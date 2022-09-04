ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

ACC Baseball Championship in Charlotte generated $6 million in visitor spending

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b25al_0hhkn3rU00

CHARLOTTE — The ACC Baseball Championship brought 17,000 visitors to Charlotte and generated estimated spending of $6 million on hotel rooms, meals and other expenses, according to an economic study by the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and the Atlantic Coast Conference.

This was the second year in a row that Truist Field in uptown hosted the ACC baseball tournament. Truist Field is the 10,000-capacity home of the Triple-A Charlotte Knights.

The ACC Baseball Championship was played May 24-29. Over 11 sessions, teams played 15 games.

Attendance increased slightly to 58,837 this year, compared with 58,516 in 2021. The 2022 tournament final — UNC Chapel Hill vs. N.C. State — set a championship game attendance record with 10,500 fans.

Keep reading here.

(WATCH BELOW: ACC Championship brings excitement to small business owners as thousands flock to Charlotte)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Catawba Two Kings Casino Opens Onsite Sportsbook Ahead Of Football Season

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Catawba Two Kings Casino is bringing sports wagering to greater Charlotte and a new option for sports bettors in the Carolinas. Officials say the temporary casino now features a branded Catawba Two Kings Casino Sportsbook, agent/teller services with betting voucher redemption, as well as 30 betting kiosks in the sportsbook and throughout the facility.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball extends offer to five-star Trentyn Flowers

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have officially extended an offer to five-star Class of 2024 prospect Trentyn Flowers. Add five-star Trentyn Flowers to the list of players from the Class of 2024 that the UNC basketball program has extended an official offer to. On Monday night, it was...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WLTX.com

With one game in the books, Carolina seeks improvement in week two

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Now that he has game film against Georgia State instead of scrimmage video to use as a teaching tool, head coach Shane Beamer and his staff are hoping enough lessons will be learned from the Georgia State win to where the team can follow through on the old cliche that a team makes the biggest improvement from week one to week two.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
cn2.com

Prayer Cancelled at AJ Football Game

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A pastor on his way to pray before a football game at Andrew Jackson High School in Lancaster County gets a call saying his services won’t be needed. According to SC State Legislator Sandy McGarry is trying to get answers why the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Chapel Hill#Truist Field#Cox Media Group
luxury-houses.net

This $7.899M Florida Style, Mediterranean Estate is Breath Takingly Beautiful in Charlotte, NC

The Estate in Charlotte is an entertainers paradise and conveniently located, now available for sale. This home located at 8371 Providence Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,718 square feet of living spaces. Call Liza Caminiti – Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties – (Phone: 704-526-6695) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WCNC

Body of missing boater found in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The body of a missing boater was found in Lancaster County Monday afternoon, officials confirmed. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said 32-year-old Jeremiah Williams was reported missing near Stumpy Pond early Sunday morning. He was on a boat with two other people and fell over the front of the boat, authorities say.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Delicious Mexican Food in Charlotte

Charlotte is the biggest city in Northern Carolina and home to several notable sports teams, museums, and more. There are also many fine restaurants influenced by the local Tex-Mex cuisine. As such, it’s not hard to find some of the most popular Mexican dishes in Charlotte, but I wanted to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
107K+
Followers
120K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy