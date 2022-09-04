Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Death Becomes Her: General Hospital’s Chloe Lanier Returning as Nelle
C’mon. Who among us General Hospital fans really believed that we’d seen the last of Chloe Lanier’s Nelle? Nobody? Yeah, that’s what we thought. And it turns out, we’re right to be skeptical, too. The week of September 5, the Emmy winner is making a...
SheKnows
General Hospital Shocker: Cody’s Mother Is Who?!?
Viewers got one heck of a shock today when General Hospital’s Cody Bell revealed that he was not Katherine Bell’s son as some fans mused, but Dominique Baldwin’s! Now, to be fair, they weren’t far off, seeing as how the two women are half-sisters. On top...
SheKnows
General Hospital Shake-Up: By Week’s End, Two Couples Could Be Over… and Two New Ones Could Be Paired
Romance — and trouble — is in the air at the Quartermaine picnic!. The moment General Hospital‘s Leo began whipping up a batch of “Sicilian thunderbolt,” we started having flashbacks to that time All My Children‘s David accidentally dosed half of Pine Valley with Libidozone. And while the boy’s love potion seemed harmless enough, we can’t imagine that even this show — with it’s much-discussed pacing problems — would spend two days in the kitchen with Leo and not have it going somewhere.
SheKnows
As General Hospital Positions ‘Sante’ Perfectly for Lulu’s Return, Emme Rylan Shares a Real-Life Update: ‘Not Crying Anymore, But… ’
Things have been chugging along fairly smoothly for General Hospital’s “Sante,” but lately they’ve hit a bump or two. Despite all of Dante’s assurances that everything’s fine, Sam has understandably been a bit leery about moving into his — and more to the point, Lulu’s — home.
RELATED PEOPLE
SheKnows
Yikes! General Hospital’s Nicholas Alexander Chavez ‘Fell Faster Than Spencer Did for Trina’
Never let it be said that General Hospital’s Nicholas Alexander Chavez is even remotely dull! Sure, Spencer may have all that Cassadine money and Esme drama, but from rock climbing to road trips to poetry, his portrayer has made it clear he’s out living his best life. And now he can add jumping from a plane to that list of incredible experiences.
SheKnows
General Hospital Preview: Nina Comes Face to Face With [Spoiler] While at the Cemetery
It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt. In the preview for General Hospital for the week of September 5 – 9, Trina has reason to celebrate, but others aren’t having much fun. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. In a preview...
SheKnows
General Hospital Game-Changer: The Future of ‘Millow’ — and Willow’s Very Life — Hinges On a ‘Huge Decision’
She’s had her fair share of upset as of late and how she decides to move forward could change her life forever. On Tuesday, August 16, General Hospital viewers watched as Terry confirmed the news to Willow that she has leukemia. Willow, of course, was concerned about her unborn child and though Terry wanted to finalize a treatment plan, Willow promised to be in touch and left the hospital in shock.
SheKnows
Fans Fume as Young & Restless ‘Drops the Ball’ With Mishandled Character Departures
Viewers were left disappointed and disgruntled over the handling of *these* exits. Fans have been quite vocal about the need for Daytime’s #1 soap to bolster its teen scene — you know, the peeps who put the “young” in The Young and the Restless — which is why the soap’s latest move has left some viewers beyond frustrated…
IN THIS ARTICLE
General Hospital's Tabyana Ali Is Ready For A Surprising New Creative Venture
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When actress Sydney Mikayla left "General Hospital" in early 2022, Tabyana Ali took over the role of teenager Trina Robinson on the soap. The talented young star has been acting since 2012, having previously appeared on kids shows "A Kid Called Mayonnaise," "Shimmer and Shine," and "The Big Show Show," among other projects.
‘General Hospital’ Casting Shakeups: Kelly Thiebaud and Jacklyn Zeman Out
'General Hospital' is undergoing massive casting shakeups with Kelly Thiebaud and Jacklyn Zeman reportedly on their way out.
