacts the Northland
Editor's note: Boreal Community Media released a three-part series called "Cook County needs more housing", with exclusive interviews with Cook County HRA Director Jason Hale. You can find the series here. . By Ed Newman - Business North - September 7, 2022. Delta Airlines wants to hire 100 people to...
FOX 21 Online
Shooting, Brawl At Minnesota State Fair Triggers Mass Crowd Panic, Exodus, And Early Closure
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – A person was shot during a brawl in the Midway section of the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night, triggering a mass panic and chaotic crowd rushing out of the area, resulting in the early closure of the fairgrounds. The Minnesota State Fair Police...
boreal.org
Man convicted in baby’s 2017 manslaughter arrested for assault
A St. Louis County man convicted of manslaughter after a baby died in a 2017 house fire in Tower was arrested for assault Sunday. According to court documents, the assault happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in Culver, Minnesota, north of Saginaw. Jesse Bonacci-Koski, 29, of Duluth, made...
MinnesotaCare Premiums Reduced Through 2025
ST. PAUL -- Almost 100,000 Minnesotans will continue to save money on their health insurance premiums through the end of 2025. Due to the Inflation Reduction Act signed last month by President Biden, Minnesota Care premiums will remain at reduced levels for the next three years. Minnesota Care helps Minnesotans...
Vulnerable man missing from State Fair found safe
ST PAUL, Minn. — A missing man who authorities described as "vulnerable" has been reunited with his guardian and family, a full week after he disappeared from the Minnesota State Fair. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says 60-year-old Brian Nienstadt of Mankato was found safe and returned...
Minnesota State Fair Comes to Chaotic Close
Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News)- The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to a chaotic close over the holiday weekend. A MnDOT traffic camera stationed at one of the entrances to the fairgrounds captured a fight breaking out around 10:20 p.m. Monday. The video then shows an individual shooting fireworks at police officers who responded to break up the fight.
Gunshot at Minnesota State Fair happened with 'dozens' of police within 15-20 feet
More details have been released by police regarding the incident that sparked panic and forced the early closure of the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night. No arrests have been made after one person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, with Gov. Tim Walz calling for "harsh consequences" when the shooter is apprehended.
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair ends, called 'success' by many in attendance
(FOX 9) - The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to an end on Monday, and already many vendors and fairgoers are calling this year’s fair a success. "It definitely met [my] expectations," fairgoer Dana Bain told FOX 9. "I love the new food and now that the fair is back after COVID-19, I’m just excited that we can come again and be with everybody."
boreal.org
New report shows Minnesota’s tourism industry continues to rebound
The art and the photo opportunities draw people to the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. As one of the most well-known landmarks in Minneapolis, it attracts travelers from across the country. “We came for the State Fair and now we’re just sight-seeing,” said Peter Hay, while visiting the site. He...
boreal.org
'How to Talk Minnesotan' author Howard Mohr dies at 83
The man who wrote a popular tongue-in-cheek guide to Minnesota culture has died. Howard Mohr's "How to Talk Minnesotan" was considered a classic of Minnesota humor. He was 83. Mohr was a former professor at Southwest State University (now Southwest Minnesota State University) in Marshall, where poets Bill Holm and Stephen Dunn also taught. Mohr was a writer for the Prairie Home Companion radio show during the zenith of its run in the 1980s.
marijuanamoment.net
Minnesota Voters Should Decide On Marijuana Legalization At The Ballot, Republican Nominee For Governor Says
The Republican gubernatorial nominee in Minnesota says he thinks the state should consider decriminalizing “trivial amounts” of marijuana and expunging prior records, and he wants broader cannabis legalization to be decided by voters at the ballot. Scott Jensen, a former GOP state senator who previously sponsored a bipartisan...
We Now Know What The Yellow Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches
Have you noticed the bright, yellow flowers that are in yards and in some of the ditches in Southeast Minnesota? They are really pretty, and are showing up everywhere - I just got back from a huge road trip and saw the bright yellow in Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota.
