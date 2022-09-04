Read full article on original website
Family's Triple Homicide Continues To Haunt Virginia Town 20 Years Later
Authorities are holding out hope that they'll find those responsible for killing a Virginia couple before kidnapping and murdering their child in North Carolina two decades ago. Monday marked 20 years since married couple Michael and Mary Short were found shot to death in their Oak Level, Virginia, home, about...
Court order would close Agape Boarding School after years of abuse allegations
A Cedar County judge Wednesday ordered Agape Boarding School to be shut down after years of allegations of sexual and physical abuse of students — though the order remains on pause until after a hearing Thursday afternoon. The post Court order would close Agape Boarding School after years of abuse allegations appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Baltimore legal group asks inspector general to investigate city law department over police records
A community legal organization is asking Baltimore Inspector General Isabel Cumming to investigate whether the city’s law department is purposefully withholding records of police misconduct from the public. The Baltimore Action Legal Team, a community nonprofit known as BALT working to make the legal system more accessible to the public, filed the complaint with Cumming’s office Thursday, and ...
Virginia is for … Virginias
Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsVirginians are 5.3 times more likely to name their baby Virginia than parents in any other state in the county. Driving the news: Axios visual journalist Erin Davis found that across more than 1,300 U.S. place names, 900 (67%) were more common in their home states than the rest of the country, based on Social Security records.A standout case in point: Tex. Nearly every baby named Tex born from 2000-2019 was born in Texas.Yes, but: It's been a minute since the name Virginia cracked the Social Security Administration's top 100 baby names in the state. The last time Virginia made the top 100 list was in 1959, when it ranked in at No. 93.Its peak popularity was in 1921 when 19,032 Virginia babies were named Virginia. Last year, 559 Virginias were born in Virginia.
