wearegreenbay.com
Multiple cars involved in crash on Green Bay’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several vehicles were involved in a crash in Green Bay on Tuesday and Wisconsin responders are dealing with the aftermath. Local 5 has crew at the scene, which is near 9th Street and Wirtz Avenue in Green Bay. Authorities have not confirmed yet if...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Traffic warning Highway 33 and Aurora Road due to accident in Town of West Bend, WI
September 7, 2022 – Town of West Bend, WI – Motorists headed westbound on Highway 33 up the hill towards Allenton may want to slow down as emergency crews are at the intersection at Aurora Road cleaning up an accident in the westbound lane. The Allenton Fire Department...
dailydodge.com
$500K Bond Set For Homeless Fond Du Lac Man Charged With Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide
(Fond du Lac) Cash bond was set $500,000 for a homeless Fond du Lac man suspected of shooting another person in the parking lot of a Family Dollar. Christopher Bell is facing numerous felony charges including Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide, First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and multiple counts of Bail Jumping.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Name released following fatal crash in Campbellsport, WI | By Sgt. Andrew Kohlmann
Initial investigation indicates a pickup truck was traveling westbound on Main Street when the vehicle struck an unoccupied, legally parked, pickup truck on the north side of the road. When the two vehicles collided, the striking vehicle overturned came to rest on its driver’s side. The driver and sole occupant...
wearegreenbay.com
Police release more details about ‘peeping tom’ in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is currently investigating a ‘peeping tom’ incident that recently happened and is asking the public for help. According to the department’s Facebook page, the incident happened on the city’s east side. “We are looking for...
WBAY Green Bay
18-year-old man killed in pedestrian vs. train accident in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating the death of an 18-year-old man involved in a pedestrian vs. train accident. Police say the incident happened near Pioneer Dr. around 2:13 a.m. Sunday. Anyone with any information regarding the case, is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department...
wearegreenbay.com
Escaped Brown County inmate captured, incident under investigation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The escaped Brown County Jail inmate who broke out on Labor Day was arrested Tuesday evening. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Dietrich was taken into custody on September 6 around 11:45 p.m. Officials said that Dietrich was not cooperative and a K9 was used to help apprehend him.
Fox11online.com
Discovery of 2 bodies in Appleton not considered suspicious
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Appleton police say they're investigating two bodies found at a building over the weekend. Officers say they don't think they were suspicious deaths. No names have been released. It's still an active investigation. No other details are known.
seehafernews.com
A Lane Closure in Manitowoc To Impact Thursday Morning Traffic
The City of Manitowoc informs motorists that Washington Street between South 24th and 25th Street is scheduled to have lane closures beginning at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday morning. For the replacement of lead water service pipes. Outer lanes in both directions will be closed to traffic and all traffic required...
whby.com
2 hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — Two people are hurt in an accidental shooting in Grand Chute. Police say a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired in the 800 block of W. Northstar Drive around 7:15 p.m. Friday. A 70-year-old Grand Chute man and a 67-year-old Florida woman were struck and...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Destroys Soda Machine, Attempts to Set His Former Residence on Fire
A Manitowoc man is back in police custody after a series of incidents on Monday (September 5th). Officers were called to the 1400 block of Division Street on a report of a man destroying a soda machine outside of a business. The owners of Candy Division told officers that the...
whbl.com
Sheboygan, Other Car Thefts Appear Part of a Trend
Sheboygan Police are investigating another car theft in the City. Sergeant Joel Kuzynsky says that both Sheboygan and Manitowoc are both dealing with nationwide trend, which is being made popular by a Youtuber who is telling people how to steal certain types of vehicles. The vehicle stolen early yesterday morning was an easy target, though, as the car was unlocked with the keys left inside. Kuzynski says it’s hard to catch a car thief in the act, and the best way to prevent these vehicle thefts is by changing vehicle owners’ behaviors. He’s advising people to never leave your car keys in your parked car whether away or at home, and don’t leave valuables inside. Lock your car when unattended, and if you must have valuable items with you, don’t leave them in plain sight.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac County girl thriving after being crushed by hay bale
EDEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The 9-year-old Fond du Lac County girl critically injured after being pinned under a 1,000-pound hay bale two weeks ago not only survived, but she’s thriving. Savannah Grahl was in a barn on a family farm when the accident happened. Twice a day, every day,...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
One person found unconscious after unattended cooking fire in Appleton
APPLETON — One person was found unconscious and taken to the hospital after the Appleton Fire Department says unattended cooking started a fire. The fire was one of two calls Appleton firefighters responded to on Labor Day. The Appleton Fire Department was called out about 1 p.m. Monday for...
wearegreenbay.com
Temporary 3-day closure for section of Oneida Street in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has announced that a section of South Oneida Street in Green Bay will temporarily close for three days beginning Thursday. Authorities say the closure is due to a ‘special event being held at the Resch Expo,’ and closures will...
wearegreenbay.com
Person on scooter hit by vehicle in Fond du Lac, officers seek information
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A person who was on a scooter was struck by a vehicle in Fond du Lac on Friday, and was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, they are still trying to identify the person who was driving the scooter.
Fox11online.com
Two separate Fond du Lac crashes hospitalize two people
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Two people have been hospitalized following two separate crashes in Fond du Lac. The first crash happened Friday night around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Scott and Mill Streets. Police say it appears a person riding a scooter was trying to cross Scott Street,...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes have reopened on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls after a crash
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls. Authorities say that all lanes have now been reopened. The crash took just under an hour to clear. Original Story: All lanes blocked...
radioplusinfo.com
9-7-22 waupun fire chief to become new fdl county emergency management director
The Waupun Fire Chief and Director of Emergency Management is stepping down to become the new Fond du Lac County director of Communications and Emergency Management. BJ Demaa will replace Bobbie Hicken who is leaving for the private sector. DeMaa, who has been Waupun Fire Chief since 2014 will begin his new duties October 2. The city of Waupun will begin a search for a new Fire Chief and Emergency Management director immediately.
