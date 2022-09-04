Read full article on original website
Rams and Rockets have VB at home
Both Greene County and Paton-Churdan have home volleyball matches tonight within their respective conferences. Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s Rams open Heart of Iowa Activities Conference play in the air-conditioned high school gym in Jefferson vs. Roland-Story. The Rams are 5-2 and have a power ranking of 127 by the website Bound, while the Norsemen are 6-1 with a power ranking of 71. Greene County has two powerful hitters in senior Bella Schroeder and junior Kaylee Stalder with 53 and 46 kills, respectively.
ADM Cross Country, Volleyball Compete Tonight
ADM boys and girls cross country and volleyball are all competing in varsity competition this evening, as they will be looking to put together strong performances. Boys and girls cross country will both be racing in Ames with Gilbert to host, as both teams will be looking to build upon a strong first start of the season from last Saturday in Pella. Both teams are ranked in the latest iowarunjumpthrow.com poll.
AC/GC Volleyball Collects First Win Over WCV Tuesday
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center volleyball team collects their first win and conference win at home, Tuesday night. AC/GC wins in three set over West Central Valley aand will improve to a record of 1-2 and now sits in the middle of the standings in the West Central Activities Conference. The Lady Chargers will now go to Griswold High School on Saturday for the Griswold High School Volleyball tournament which includes teams from Creston, AHSTW, Madrid, Southwest Valley and three others. That tournament will begin at 9am.
Early season success for Greene County and Kuemper Catholic Quarterbacks
When Greene County and Kuemper Catholic meet tomorrow night in non-district high school football, much attention will be paid to the two starting quarterbacks. With good reason, too, as juniors Gabe Ebersole for the Rams and DJ Vonnahme for the Knights are off to good starts, and both teams are 2-0.
ADM Volleyball Sweeps Gilbert, Siefken Records 1000th Career Assist
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers volleyball played in a key Raccoon River Conference match on Tuesday night against the Gilbert Tigers, and ADM was able to find a nice victory winning three sets to none 25-20, 25-6 and 25-19. ADM improves to 9-1 on the season while Gilbert drops to 4-9 on the year.
Perry’s Mahler-Moreno Shatters School Record Last Night
Perry hosted Boone and Algona Tuesday, Sept 6 and the McCreary Community Building pool. This was an event. where the swimmer raced in an event once and it was scored multiple times. Quin Mahler, 1st overall, personal best time, breaking her own school record, 2:00.24 dropping -1.00 seconds. 1 school...
AC/GC Volleyball Back On The Court Tonight
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center volleyball team gets back on the court after a week off tonight. The Lady Chargers will be searching for their first win against West Central Valley at home in Guthrie Center with game time at 7:15pm. AC/GC is coming off two tough losses to Van Meter in five sets and Pleasantville in five sets. The Lady Wildcats on the other hand are (2-5) with wins over Panorama and Glidden-Ralston. For full results stay tuned to the Raccoon Valley Radio sports page.
Rams start E-Sports season today
The E-sports season at Greene County high school begins today for one of the two varsity teams. Smash Brothers takes on Waukee High/Northwest High today after school. Kyle Kinne oversees the two teams, which also include Rainbow 6 Siege, and that team takes on Spirit Lake on Sept. 8 to open its season. The first season was last school year and it was deemed successful with at least one top eight finish in statewide competitions.
Volleyball in the Last Week
Last night the West Central Valley Wildcats volleyball team was in action, as they traveled to Guthrie Center and faced off against the AC/GC Chargers. The Wildcats were 2-5 coming into last night, having traveled to Clarinda for some tournament play last Saturday. The Chargers came into last night at 0-2, having lost to both Pleasantville and Van Meter. Tune in tomorrow for more about the game.
Rams host X-C meet Saturday
It’s middle school and high school girls and boys cross-country in Jefferson this Saturday morning for the Greene County Ram Coed Invitational. It’s at Jefferson Community Golf Course on the south edge of town with races starting at 9 a.m. Head Coach Jeff Lamoureux talked about the format....
