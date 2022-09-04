Next stop, the West Coast. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of September 5 – 9, Nikki is headed to California. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Nikki and Phyllis were thrilled with Talia’s first article on Diane, and the reporter already had tips coming in for follow-up stories. However just as they were getting started, it all went south. Talia’s editor texted her that the entire series had been canceled. Meanwhile, Diane got a mysterious text message saying all future articles on her had been killed, and Diane owed them. Who could be so well connected as to pull such a feat off?

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO