ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 7

Nocaresguy
4d ago

Historically black university. Nobody mentioned that.

Reply
18
Guest
4d ago

race identifiers in the headline please.

Reply
11
..........
4d ago

Just a little gang violence, nothing to see here, move along.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Fox News

785K+
Followers
180K+
Post
654M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy