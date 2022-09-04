Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Is Keeping a Secret, and ‘I Can’t Wait to Let You All In on Everything’

Read full article on original website
Fans Fume as Young & Restless ‘Drops the Ball’ With Mishandled Character Departures
Viewers were left disappointed and disgruntled over the handling of *these* exits. Fans have been quite vocal about the need for Daytime’s #1 soap to bolster its teen scene — you know, the peeps who put the “young” in The Young and the Restless — which is why the soap’s latest move has left some viewers beyond frustrated…
Young & Restless and Bold & Beautiful’s Next Crossover Could Mean the End of [Spoiler]
Worlds are about to collide on CBS’ soaps. That rumbling your feeling isn’t an earthquake, it’s the ground shaking in anticipation of The Young and the Restless’ next crossover with The Bold and the Beautiful. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Deacon, who’s currently dealing with having Sheila...
Days of Our Lives’ Robert Scott Wilson Reaches Out Directly to Fans: ‘If You Don’t Know, Now You Know’
Like it or not, death and rebirth are two of the backbones of daytime storytelling. Well, Days of Our Lives has not been killed, but it is getting a rebirth of sorts, as it moves from NBC to Peacock. Actually, it may be more accurate to compare the move to an actor who leaves one role and moves over to another… like Robert Scott Wilson’s jump from Ben to Alexander!
Young & Restless Preview: Nikki Reveals to Phyllis What Her Next Move Against Diane Entails
Next stop, the West Coast. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of September 5 – 9, Nikki is headed to California. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Nikki and Phyllis were thrilled with Talia’s first article on Diane, and the reporter already had tips coming in for follow-up stories. However just as they were getting started, it all went south. Talia’s editor texted her that the entire series had been canceled. Meanwhile, Diane got a mysterious text message saying all future articles on her had been killed, and Diane owed them. Who could be so well connected as to pull such a feat off?
Unthinkable Bold & Beautiful Twist: Could Liam Be (Gasp!) Right for a Change? — Plus, Why That’s the Worst Thing That Could Happen to Him
Excuse us while we look outside to make sure that pigs aren’t flying. Well-played, Bold & Beautiful. And perhaps, well-played, Thomas, too. He’s been so good — for him, anyway — for so long that everyone believes that it’s not mousse that keeps his hair in place but a halo. Everyone, that is, but Liam.
Anna Nicole Smith's 16-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn Looks Just Like Her Mom in This Moving Birthday Tribute
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn turned 16 on Tuesday and her father, Larry Birkhead, penned a sweet tribute to his teen. The proud dad shared photos of his daughter growing up, including snapshots that featured her late mom cradling the little one. Birkhead acknowledged all of the pain Dannielynn went through in her early years — from losing Smith to an accidental overdose in 2007 to a very public court battle over the identity of her father. “Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” he wrote. “Through tragedy, turmoil...
General Hospital Preview: Nina Comes Face to Face With [Spoiler] While at the Cemetery
It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt. In the preview for General Hospital for the week of September 5 – 9, Trina has reason to celebrate, but others aren’t having much fun. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. In a preview...
Kim Kardashian Fans Genuinely Didn't Recognize Her on This Bleached-Blonde 'Interview' Cover
Kim Kardashian has been living it up as a blonde ever since she debuted her Marilyn Monroe Met Gala look. Her latest magazine cover for Interview might just take that “blondes have more fun” idea to the extreme though, because her fans don’t even recognize her. Wearing a jockstrap with her jeans pulled down — and her famous butt on display — you have to do an absolute double (or triple) take to see if it’s actually the reality star we all know. (See the photo HERE.) The feathered Farrah Fawcett hair and the bleached brows make her look like an...
As ‘Grave’ Matters Haunt General Hospital’s Nina, She’s On the Verge of a New Beginning With [Spoiler]
After the tears have dried, things may look very different. It ain’t over till it’s over, the saying goes. And it most definitely isn’t over yet between unwitting General Hospital mother/daughter duo Nina and Willow. In the September 6 episode of ABC’s soap, the nemeses come face to face at the grave of, of all people, Nelle. What happens next could change everything.
Bold & Beautiful’s Krista Allen Ponders a Radical Resolution to the Taylor/Ridge/Brooke Triangle
A conversation about Brooke and Taylor’s rivalry took a totally unexpected turn!. After their characters’ colorful recent throwdown, Bold & Beautiful’s Krista Allen (Taylor) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) got together to dish the scenes, and at one point, the banter took an unforeseen turn when the chat turned to the dilemma involving Ridge…
Adele's Emmys Instagram Snapshot Might Give Away a Major Clue That She's Married to Boyfriend Rich Paul
Adele shared exciting news over the weekend that she won her first Emmy and she’s on her way to EGOT status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) — she just needs that “T” to complete her mission. In her celebratory Instagram post, the “Easy On Me” singer showed off her golden statuette while also possibly revealing something very personal about her relationship status. The adorable selfies with her trophy were fabulous, but it was the final snapshot in the carousel that has everyone buzzing. Did Adele just reveal that she’s married to boyfriend Rich Paul? Just behind her Emmy is a big coffee...
