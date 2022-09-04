Read full article on original website
Related
These Are The 10 Best Zip Codes To Live In Colorado
Sure, there are many great places to live in Colorado - but they all can't be the best. From rural to suburban to city living, Colorado has a little something for everyone; it's part of what draws people here to the state (and keeps natives living here, too). When searching...
How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?
DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is coming. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrives in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
Tales of Dancing Orbs + Glowing Graves at Old Colorado Cemetery
The state of Colorado saw quite a bit of growth in its infancy back in the mining boom days of the 1800s. In fact, an influx of people led to it officially becoming a state in 1876 thus the nickname 'The Centennial State' came into fruition. Because of Colorado's rich...
Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado
A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Awesome Bridgerton Experience Is Coming To Colorado Next Month
If you're a Colorado fan of the hit Netflix show, "Bridgerton," get ready because an all-new Bridgerton Queens Ball Experience is debuting in our state in October. The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience In Colorado. I wish I could tell you that I've religiously watched the hit Netflix show, Bridgerton,...
This Railroad Traveling Cycle Is the Greatest Way to See Colorado
It's "old school" meets current ingenuity, for about $80. Imagine the fun you and a friend, or you and the family, could have riding easy along Colorado's Rio Grande. For a company that has only been around for about five years, you have to give them credit, because they're doing great, and it looks like blast. People are getting out, getting some exercise and seeing beautiful Colorado.
Is This The Best Local Spot To Get Mac & Cheese In Colorado?
Not all, but most love themselves some mac & cheese. You'll likely never eat mac & cheese the same after seeing some of the amazing dishes this locally owned and operated Colorado mac & cheese restaurant has created. Is This The Best Mac & Cheese In Colorado?. Who doesn't love...
Colorado spot among 'world's most popular' ski resort towns, different town more popular in US
By analyzing Google search data, UK-based company Money recently calculated which ski resort towns were most popular worldwide, based on how many unique countries search for a specific resort town the most. Multiple spots in Colorado were found among the most popular places in the world, but what the world is searching for and what Americans are searching for varied.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adventure to New Heights at Colorado’s Treehouse Hot Springs
From rustic log cabins to lavish mega-mansions, Colorado is full of unique accomodations for travelers to book a stay at. A one-of-a-kind resort can be found near Nathrop, Colorado, at the scenic base of Mount Princeton and Mount Antero. Book a Stay at Colorado's Treehouse Hot Springs Resort. Elevate your...
People Say These Are the Most Overrated Attractions in Colorado
Sure, Colorado is known worldwide for some amazing scenery and things to do. Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Rocky Mountain National Park. The Stanley Hotel. Pikes Peak. World-class skiing. The list goes on and on. But if you take a deep dive across the World Wide Web, you're going to find that...
World's largest flat top mountain located in Colorado
While Colorado is home to plenty of stunning sights to see, one often-overlooked spot is actually the world's largest flat top mountain – Grand Mesa. Visit Grand Junction describes the Grand Mesa as a "distinctive formation, with its flat top and steep cliff sides, [covering] hundreds of square miles." Home to more than 300 alpine lakes found at over 11,000 feet of elevation, this destination is truly one-of-a-kind.
Why A Napkin In Your Car Door Can Signal Danger For You In Colorado
There are a lot of crazy people in the world. I mean, we're all a little crazy, but there's a difference between a fun crazy and actual crazy out to try and hurt people crazy, and that's a big difference, and in this case, it's just one more thing that we all have to be aware of and extremely cognizant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bring The Heat: 125-Degree Days Could Be Coming To Colorado
Bring the heat ... or, in this case, don't. A new study/forecast has revealed the potential of an alarming climatic reality that millions of people and places all around the nation could face in as soon as the next 30 years. The First Street Foundation released its findings from a...
Awesome ’70s Photo of John Denver and Robert Redford is ‘So’ Colorado
Two of the most recognizable men, together in one photo from the 1970's. One beloved as a singer and activist, the other a beloved actor and activist, both enjoying a beer. The photo has "Colorado" written all over it. John Denver and Robert Redford, hanging out. It's an iconic picture....
Fall colors 2022 map: When and where to see Colorado's best foliage
The arrival of September — despite these current hot temps — means it's time for leaf-peeping in Colorado. The forecast: After a few years of early blooms, the forest foliage is expected to transition to bright yellows and pops of orange on a more typical timeline this year.
Remember When: Colorado Goes From 100 Degrees To Snow In 2 Days
I don't think you need me to tell you that Colorado weather can be pretty nutty. If you've lived here for any amount of time, the joke is if you don't like the weather, wait 5 minutes (or less) and it will change. Another thing I always like to point...
Colorado Woman Plunges Over 900 Feet To Her Death
Hiking in Colorado is just a way of life and, without a doubt, is one of the best places anywhere to strap on the gear and go. Whether it's a little stroll through a park or scaling one of the world-famous 14'ers, there's something for everyone and every skill level.
A 40-degree Temperature Swing is Coming to Colorado This Week With Smoky Skies
It's been flat-out hot for the past several weeks. Over the past few, it seems like some of the relief from afternoon clouds and showers and thunderstorms have dwindled as well. And if your house is anything like mine, the air conditioning has been working overtime during this process. If...
Would You Believe This Colorado City Is A ‘Top 10 Secret Place’ for Fall Colors?
The fall colors are one of the absolute best things about living in Colorado, so to have an advice website seemingly throw away an opportunity to highlight a great spot, is frustrating. Many people, not just Coloradans, line up their calendars to get out and see the wonderful fall colors...
Where's all the smoke coming from in Colorado?
Have you noticed the smoke in the skies along Colorado's Front Range? You can hardly see the mountains from Denver. First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Whitney says the smoke is coming from wildfires in Northern California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.A total of 69 wildfires were burning on Tuesday in the United States according to the National Interagency Fire Center.The Colorado Department of Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Tuesday in Moffat, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Routt, Jackson, Grand and Eagle Counties, including, but not limited to Craig, Meeker, Glenwood Springs, Steamboat Springs, Walden, Hot Sulphur Springs, and Eagle. The health department says if smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood, "you may want to remain indoors." This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday.Summit County is asking homeowners not to call 911 about the smoke unless the fire is burning in that county.
99.9 The Point
Windsor, CO
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0