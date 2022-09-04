Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rams and Rockets have VB at home
Both Greene County and Paton-Churdan have home volleyball matches tonight within their respective conferences. Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s Rams open Heart of Iowa Activities Conference play in the air-conditioned high school gym in Jefferson vs. Roland-Story. The Rams are 5-2 and have a power ranking of 127 by the website Bound, while the Norsemen are 6-1 with a power ranking of 71. Greene County has two powerful hitters in senior Bella Schroeder and junior Kaylee Stalder with 53 and 46 kills, respectively.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Volleyball in the Last Week
Last night the West Central Valley Wildcats volleyball team was in action, as they traveled to Guthrie Center and faced off against the AC/GC Chargers. The Wildcats were 2-5 coming into last night, having traveled to Clarinda for some tournament play last Saturday. The Chargers came into last night at 0-2, having lost to both Pleasantville and Van Meter. Tune in tomorrow for more about the game.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
ADM Cross Country, Volleyball Compete Tonight
ADM boys and girls cross country and volleyball are all competing in varsity competition this evening, as they will be looking to put together strong performances. Boys and girls cross country will both be racing in Ames with Gilbert to host, as both teams will be looking to build upon a strong first start of the season from last Saturday in Pella. Both teams are ranked in the latest iowarunjumpthrow.com poll.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Early season success for Greene County and Kuemper Catholic Quarterbacks
When Greene County and Kuemper Catholic meet tomorrow night in non-district high school football, much attention will be paid to the two starting quarterbacks. With good reason, too, as juniors Gabe Ebersole for the Rams and DJ Vonnahme for the Knights are off to good starts, and both teams are 2-0.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
DCG Volleyball Finds Monster Win on Road
Dallas Center – Grimes volleyball was looking to put up a strong performance on Tuesday evening when they took on the Indianola Indians, and the Mustangs found just that, stunning the host Indians by the score of three sets to two 16-25, 25-20, 16-25, 25-20, and 15-10. DCG moves to 6-4 and Indianola picks up their first loss of the year at 9-1.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rockets prepare for VB home opener
Paton-Churdan’s volleyball team has been on the road so far this season, and after starting 0-6, they’ll play at home in Churdan tomorrow night vs. Glidden-Ralston in the Rolling Valley Activities Conference opener. Coach Makayla Sparr has been working with two setters on offense as of late. “You...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
ADM Volleyball Sweeps Gilbert, Siefken Records 1000th Career Assist
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers volleyball played in a key Raccoon River Conference match on Tuesday night against the Gilbert Tigers, and ADM was able to find a nice victory winning three sets to none 25-20, 25-6 and 25-19. ADM improves to 9-1 on the season while Gilbert drops to 4-9 on the year.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Panthers Volleyball Is In Van Meter Tonight
The Panorama Panthers volleyball team is ready to get back after it after the Labor Day holiday and they will be headed to Van Meter today to take on the Bulldogs. After receiving a nice break due the Labor Day holiday the regular season schedule is back on for the Panorama Panthers volleyball team who currently has an overall record of 2-3 on the year so far in their first year under new head coach Mollie Sorber.
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jayette Volleyball Goes 0-6 at Season Opening Tourney
The Perry volleyball team opened up their season at the South Central Calhoun Early Bird Tournament this past weekend. The Jayettes went 0-6 on the day losing straight set matches to Audubon, South Central Calhoun, Spencer, Pocahontas Area, Manson NW Webster and South Hamilton. Complete results are posted below. Ashley Cerna led the offense with 16 kills while Taylor Atwell provided 15 assists.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rams start E-Sports season today
The E-sports season at Greene County high school begins today for one of the two varsity teams. Smash Brothers takes on Waukee High/Northwest High today after school. Kyle Kinne oversees the two teams, which also include Rainbow 6 Siege, and that team takes on Spirit Lake on Sept. 8 to open its season. The first season was last school year and it was deemed successful with at least one top eight finish in statewide competitions.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
ADM Football Finds Good Test This Upcoming Week
ADM Tigers football will be hosting their first home game of the season on Friday, when they welcome the North Polk Comets to town in an interesting matchup between the two schools. Both teams have put together nice wins in their first two games, ADM beating Gilbert and Ballard and...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
DCG Volleyball Returns
Dallas Center – Grimes volleyball will be looking to find a win in Little Hawkeye Conference play this evening when they take on the Indianola Indians on the road. The Mustangs come into the matchup with a 5-4 record while Indianola will enter with a 9-0 mark. In the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rams host X-C meet Saturday
It’s middle school and high school girls and boys cross-country in Jefferson this Saturday morning for the Greene County Ram Coed Invitational. It’s at Jefferson Community Golf Course on the south edge of town with races starting at 9 a.m. Head Coach Jeff Lamoureux talked about the format....
raccoonvalleyradio.com
AC/GC Volleyball Collects First Win Over WCV Tuesday
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center volleyball team collects their first win and conference win at home, Tuesday night. AC/GC wins in three set over West Central Valley aand will improve to a record of 1-2 and now sits in the middle of the standings in the West Central Activities Conference. The Lady Chargers will now go to Griswold High School on Saturday for the Griswold High School Volleyball tournament which includes teams from Creston, AHSTW, Madrid, Southwest Valley and three others. That tournament will begin at 9am.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
ADM Football Looking Forward to Good Challenge
ADM football is off to a solid 2-0 start and will be hosting their first home game of the season on Friday night, when they welcome the North Polk Comets to Adel in a pair of undefeated teams facing off. Both teams have gotten solid wins with ADM beating Gilbert...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
ADM Volleyball Returns to Court Tonight
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers volleyball will be on the court tonight as they will be playing Gilbert for the second time in less than a week in Adel. ADM comes in with an 8-1 record and Gilbert at 4-8. The Tigers were able to win in a good three set match last...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Parks And Recreation Volleyball Leagues
There are multiple volleyball leagues that are upcoming with Perry Parks and Recreation and there is still time to get registered. The women’s volleyball league will begin October 5th with games running from 6-8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the McCreary Community Building and the cost is $90 per team. The program is for those 18-years-old and over and the deadline to register is September 23rd at 8 p.m.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Early take is that 2A District 8 is stronger
There’s still one more non-district game to play before district football begins for most of Iowa’s high school programs. Greene County plays Kuemper Catholic at Carroll Athletic Field on Friday at 7 p.m. on KG98 and streamed on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com. The Rams play in Class 2A District 8 and...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry’s Mahler-Moreno Shatters School Record Last Night
Perry hosted Boone and Algona Tuesday, Sept 6 and the McCreary Community Building pool. This was an event. where the swimmer raced in an event once and it was scored multiple times. Quin Mahler, 1st overall, personal best time, breaking her own school record, 2:00.24 dropping -1.00 seconds. 1 school...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Shirley Shoesmith, 88, of Perry
A Memorial service for Shirley Shoesmith, age 88 of Perry, will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry with visitation beginning at 9:30 until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Union Cemetery at Guthrie Center, IA on Saturday. Memorials will be given to her family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Comments / 0