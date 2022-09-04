Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Child Shot and Wounded By Father Released From Tampa Hospital
His younger sister died after being shot in the head
Tampa man wanted for murder after gas station shooting, police say
A man is wanted for first-degree murder after another man was found shot to death at a gas station, the Tampa Police Department said.
Tampa Police searching for suspect in gas station murder
The Tampa Police Department is looking for a 24-year-old man they believe is responsible for a murder at a gas station in Tampa in August.
Haven Inn motel raid ends with drugs, guns, and 3 arrests
A months-long investigation into the Haven Inn motel along Nebraska Avenue in Tampa's Seminole Heights community has ended with three arrests, authorities said there could be more.
Three Tampa Teens Arrested In Burglary Spree
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has arrested three teenage suspects linked to burglaries in Tampa and Temple Terrace. Shortly after 11 PM on September 6, 2022, an auto burglary was reported at 8424 Mission Court. After canvassing the area, officers located two
Man wanted for murder, assault in two states arrested in Pasco County
A man's alleged multi-state crime spree came to an end on Sunday after he was apprehended by deputies near Port Richey.
wild941.com
Man Wanted For Kidnapping A Child In The Tampa Bay Area
According to WFLA Channel 8, the Gulfport Police Department is asking for our help to locate a man who is wanted for kidnaping a child! David Elam is also wanted for other alleged crimes. He faces charges of child abuse, grand theft of a motor vehicle, kidnaping a child under 13 and kidnapping. Police said the charges stem from August 28th, but they don’t give any further information. We also are not sure where the abducted child is at this time. Gulf Port police are saying that Elam’s family is not cooperating with them. Anyone with info please call 727-582-6177. WFLA says they will keep us updated on this incident.
Tampa middle school student arrested after loaded gun found in backpack, police say
Tampa police said they found a gun in a middle school student's backpack on Wednesday.
8-year-old boy released from hospital after being shot by father
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced the 8-year-old boy who was shot and injured by his father in Tampa has been released from the hospital on Wednesday.
Convicted felon arrested for hiding a loaded handgun in his underwear
A convicted felon was arrested in Sarasota after he was found with a loaded handgun hidden in his underwear.
St. Pete police seek missing, endangered 22-year-old Demetrius Poole
Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a 22-year-old man who was reported missing in St. Petersburg.
Victim in Brooksville 7-Eleven shooting dies; suspect charged with murder, deputies say
A man shot in the parking lot of a Brooksville 7-Eleven died Monday night, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
thegabber.com
Police Searching for Man Who Stole Car With Two Young Girls Inside
Police believe 18-year-old David Elam, who lives in St. Petersburg, stole a running car in Gulfport. The car had two young girls asleep in the backseat. According to Gulfport police, a woman was visiting a relative near 54th Street South and 17th Avenue South on Aug. 27. She left the car running with her two daughters, ages 10 and 14, asleep in the back seat.
Driver not hurt in train, truck collision in Plant City
PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies and fire rescue were investigating a partial collision between a train and truck in Plant City Wednesday night. It happened at around 9 p.m. near N. Alexander Street and West Sam Allen Road. According to the sheriff's office, the pickup truck was clipped by the freight train.
fox13news.com
5-month-old baby expected to recover after being shot by toddler, family says
TAMPA, Fla. - Family members said the 5-month-old girl who was accidentally shot by her 3-year-old brother over the weekend is expected to recover. According to Pablo Concepcion Santos, his sister, Paula Concepcion Santos, was at her home on 17th Street in Tampa, along with her three young children Saturday. Pablo said his sister was holding her baby daughter, Nayeli, when her 3-year-old son somehow got a hold of a loaded gun and shot Nayeli.
Removing children from homes more common in Tampa Bay child welfare investigations
The rate of removing children from their homes in child welfare investigations remains substantially higher in the Tampa Bay area compared to the rest of the state, according to data collected by the Florida Department of Children and Families.
Jordan Belliveau was killed 4 years ago. What changes have been made to protect kids in the welfare system?
LARGO, Fla. — It was a case that rocked the Tampa Bay region. Four years ago, 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau was found dead in a Largo park. The autopsy report showed a violent end for toddler who spent the majority of his life in Florida's child welfare system. Belliveau died...
fox13news.com
FHP: Port Richey man killed after car crashes into house, bursts into flames
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A 57-year-old Port Richey man was killed Wednesday morning after losing control of his car and crashing into a home in Brooksville, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was speeding westbound on Fulton Avenue, just north of Fox Sparrow Avenue, shortly before noon when...
Woman found dead at sports complex in Hernando County
A woman was found dead at a sports complex in Hernando County, the sheriff's office said.
Sleeping driver hits pickup on I-4 in Lakeland; 1 dead: FHP
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 at mile marker 26 in Lakeland.
