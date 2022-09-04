Read full article on original website
NFL welcome: Up 1st for McDaniel, a matchup with Belichick
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — For Bill Belichick and Mike McDaniel, the 2000 season was a big deal. Belichick was starting his run as coach of the New England Patriots. McDaniel was starting at wide receiver for Smoky Hill High School. They were worlds apart then. They’ll be on opposite sidelines Sunday. Combined, they have 321 wins as NFL head coaches — Belichick 321, McDaniel zero. McDaniel will look to change that on Sunday in his official debut, coming when the Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins in the season opener for the AFC East rivals. “Can there be a larger disparity in career win-loss total?” McDaniel asked this week.
SkySports
NFL: Top running backs for the 2022/23 season
We have picked six of the top running backs to look out for this season. Here are their top plays from 2021.
Dolphins eager to give another look to Igbinoghene, young linemen. Here’s why
We have learned a lot about Chris Grier during his six years and eight months as Dolphins general manager. He likes players from Power 5 schools, especially Georgia and Alabama. He likes versatile offensive linemen. He values late-round picks and has used them skillfully. He likes outside-the-box experiments at tight end.
SkySports
NFL 2022 season storylines: Tom Brady's unretirement, Green Bay Packers' receivers and Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos
There were retirement reversals, record-breaking new contracts, blockbuster wide receiver trades, Las Vegas Draft theatre and a new global venture. We reflect on just some of the big offseason storylines ahead of the Week One action... Who's catching passes in Green Bay?. Aaron Rodgers intrigue has long been a gimme...
