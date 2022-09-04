ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bed Bath & Beyond Executive’s Death Follows Allegations of Fraud Involving “Meme Stock” Investor Ryan Cohen

Bed Bath & Beyond’s Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died on Sep. 2 after jumping from a high-rise building in New York City, authorities said. Arnal’s death comes amid considerable turmoil for Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)— on Aug. 31, the company announced the closure of 150 U.S. stores and layoffs affecting 20 percent of its employees.
Insurtech Is Bloodied, But Refuses to Die

This article was originally published in James Ledbetter’s FIN, the best newsletter about fintech; subscribe here. It’s exceedingly difficult today to recall just how much excitement there was in 2020 around insurtech. In July 2020, the New York-based insurer Lemonade, which boasts that it uses artificial intelligence to maximize efficiency, went public. Its stock had a neck-snapping 140% gain on the first day. Lemonade ended up being, by some yardsticks, the best-performing IPO of 2020, among very stiff competition, including Airbnb and Snowflake. Three months later, the insurtech fairy dust also lifted the IPO of app-based car insurer Root, which on its first day of trading hit a market capitalization of more than $6 billion; this was for a money-losing company that had $290 million in revenue in 2019.
Observer

A Former Google Employee Who Protested the Company’s Use of AI is Headed to Signal

Meredith Whittaker, who left Google in 2019 after voicing concerns about its artificial intelligence work, has been appointed as president of Signal, the encrypted messaging app. In the newly created role, Whittaker will be leading Signal’s strategy, communications, and policy. Whittaker was most recently an adviser for Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan.
