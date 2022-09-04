The Panorama Panthers volleyball team is ready to get back after it after the Labor Day holiday and they will be headed to Van Meter today to take on the Bulldogs. After receiving a nice break due the Labor Day holiday the regular season schedule is back on for the Panorama Panthers volleyball team who currently has an overall record of 2-3 on the year so far in their first year under new head coach Mollie Sorber.

VAN METER, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO