Barre, VT – Everyday, Vermont teenagers who have spent time in foster care must transition out in the world - to a world of college, work, and finding a place to live on their own. Without a family support structure, many of those teens, who are now “adults,” struggle to become financially stable because they lack basic access to systems most teens can access through their parents or traditional caregivers.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VT ・ 21 HOURS AGO