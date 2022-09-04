ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonie, WI

Comments / 1

Gladhe8her
4d ago

Well there's a construction worker shortage supposedly, a teacher shortage that's been happening since 2005, a nursing shortage that is ALWAYS happening, doctor shortages everywhere, school bus driver shortages, manufacturing worker shortages, semi driver shortages and the list goes on. So why would this be a surprise to anyone. Want more people to fill these positions then cost share the tuition at the technical colleges and then you will see more vacancies being filled. If tuition wasn't so costly more kids would go to those schools.

Reply
7
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin experimental plane crash; 2 killed

BAY CITY, Wis. - Two people have died in the crash of an experimental airplane in western Wisconsin, according to federal and local officials. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the plane went down about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a field near the Red Wing Regional Airport on Highway 35 in Bay City.
RED WING, MN
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after structure fire in Eau Claire Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday in the 1000 block of Birch Street. The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 1018 Birch Street at 11:38 a.m. According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department,...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Menomonie, WI
City
Barron, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Eau Claire, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Menomonie, WI
Health
Menomonie, WI
Government
WEAU-TV 13

2 people dead after plane crash in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are dead after a plane crash in Pierce County Tuesday afternoon. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 around 1:39 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of an airplane crash located about one half mile west of the Red Wing Regional Airport on Highway 35 in a field on airport property. It was determined a plane left an airport in Rochester, Minn. at 12:20 p.m. for a training flight to the Red Wing Regional Airport in Bay City, Wis.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

With big help from recent grad, Hudson schools set to replace district's 800 phones, for free

Produced by Tony PetersonHUDSON, Wis. -- They say one person's trash is another person's treasure, and the actions of an IT person from the Hudson School District, working alongside a recent graduate, is proof of that.Jennifer Lotze, the assistant director of teaching and learning for technology with the district, found "garbage" over three hours west in Wilmar, and turned it into gold, with the help of a former student."I knew I would need some new phones for our classrooms," Lotze said. "It's a really hard thing to find money for phones that are just something that we need, but not...
HUDSON, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Head-On Crash Near Winona Sends Three to Hospital

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people were hospitalized as the result of a head-on crash near Winona late Tuesday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates a two-door car, driven by 28-year-old Mickel Frisch of Goodview, MN, was traveling south on Hwy. 43 when it collided with a northbound pick-up truck between the Winona city limits and the Hwy. 43/I-90 interchange around 10:50 a.m. Frisch and his passenger, 19-year-old Angel Wallace of Winona, were transported to a La Crosse Hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.
WINONA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Medical Services#Healthcare Construction#General Health#Construction Maintenance#The Mayo Clinic System#Northland#Ob#Barron Nor Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Hudson Star-Observer

Hudson Grocery Cooperative seeks owners

It has begun time for the Hudson Grocery Cooperative to enter its next stage – finding a location. In 2012, the Hudson Grocery Cooperative became a legal entity, creating articles of incorporation, bylaws and beginning to recruit owners. Since then, it has been steadily growing. Recently it has had a surge in interest.
HUDSON, WI
mygateway.news

Woodville GarageBar will be – is AWESOME!

WOODVILLE, WI – The much-anticipated opening of the Woodville GarageBar will be awesome, oh, it has occurred on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, it is awesome! It was a “soft” opening with the Grand Opening scheduled for Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15. For more information about that October Grand Opening in a bit.
WOODVILLE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

3 people facing charges in connection to Eau Claire County homicide

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people are charged in connection to the death of a man found in a ditch in Eau Claire County in June. Court records show 37-year-old Philip Novak of Milwaukee, Wis. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony bail jumping.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Fire destroys Eau Claire Co. home

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A home is a total loss after a fire in Eau Claire County Friday. Fall Creek Area Fire District and Augusta Bridge Creek Fire and Rescue responded to Berlin Road in the Town of Ludington just before 5 p.m. on September 2. According to...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man hurt in officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire Sunday night

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after an officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire on Sunday night. According to a release from the Eau Claire Police Department, officers went to the 1900 block of Declaration Drive on the city’s north side for a report of a disturbance at 11:40 p.m. Sunday.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
KARE 11

Officials pull body of 77-year-old angler from Long Lake

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead Monday afternoon after his body was pulled from Long Lake, according to police. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to the scene around 12:10 p.m. after a neighbor reported seeing a man was in the water about 30 feet from shore.
LONG LAKE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy