ACC Baseball Championship in Charlotte generated $6 million in visitor spending

CHARLOTTE — The ACC Baseball Championship brought 17,000 visitors to Charlotte and generated estimated spending of $6 million on hotel rooms, meals and other expenses, according to an economic study by the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and the Atlantic Coast Conference.

This was the second year in a row that Truist Field in uptown hosted the ACC baseball tournament. Truist Field is the 10,000-capacity home of the Triple-A Charlotte Knights.

The ACC Baseball Championship was played May 24-29. Over 11 sessions, teams played 15 games.

Attendance increased slightly to 58,837 this year, compared with 58,516 in 2021. The 2022 tournament final — UNC Chapel Hill vs. N.C. State — set a championship game attendance record with 10,500 fans.

