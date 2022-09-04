ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

General Hospital Shocker: Cody’s Mother Is Who?!?

Viewers got one heck of a shock today when General Hospital’s Cody Bell revealed that he was not Katherine Bell’s son as some fans mused, but Dominique Baldwin’s! Now, to be fair, they weren’t far off, seeing as how the two women are half-sisters. On top...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

General Hospital Shake-Up: By Week’s End, Two Couples Could Be Over… and Two New Ones Could Be Paired

Romance — and trouble — is in the air at the Quartermaine picnic!. The moment General Hospital‘s Leo began whipping up a batch of “Sicilian thunderbolt,” we started having flashbacks to that time All My Children‘s David accidentally dosed half of Pine Valley with Libidozone. And while the boy’s love potion seemed harmless enough, we can’t imagine that even this show — with it’s much-discussed pacing problems — would spend two days in the kitchen with Leo and not have it going somewhere.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Duell
Person
Frank Valentini
Person
Maurice Benard
SheKnows

General Hospital Game-Changer: The Future of ‘Millow’ — and Willow’s Very Life — Hinges On a ‘Huge Decision’

She’s had her fair share of upset as of late and how she decides to move forward could change her life forever. On Tuesday, August 16, General Hospital viewers watched as Terry confirmed the news to Willow that she has leukemia. Willow, of course, was concerned about her unborn child and though Terry wanted to finalize a treatment plan, Willow promised to be in touch and left the hospital in shock.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Unreal
The List

General Hospital's Tabyana Ali Is Ready For A Surprising New Creative Venture

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When actress Sydney Mikayla left "General Hospital" in early 2022, Tabyana Ali took over the role of teenager Trina Robinson on the soap. The talented young star has been acting since 2012, having previously appeared on kids shows "A Kid Called Mayonnaise," "Shimmer and Shine," and "The Big Show Show," among other projects.
TV & VIDEOS
The List

The Real-Life Partners Of The General Hospital Cast

If you love soap operas, there's a likely chance that you love "General Hospital." Even if you aren't a super fan, you've probably heard of the series. The classic daytime drama started airing in 1963 and currently holds the record for the longest-running daytime soap opera still in production, according to Newsweek. In addition to its long-standing place in television history, the show is also the winner of an impressive 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding drama series, which is another record the soap opera holds (via Soap Central).
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
General Hospital
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Eileen Davidson Says a Heartfelt Farewell: ‘We All Love You and Will Miss You Terribly’

It’s time for a goodbye. Outside of plotting with Phyllis and Nikki to take Diane down a peg or two, we haven’t been seeing a whole lot of Ashley lately on The Young & the Restless. Of course, unlike Phyllis’ single-minded vendetta, Ashley’s concerns are a bit more about protecting her family, and that, we’re sure, is something Eileen Davidson could understand in her own life!
TENNIS
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Preview: Steffy Throws Gasoline and a Lit Match On Her Cease-Fire With Hope

We thought that their days of feuding were behind them. Silly us. The Bold and the Beautiful hasn’t just set the stage for another round of Brooke vs. Taylor, it’s laid the groundwork for a major return to Steffy and Hope’s age-old feud, too. For the most part in recent years, the stepsisters have maintained a civil relationship, at least when Liam wasn’t flip-flopping and Deacon wasn’t being lumped into the same villainous category as Sheila. (The guy’s no saint, but c’mon… )
TV & VIDEOS
Cheryl E Preston

Will General Hospital reveal Mac as Cody's dad and Esme as Felicia's daughter?

Mac and FeliciaYoutube General Hospital screenshot. General Hospital has been giving viewers mixed signals related to Esme Prince ( Avery Krisan Poh)land now Cody Bell (Josh Kelly). Fans are trying to figure out who sired Cody and who is Esme's birth mother. Spoilers have teased that Felicia Scorpio( Kristina Wagoner) and Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) are the parents of the demented Ms. Prince and now some suggest that Mac Scorpio (John J York) might be the bio dad of both Cody and Esme.
SheKnows

Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look

Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Memories of Her General Hospital Family Help Days of Our Lives’ Tamara Braun Heal From a Devastating Loss

So often, happy memories can help us move forward. It’s been a little under a month since Days of Our Lives‘ Tamara Braun (Ava) shared that she lost her dear friend Lea. Since then, the actress has understandably been quiet on social media as she’s been saying goodbye to her good friend, processing her grief and going through, as she said on one post, “boxes of memories looking for Lea.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy