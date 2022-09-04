Read full article on original website
Stay cool in Los Angeles County at these ice rinks, open during Labor Day weekend
Outlining Water Restrictions for Los Angeles County and Pasadena During September
Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood
5 Amazing Pizza Places in California
Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los Angeles
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Receives New ‘Super Scoopers' From Canada to Help Fight Fires
LA County received new "super scoopers" that will help firefighters battle flames just as the wildfire season seems to be picking up. Wildfire fighters just received their annual "super scooper delivery," courtesy of our friends in Canada. As wildfires seem to claim more and more acres power companies seem to...
Antelope Valley Press
General Plan update ready for adoption
PALMDALE — After a three-year process, the update to Palmdale’s General Plan is ready for the formal adoption process. The Planning Commission, on Thursday, will consider a recommendation to the City Council for adoption of the update, the blueprint for the city’s development over the next 25 years.
As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate
Some people in local mountain communities are now under evacuation warnings as the Fairview Fire approached 10,000 acres Wednesday. Residents were warned to be ready to grab what they can and go in just a moment's notice. Carlos Mercado has been watching the fire grow in size. He's now starting to gather important items in The post As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate appeared first on KESQ.
randomlengthsnews.com
County Announces Major Milestone in Guaranteed Income Program
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County’s landmark Breathe: LA County’s Guaranteed Income Program is underway, with 1,000 participants selected and now receiving $1,000 a month stipend, which will continue for the next three years. The participants range in age from 18 to 91 and live in communities throughout the County, speaking languages including Armenian, Cantonese, Farsi, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish and English.
scvnews.com
California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
Antelope Valley Press
Webinar for small businesses, contractors
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will present the Navigating LA County and Metro Contracting Opportunities webinar for small and diverse contractors at 3:30 p.m., Sept.15. Barger will record an introduction for the event. It will be the third time she has hosted one of these seminars in the Fifth...
The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake
At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom. Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns. • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
Small Brush Fire Burning Near Golden State Freeway in Castaic Area
A three-acre brush fire was burning Tuesday near the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway in the Castaic area.
15-day outdoor watering ban for 4 million LA County residents now in effect. Here's what to know
A 15-day ban on outdoor watering for 4 million Los Angeles County residents began Tuesday as the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline.
Antelope Valley Press
Hurricane Kay strengthens, heads to Peninsula
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kay gained strength in the Pacific, Wednesday, and began lashing Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, where authorities prepared by opening shelters and closing some roads. Forecasters said there’s a chance outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash...
signalscv.com
Heat wave, flex alerts continue for Santa Clarita
The heat wave that has broiled much of the state of California for the past week is forecasted to continue until at least Friday, resulting in “extreme heat warnings” and possible rolling blackouts, according to officials. In addition to causing dangerously high temperatures, the heat wave resulted in...
NBC Los Angeles
Firefighters Attack Small Brush Fire Near 5 Freeway in Castaic
A brush fire burned Tuesday just off the 5 Freeway in Castaic where a brush fire last week forced lane closures on the heavily traveled route in northern Los Angeles County. The Five Fire, estimated at about three acres, was reported at about noon near Templin Highway, according to Angeles National Forest officials.
Antelope Valley Summer Rain is Brief Relief from Relentless Heat Wave
Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County, CA: A summer shower drenched the Lancaster / Palmdale area on Sunday, Sept. 4, in the midst of a continuing heat wave. Video was shot by Key News Network at 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Avenue M and Sierra Highway in Lancaster. Temperature at...
foxla.com
LA County outdoor watering ban in place
LOS ANGELES - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, Metropolitan Water District customers in portions of LA County must stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According to officials, the 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline, which delivers Colorado River water into Southern...
Hurricane Kay could finally end Southern California's blistering heat wave
A hurricane off the coast of Baja California could help end the punishing heat wave broiling the state – well, at least in Southern California.Hurricane Kay could bring rain to the region as soon as Friday, but its unclear whether the storm will actually make an impact because its expected to weaken as it moves north. National Weather Service forecasters say the hurricane could bring clouds and chances of showers and thunderstorms to some areas.While its still uncertain whether Hurricane Kay could move as far north as Los Angeles County, it is expected to push some cloud cover over the...
Santa Clarita Radio
Brush Fire Breaks Out North Of Santa Clarita
UPDATE (10:15 p.m.): Officials released a more accurate estimate of the fire’s size. The fire spread to three acres in size before forward progress was stopped. At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a car fire spreading to brush on Highway 138 near 3 Points Road in Neenach, north of Santa Clarita.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hurricane might send rain and thunderstorms to SLO County
In the latest example of weather whiplash, San Luis Obispo County could go from days of near record-breaking heat to thunderstorms by the end of the week. That’s thanks to Hurricane Kay, which is expected to travel up the Baja California peninsula at the end of the week, bringing with it “a big slug of monsoon moisture moving up the coastline,” according to meteorologist John Lindsey.
Evacuation orders issued for 330-acre fire burning near Big Bear Lake
A 330-acre fire is threatening homes in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear. The Radford Fire was initially reported at around 2 p.m. By 7:15 p.m. Monday. As of Tuesday morning, there was no containment on the fire. Approximately 140 personnel were assigned to the incident with more on order. #RadfordFire UPDATE: Currently The post Evacuation orders issued for 330-acre fire burning near Big Bear Lake appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
LA County superintendents want County to change COVID close contact masking policy
LOS ANGELES - A group of 24 Los Angeles County superintendents signed and sent a letter to the LA County Department of Public Health, requesting the department align with the State on its policy of 10-day indoor masking of close contacts with COVID-19. Currently, LA County has a mandate in place requiring people who are in close contact with someone with COVID-19 to wear a highly protective mask around others for 10 days.
pasadenanow.com
4 Million LA County Residents Urged to Suspend Outdoor Watering Starting Tuesday
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County are being urged to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days — starting Tuesday — while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline. The repairs will take place from Tuesday through Sept. 20, and will...
