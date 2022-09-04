BOCA RATON, Fla. — Brothers Luke and Jett Justin noticed when they volunteered at the Boca Helping Hands (BHH) food pantry that one item wasn't often donated. "There was always a shortage of cereal to pack into the pantry bags. And we decided we wanted to do something about it. So we started the cereal drive at our elementary school, Calusa, and since then we've expanded it to 16 schools, said Luke Justin who is now a freshman at American Heritage Palm Beach.