Say Goodbye to Dr. Britt Westbourne: Kelly Thiebaud Will Leave ‘General Hospital’ to Join ‘Station 19’ Season 6
From the hospital to the fire station: it appears that General Hospital’s favorite villain, Kelly Thiebaud, will be saying goodbye to the ABC drama in the next few months as she returns to her role in the sixth season of Station 19. Thiebaud, who plays Dr. Britt Westbourne, has...
The Real-Life Partners Of The General Hospital Cast
If you love soap operas, there's a likely chance that you love "General Hospital." Even if you aren't a super fan, you've probably heard of the series. The classic daytime drama started airing in 1963 and currently holds the record for the longest-running daytime soap opera still in production, according to Newsweek. In addition to its long-standing place in television history, the show is also the winner of an impressive 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding drama series, which is another record the soap opera holds (via Soap Central).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Eileen Davidson Says a Heartfelt Farewell: ‘We All Love You and Will Miss You Terribly’
It’s time for a goodbye. Outside of plotting with Phyllis and Nikki to take Diane down a peg or two, we haven’t been seeing a whole lot of Ashley lately on The Young & the Restless. Of course, unlike Phyllis’ single-minded vendetta, Ashley’s concerns are a bit more about protecting her family, and that, we’re sure, is something Eileen Davidson could understand in her own life!
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Steffy Throws Gasoline and a Lit Match On Her Cease-Fire With Hope
We thought that their days of feuding were behind them. Silly us. The Bold and the Beautiful hasn’t just set the stage for another round of Brooke vs. Taylor, it’s laid the groundwork for a major return to Steffy and Hope’s age-old feud, too. For the most part in recent years, the stepsisters have maintained a civil relationship, at least when Liam wasn’t flip-flopping and Deacon wasn’t being lumped into the same villainous category as Sheila. (The guy’s no saint, but c’mon… )
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Ridge Finally (!) Makes the Decision That ‘Changes Lives Forever’ — and We Know Who He Picks
His years of waffling are down to mere days. It’s time. Past time, Bold & Beautiful fans would probably say, for Ridge to make up his mind and choose between current wife Brooke and former wife Taylor. And this fall, it sounds like the flip-flopping dressmaker finally will decide which woman is his Mrs. Right.
Will General Hospital reveal Mac as Cody's dad and Esme as Felicia's daughter?
Mac and FeliciaYoutube General Hospital screenshot. General Hospital has been giving viewers mixed signals related to Esme Prince ( Avery Krisan Poh)land now Cody Bell (Josh Kelly). Fans are trying to figure out who sired Cody and who is Esme's birth mother. Spoilers have teased that Felicia Scorpio( Kristina Wagoner) and Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) are the parents of the demented Ms. Prince and now some suggest that Mac Scorpio (John J York) might be the bio dad of both Cody and Esme.
SheKnows
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look
Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Makes a Guest Star of Kimberlin Brown’s Daughter — and She’s the Spitting Image of Mom
A beautiful redhead recently caught Deacon’s eye at Il Giardino — and she noticed him too. In reality, she had her eye on Deacon and seduced him after following the barkeep into his broom closet. Little did he know, the bombshell was in fact his thought-to-be-dead partner in crime Sheila!
SheKnows
Memories of Her General Hospital Family Help Days of Our Lives’ Tamara Braun Heal From a Devastating Loss
So often, happy memories can help us move forward. It’s been a little under a month since Days of Our Lives‘ Tamara Braun (Ava) shared that she lost her dear friend Lea. Since then, the actress has understandably been quiet on social media as she’s been saying goodbye to her good friend, processing her grief and going through, as she said on one post, “boxes of memories looking for Lea.”
Emma Samms Returning to ‘General Hospital’ After Two Years of Long COVID
Holly Sutton is coming back! After a battle with long COVID, Emma Samms is officially returning to General Hospital to pick up where her character’s storyline left off back in 2020 before she contracted the virus. When we last saw Holly in September 2020, she was presumed dead, though...
Comments / 0