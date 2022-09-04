ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Free Press - TFP

Three Tampa Teens Arrested In Burglary Spree

  TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has arrested three teenage suspects linked to burglaries in Tampa and Temple Terrace. Shortly after 11 PM on September 6, 2022, an auto burglary was reported at 8424 Mission Court. After canvassing the area, officers located two
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Man Wanted For Kidnapping A Child In The Tampa Bay Area

According to WFLA Channel 8, the Gulfport Police Department is asking for our help to locate a man who is wanted for kidnaping a child! David Elam is also wanted for other alleged crimes. He faces charges of child abuse, grand theft of a motor vehicle, kidnaping a child under 13 and kidnapping. Police said the charges stem from August 28th, but they don’t give any further information. We also are not sure where the abducted child is at this time. Gulf Port police are saying that Elam’s family is not cooperating with them. Anyone with info please call 727-582-6177. WFLA says they will keep us updated on this incident.
GULFPORT, FL
#Shooting#Child Neglect#Tampa Bay Area#Guns#Firearms#Violent Crime#Tampa General Hospital#Tampa Police
thegabber.com

Police Searching for Man Who Stole Car With Two Young Girls Inside

Police believe 18-year-old David Elam, who lives in St. Petersburg, stole a running car in Gulfport. The car had two young girls asleep in the backseat. According to Gulfport police, a woman was visiting a relative near 54th Street South and 17th Avenue South on Aug. 27. She left the car running with her two daughters, ages 10 and 14, asleep in the back seat.
GULFPORT, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Driver not hurt in train, truck collision in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies and fire rescue were investigating a partial collision between a train and truck in Plant City Wednesday night. It happened at around 9 p.m. near N. Alexander Street and West Sam Allen Road. According to the sheriff's office, the pickup truck was clipped by the freight train.
PLANT CITY, FL
fox13news.com

5-month-old baby expected to recover after being shot by toddler, family says

TAMPA, Fla. - Family members said the 5-month-old girl who was accidentally shot by her 3-year-old brother over the weekend is expected to recover. According to Pablo Concepcion Santos, his sister, Paula Concepcion Santos, was at her home on 17th Street in Tampa, along with her three young children Saturday. Pablo said his sister was holding her baby daughter, Nayeli, when her 3-year-old son somehow got a hold of a loaded gun and shot Nayeli.
TAMPA, FL

