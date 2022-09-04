ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Multiple cars involved in crash on Green Bay’s west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several vehicles were involved in a crash in Green Bay on Tuesday and Wisconsin responders are dealing with the aftermath. Local 5 has crew at the scene, which is near 9th Street and Wirtz Avenue in Green Bay. Authorities have not confirmed yet if...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Police release more details about ‘peeping tom’ in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is currently investigating a ‘peeping tom’ incident that recently happened and is asking the public for help. According to the department’s Facebook page, the incident happened on the city’s east side. “We are looking for...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

18-year-old man killed in pedestrian vs. train accident in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating the death of an 18-year-old man involved in a pedestrian vs. train accident. Police say the incident happened near Pioneer Dr. around 2:13 a.m. Sunday. Anyone with any information regarding the case, is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Escaped Brown County inmate captured, incident under investigation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The escaped Brown County Jail inmate who broke out on Labor Day was arrested Tuesday evening. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Dietrich was taken into custody on September 6 around 11:45 p.m. Officials said that Dietrich was not cooperative and a K9 was used to help apprehend him.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Discovery of 2 bodies in Appleton not considered suspicious

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Appleton police say they're investigating two bodies found at a building over the weekend. Officers say they don't think they were suspicious deaths. No names have been released. It's still an active investigation. No other details are known.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

A Lane Closure in Manitowoc To Impact Thursday Morning Traffic

The City of Manitowoc informs motorists that Washington Street between South 24th and 25th Street is scheduled to have lane closures beginning at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday morning. For the replacement of lead water service pipes. Outer lanes in both directions will be closed to traffic and all traffic required...
MANITOWOC, WI
whby.com

2 hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — Two people are hurt in an accidental shooting in Grand Chute. Police say a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired in the 800 block of W. Northstar Drive around 7:15 p.m. Friday. A 70-year-old Grand Chute man and a 67-year-old Florida woman were struck and...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
whbl.com

Sheboygan, Other Car Thefts Appear Part of a Trend

Sheboygan Police are investigating another car theft in the City. Sergeant Joel Kuzynsky says that both Sheboygan and Manitowoc are both dealing with nationwide trend, which is being made popular by a Youtuber who is telling people how to steal certain types of vehicles. The vehicle stolen early yesterday morning was an easy target, though, as the car was unlocked with the keys left inside. Kuzynski says it’s hard to catch a car thief in the act, and the best way to prevent these vehicle thefts is by changing vehicle owners’ behaviors. He’s advising people to never leave your car keys in your parked car whether away or at home, and don’t leave valuables inside. Lock your car when unattended, and if you must have valuable items with you, don’t leave them in plain sight.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

One person found unconscious after unattended cooking fire in Appleton

APPLETON — One person was found unconscious and taken to the hospital after the Appleton Fire Department says unattended cooking started a fire. The fire was one of two calls Appleton firefighters responded to on Labor Day. The Appleton Fire Department was called out about 1 p.m. Monday for...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Temporary 3-day closure for section of Oneida Street in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has announced that a section of South Oneida Street in Green Bay will temporarily close for three days beginning Thursday. Authorities say the closure is due to a ‘special event being held at the Resch Expo,’ and closures will...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Two separate Fond du Lac crashes hospitalize two people

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Two people have been hospitalized following two separate crashes in Fond du Lac. The first crash happened Friday night around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Scott and Mill Streets. Police say it appears a person riding a scooter was trying to cross Scott Street,...
FOND DU LAC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

9-7-22 waupun fire chief to become new fdl county emergency management director

The Waupun Fire Chief and Director of Emergency Management is stepping down to become the new Fond du Lac County director of Communications and Emergency Management. BJ Demaa will replace Bobbie Hicken who is leaving for the private sector. DeMaa, who has been Waupun Fire Chief since 2014 will begin his new duties October 2. The city of Waupun will begin a search for a new Fire Chief and Emergency Management director immediately.
WAUPUN, WI

