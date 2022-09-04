This article was originally published in James Ledbetter’s FIN, the best newsletter about fintech; subscribe here. It’s exceedingly difficult today to recall just how much excitement there was in 2020 around insurtech. In July 2020, the New York-based insurer Lemonade, which boasts that it uses artificial intelligence to maximize efficiency, went public. Its stock had a neck-snapping 140% gain on the first day. Lemonade ended up being, by some yardsticks, the best-performing IPO of 2020, among very stiff competition, including Airbnb and Snowflake. Three months later, the insurtech fairy dust also lifted the IPO of app-based car insurer Root, which on its first day of trading hit a market capitalization of more than $6 billion; this was for a money-losing company that had $290 million in revenue in 2019.