Gwyneth Paltrow's Teens Apple & Moses Make a Rare Appearance in End-of-Summer Snapshots
Gwyneth Paltrow’s teens, Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, from her first marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, stay largely out of the spotlight. Every once in a while, the Goop founder manages to sneak them into an Instagram post (most moms will relate to this struggle) when her kids give her official photo approval. Paltrow’s end-of-the-summer carousel gave fans a sweet look at the three of them together in one photo — a rare upload as Paltrow’s feed is normally filled with lifestyle-related content. To see the family snapshot, her followers have to scroll to the fifth image which shows her...
Serena Williams' First Glimpse of Life After Tennis Looks Like Exactly What She Deserves
After playing what is likely to be the final tennis match of her career last Friday at the US Open, Serena Williams took to Instagram to share what the beginnings of life after tennis are looking like for her and her family. In an adorable Instagram post of the legendary athlete snuggled up in bed under a vibrant-colored Moana blanket — you know, #momlife — Williams wrote, “How was your weekend? This was mine ….” Fans and friends alike showed up in droves in the comment section, cheering on Williams just as hard as they would if she were on the...
Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri Cruise Just Revealed an Impressive Secret Talent
Brace yourself for the talents of Katie Holmes’s 16-year-old daughter Suri Cruise. The teen sang a cover of the classic song Blue Moon for her mom’s new film Alone Together and she’s got talent to spare. As you’ll hear below, Cruise’s rendition is sweet, mellifluous and just a real pleasure to listen to. Color us very impressed. Holmes, who directed, wrote and stars in the movie, approached her daughter about taking on the musical gig. “Well, I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her,” she told Yahoo! Entertainment in July. “She’s very talented. She said she would do it...
Jason Momoa's Sudden & Shocking Hair Transformation Is All About 'New Beginnings'
Jason Momoa just shocked everyone with a sudden hair transformation no one expected. On Sept 6, Momoa posted a video of himself getting his impressive mane shaved off, but he claims it’s for a big purpose. He detailed it in the caption, saying, “here’s to new beginnings let’s spread the aloha. be better at protecting our land and oceans. we need to cut single-use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils, all of it. let’s aloha our ‘āina together aloha j. @mananalu.water.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason...
Bold & Beautiful’s Matthew Atkinson Shares Strong Opinions About Thomas’ Next Move — and ‘Everyone Has Reiterated That Point’
The Bold and the Beautiful’s Thomas has got a problem — a big problem. No, we’re not talking about the battle over Douglas. We also don’t mean his sister’s impending confrontation with Sheila (“Lina’s” totally going to put that whole family in danger sooner or later), nor Taylor and Brooke’s ongoing battle over Thomas’ father.
Mandy Moore Shares ‘Last’ Photos as a Family of 3 & They Are All Wearing Matching Holiday Plaid
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. ‘Tis the season to start thinking about your holiday cards! If you struggle to send them out before January or you just like to be prepared, then don’t worry. Mandy Moore’s got your back! The “In Real Life” singer partnered with kids’ apparel brand Gymboree to promote the “Season of Moore,” featuring adorable red-and-green plaid looks the whole family can wear. She posted a picture of the collaboration to Instagram today, marking a bittersweet occasion: the last photoshoot before her and husband Taylor Goldsmith’s new baby boy arrives.
As General Hospital’s ‘Sprina’ Finally Come to the Moment of Truth, Tabyana Ali Drops Pearls of Wisdom the Would-Be Sweethearts Should Really Pick Up
It’s been a long, winding to reach official “Sprina” status on General Hospital — and we aren’t quite there just yet! Spencer’s finally decided to be open and honest and put all his feelings into a letter for the woman he loves. His timing, though, couldn’t have been worse, as she’s just made it clear that she’s chosen Rory and can’t move on with Spencer still in her life!
Rolf Holds the Key to Orpheus Destroying the Lives of His Enemies — and Stephanie’s News Changes Everything For Abe and Paulina
John brings strawberries and whipped cream to Marlena as she works in bed. He closes her laptop and tells her work can wait. He dips a strawberry into the cream and commences with Operation Spoil Marlena. She takes a bite. Next, he pulls out massage lotion, which leads to a passionate kiss.
Jack Angers Billy With His Line of Questioning — and Chance Intervenes When [Spoiler] Gets Drunk
At Crimson Lights, Billy baits Jack about hiring Adam at Jabot. Jack wants to question Billy about Chancellor-Winters’ purchase of the Grand Phoenix. He’d like to open an exclusive boutique in the hotel. Billy thinks he’s trying to divert the conversation from Adam. Jack doesn’t want to debate his hires. He knows that he hurt Billy, but he has to support Adam now as his co-CEO. Would Billy rather he talk to Lily about the boutique? Billy surprises Jack by revealing that he’s walked away from the podcast to devote himself to being Lily’s COO.
