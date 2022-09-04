ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

Newman Catholic football routs Florence to improve to 2-0

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
The 2022 Newman Catholic High School football team. (Submitted photo)

Wausau Pilot & Review

FLORENCE – The Wausau Newman Catholic football team, ranked No. 1 in the state’s 8-player rankings, took care of business with a 49-6 rout of Florence on Friday night to improve to 2-0 this season.

Thomas Bates ran for 76 yards and three touchdowns, and caught another from quarterback Conner Krach, as the Cardinals rolled to the victory.

James Bates added a 55-yard TD catch from Krach, who finished with 97 yards rushing and 185 yards passing for Newman Catholic.

The Cardinals outgained Florence 457-58, holding the Bobcats to just one first down.

Newman Catholic will host No. 5-ranked Wabeno/Laona on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 1 p.m.

Cardinals 49, Bobcats 6

Newman Catholic 7 21 14 7 – 49

Florence 0 0 6 0 – 6

First Quarter

NC – Eli Gustafson 4 run (Matt Hamilton kick).

Second Quarter

NC – Thomas Bates 4 run (Hamilton kick).

NC – T. Bates 5 run (Hamilton kick).

NC – T. Bates 12 pass from Conner Krach (Hamilton kick).

Third Quarter

F – Logan Schuls 57 run (run failed).

NC – James Bates 55 pass from Krach (Hamilton kick).

NC – T. Bates 5 run (Hamilton kick).

Fourth Quarter

NC – Hamilton 1 run (Hamilton kick).

Team Statistics

First downs: Newman Catholic 18; Florence 1.

Rushing (att-yards): NC 34-272; F 20-47.

Passing (comp-att-yards-int): NC 10-18-185-0; F 3-12-11-0.

Total yards: NC 457; F 58.

Penalties: NC 5-40; F 1-5.

Individual Statistics

Rushing: NC, Conner Krach 8-97, Thomas Bates 10-76, Matt Hamilton 8-45, Tyler Ackermann 3-25, Eli Gustafson 2-17, Damien Puent 2-9, Steven Klement 1-3. F, Logan Schuls 6-61, William Kelley 9-minus 3, Evan Johnson 5-minus 11.

Passing: NC, Krach 10-18-185-0. F, Kelley 3-12-11-0.

Receiving: NC, Gustafson 5-85, J. Bates 4-88, T. Bates 1-12. F, Johnson 2-7, Schuls 1-4.

Records: Newman Catholic 2-0; Florence 1-1.

Comments / 0

