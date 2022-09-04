ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

VTDigger

Joe Wiah, refugee resettlement director, to receive the 2022 Con Hogan Award

The Vermont Community Foundation and the organizing committee for the Con Hogan Award for Creative, Entrepreneurial Community Leadership are pleased to announce that Joe Wiah will be honored with this year’s award. Wiah is Director of the Ethiopian Community Development Council’s (ECDC) Multicultural Community Center in Brattleboro. The...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
VTDigger

Alis Headlam: What does equity mean?

Equality implies that we all have the same personal, physical, social and psychological needs for living. It is not reasonable to reach this conclusion. Equity, on the other hand, is a concept that transcends equality. Read the story on VTDigger here: Alis Headlam: What does equity mean?.
RUTLAND, VT
VTDigger

Please consider voting no for Prop 5/Article 22

Prop 5/Article 22 is coming up for a vote this November. If Article 22 is passed by Vermont voters, there will be no laws, and none allowable, restricting or regulating abortion at any time during pregnancy up to birth. Laws designed to protect women’s health, regulate who can perform abortions...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

NorthCountry Federal Credit Union works with Green Mountain United Way and Washington County Youth Service Bureau to bring ‘indy’ bank accounts to teens leaving foster care

Barre, VT – Everyday, Vermont teenagers who have spent time in foster care must transition out in the world - to a world of college, work, and finding a place to live on their own. Without a family support structure, many of those teens, who are now “adults,” struggle to become financially stable because they lack basic access to systems most teens can access through their parents or traditional caregivers.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VT

