ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPTV

Hurricanes, Owls offensive linemen sign endorsement deals with Hooters

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Several South Florida college football players have signed endorsement deals with Hooters. Hooters spokeswoman Ilona Wolpin announced Wednesday that the Florida-based restaurant chain has inked a trio of offensive linemen from both Miami and Florida Atlantic to serve as ambassadors at select Hooters locations in South Florida.
MIAMI, FL
WPTV

Get into Florida Atlantic University football game for free this weekend with box of cereal

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Brothers Luke and Jett Justin noticed when they volunteered at the Boca Helping Hands (BHH) food pantry that one item wasn't often donated. "There was always a shortage of cereal to pack into the pantry bags. And we decided we wanted to do something about it. So we started the cereal drive at our elementary school, Calusa, and since then we've expanded it to 16 schools, said Luke Justin who is now a freshman at American Heritage Palm Beach.
BOCA RATON, FL
WPTV

Highs in the low-mid 90s with afternoon-evening showers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s and mainly dry for the first half of the day. This afternoon, highs in the low-mid 90s with afternoon-evening showers and storms firing up, continuing through sunset. Tonight, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s with only a few passing clouds.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
Miami Gardens, FL
College Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Miami Gardens, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy