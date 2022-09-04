Read full article on original website
More regional reporting is critical to both our journalistic mission and our state, but it is only possible through your financial support. Read the story on VTDigger here: Join us to foster a more connected and informed Vermont.
Vermont is not on track to meet 2030 emissions reductions requirements, report confirms
Two of the most impactful solutions proposed by the Vermont Climate Council — the clean heat standard and the regional Transportation Climate Initiative Program, or TCI-P — have fallen though, hindering opportunities for progress. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont is not on track to meet 2030 emissions reductions requirements, report confirms.
Stephen Leffler: Academic medicine is essential to care in our state
BlueCross BlueShield of Vermont said that the care we provide has too many “bells and whistles.” I am not aware of many “bells and whistles.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Stephen Leffler: Academic medicine is essential to care in our state.
Vermont farmers get loans to renovate worker housing
Sixteen farmers are part of a pilot program seen as key to keeping staff. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont farmers get loans to renovate worker housing.
VTDigger
Joe Wiah, refugee resettlement director, to receive the 2022 Con Hogan Award
The Vermont Community Foundation and the organizing committee for the Con Hogan Award for Creative, Entrepreneurial Community Leadership are pleased to announce that Joe Wiah will be honored with this year’s award. Wiah is Director of the Ethiopian Community Development Council’s (ECDC) Multicultural Community Center in Brattleboro. The...
Vermont Conversation: How Ralph Nader launched a movement in Vermont
Nader’s influence on Vermont can be found in the Vermont Public Interest Research Group, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this month. Nader and Paul Burns, executive director of VPIRG, discuss the citizen action movement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Conversation: How Ralph Nader launched a movement in Vermont.
VTDigger
Martine Larocque Gulick’s Senate campaign hires campaign manager, Joanna Grossman
Burlington, VT — Sept 6, 2022 — Martine Larocque Gulick’s VT Senate campaign is thrilled to announce that Joanna Grossman will be stepping in as Campaign Manager for her state senate run in Chittenden-C this fall. Grossman ran highly respected campaigns for Deputy Secretary of State Chris...
Covid levels ‘low’ as Omicron booster campaign kicks off
Metrics like cases and hospitalizations that increased last week are back down again, the Vermont Department of Health reported Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Covid levels ‘low’ as Omicron booster campaign kicks off.
Alis Headlam: What does equity mean?
Equality implies that we all have the same personal, physical, social and psychological needs for living. It is not reasonable to reach this conclusion. Equity, on the other hand, is a concept that transcends equality. Read the story on VTDigger here: Alis Headlam: What does equity mean?.
VTDigger aims to raise $50K in ten days for regional reporting
The news organization seeks to sustain regional coverage in new areas of the state. Read the story on VTDigger here: VTDigger aims to raise $50K in ten days for regional reporting.
State auditor finds police training council’s oversight is not up to snuff
Bill Sorrell, the chair of the Vermont Criminal Justice Council, attributed the organization’s issues to a lack of resources. Read the story on VTDigger here: State auditor finds police training council’s oversight is not up to snuff.
VTDigger
Please consider voting no for Prop 5/Article 22
Prop 5/Article 22 is coming up for a vote this November. If Article 22 is passed by Vermont voters, there will be no laws, and none allowable, restricting or regulating abortion at any time during pregnancy up to birth. Laws designed to protect women’s health, regulate who can perform abortions...
UVM Health Network names Sunil Eappen its next president and CEO
Eappen, a Boston-based physician and hospital administrator, is set to replace Dr. John Brumsted, who is retiring from the state’s largest healthcare provider after more than a decade. Read the story on VTDigger here: UVM Health Network names Sunil Eappen its next president and CEO.
More bidders in the mix as Jay Peak resort heads for auction Wednesday
The Northeast Kingdom ski area is emerging from a financial scandal that resulted in federal jail time for three men, including its former owner and a past president. Read the story on VTDigger here: More bidders in the mix as Jay Peak resort heads for auction Wednesday.
VTDigger
NorthCountry Federal Credit Union works with Green Mountain United Way and Washington County Youth Service Bureau to bring ‘indy’ bank accounts to teens leaving foster care
Barre, VT – Everyday, Vermont teenagers who have spent time in foster care must transition out in the world - to a world of college, work, and finding a place to live on their own. Without a family support structure, many of those teens, who are now “adults,” struggle to become financially stable because they lack basic access to systems most teens can access through their parents or traditional caregivers.
The Omicron booster is coming. Here’s what you need to know about the new Covid vaccine.
Availability at certain Vermont pharmacies and walk-in clinics starts Wednesday. The booster is designed to target the now-dominant variants of the virus and is recommended for everyone 12 and older. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Omicron booster is coming. Here’s what you need to know about the new Covid vaccine..
