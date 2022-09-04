ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haskoy given go-ahead for Leger challenge

Ralph Beckett’s unbeaten filly Haskoy will be supplemented for the Cazoo St Leger on Monday.

The three-year-old daughter of Golden Horn has only two runs under her belt, but was a seven-length winner on debut at Wolverhampton in July and then landed a Listed race when taking the Galtres Stakes at York the following month.

Owned and bred by the late Khalid Abdullah’s Juddmonte operation, Beckett and the Abdullah family have jointly decided to add her to the Leger line-up and target the Park Hill with her stablemate Yesyes.

Barry Mahon, racing manager to Juddmonte, told Sky Sports Racing: “The Abdullah family have agreed with Ralph that as long as she’s fit and well tomorrow morning, she’s going to be supplemented for the St Leger.

“She’s been fast-tracked along, having gone into training late and winning her maiden on the all-weather before winning very gutsy the last day in the Galtres.

“I think the fact that we have Yesyes going to the Park Hill made both Ralph and the Abdullah family feel it was worth having a tilt at the St Leger.

“He’s done it before, he’s won it with a filly and he’s been placed with a filly. Nobody can doubt Ralph’s skills, it’s unbelievable the year he’s having – especially for us.

“He thought it was a good idea and especially when we have the two fillies, it’s good to keep them apart.”