Early take is that 2A District 8 is stronger
There’s still one more non-district game to play before district football begins for most of Iowa’s high school programs. Greene County plays Kuemper Catholic at Carroll Athletic Field on Friday at 7 p.m. on KG98 and streamed on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com. The Rams play in Class 2A District 8 and...
ADM Football Looking Forward to Good Challenge
ADM football is off to a solid 2-0 start and will be hosting their first home game of the season on Friday night, when they welcome the North Polk Comets to Adel in a pair of undefeated teams facing off. Both teams have gotten solid wins with ADM beating Gilbert...
DCG Volleyball Returns
Dallas Center – Grimes volleyball will be looking to find a win in Little Hawkeye Conference play this evening when they take on the Indianola Indians on the road. The Mustangs come into the matchup with a 5-4 record while Indianola will enter with a 9-0 mark. In the...
Perry Parks And Recreation Mens Three On Three Basketball League
The mens three on three basketball league with the Perry Parks and Recreation Department will soon get started and the deadline to register is coming up soon. Games will be played at the McCreary Community Building on Tuesday evenings beginning October 4th at 6 p.m. Teams will play half court and three games with the first two games to 25 points and the last game to 15 points.
Panthers Volleyball Is In Van Meter Tonight
The Panorama Panthers volleyball team is ready to get back after it after the Labor Day holiday and they will be headed to Van Meter today to take on the Bulldogs. After receiving a nice break due the Labor Day holiday the regular season schedule is back on for the Panorama Panthers volleyball team who currently has an overall record of 2-3 on the year so far in their first year under new head coach Mollie Sorber.
Shirley Shoesmith, 88, of Perry
A Memorial service for Shirley Shoesmith, age 88 of Perry, will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry with visitation beginning at 9:30 until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Union Cemetery at Guthrie Center, IA on Saturday. Memorials will be given to her family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Perry Booster Club Talks Unveiling New Perry Bluejay Mascot
Earlier this year, along with a kickoff to the school year, the Perry Booster Club unveiled the new Bluejay and Jayette mascot. The new mascot debuted at the Perry Activities and Booster Club Fall Kickoff. Perry Booster Club President Mindy Baxter explains why they needed a new mascot. “The mascot...
Large RVTV Schedule In Stuart For Thursday
The city of Stuart will celebrate the Iowa versus Iowa State football game that takes place this weekend with a large schedule of activities on Thursday. The day will start with a parade at 11am with RVTV making their way down White Pole Road from exit 100 into Stuart. Then from 1 to 3pm the Cup On 2nd will have bingo and at 3pm there will be an interactive floral activity at Stuart Flowers and Gifts. From 3 to 5pm there will be a musical performance from Chauncey Hill at the Gazebo. The RVTV live television broadcasts start at 4pm and then there will be another broadcast at 5pm, 6pm and 10pm. Other activities that will take place at 4pm will be the dunk tank, inflatables, relay races, scavenger hunts, yard games, face paintings and food vendors will be set up. At 5pm there will be a pep rally . And then another musical performance from Kyle Jorgensen and Jake Kemple. Also from 6 to 8pm a football skill competitions and bags tournament and ax throwing from 6 to 9pm. Finally, there will be a street dance from 9 to 11pm.
Jerry Lee, 89, of Perry
Private family burial for Jerry Lee age 89 of Perry, will be at a later date in the Dallas Township Cemetery near Dawson, IA. Memorials will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Greenfield Lions Club Tailgate Supporting The Wolverines
The Greenfield Lions Club will be serving sandwiches to support a local high school. At the Nodaway Valley High School football game this Friday against Red Oak, the Greenfield Lions Clubs will be hosting a tailgate and will serve a pork tenderloin sandwich, chips and a drink for $5 on the south end of the high school football stadium in Greenfield. They will start serving from 5 to 6:45pm. All proceeds will go directly to the Nodaway Valley Athletic Department.
