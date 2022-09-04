Read full article on original website
Related
scvnews.com
California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
Antelope Valley Press
General Plan update ready for adoption
PALMDALE — After a three-year process, the update to Palmdale’s General Plan is ready for the formal adoption process. The Planning Commission, on Thursday, will consider a recommendation to the City Council for adoption of the update, the blueprint for the city’s development over the next 25 years.
myburbank.com
Burbank Water and Power Asking Public to Help Conserve Electricity
California and the Western United States are experiencing unprecedented temperatures. This heat wave is on track to be both the hottest and longest on record in California for September. California is heading into the worst part of this heat wave, and the more power we all save, the less likely Burbank is to experience power outages.
randomlengthsnews.com
County Announces Major Milestone in Guaranteed Income Program
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County’s landmark Breathe: LA County’s Guaranteed Income Program is underway, with 1,000 participants selected and now receiving $1,000 a month stipend, which will continue for the next three years. The participants range in age from 18 to 91 and live in communities throughout the County, speaking languages including Armenian, Cantonese, Farsi, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish and English.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Receives New ‘Super Scoopers' From Canada to Help Fight Fires
LA County received new "super scoopers" that will help firefighters battle flames just as the wildfire season seems to be picking up. Wildfire fighters just received their annual "super scooper delivery," courtesy of our friends in Canada. As wildfires seem to claim more and more acres power companies seem to...
Antelope Valley Press
New city manager resigns suddenly
CALIFORNIA CITY — After only four months with California City, City Manager Doug Dunford has resigned. The City Council, on Wednesday, held a special closed session meeting to discuss appointment of an interim city manager. Following nearly two hours behind closed doors, in which the Council considered two candidates,...
NBC Los Angeles
LA City Officials Struggle to Enforce RV Ordinance
The city of Los Angeles passed its RV ordinance in April but one councilmember is now saying what she worried would happen, actually is. She said there's no way to enforce the code because there's no place to tow the RVs. On a hot day like Tuesday, being cooped up...
foxla.com
LA County outdoor watering ban in place
LOS ANGELES - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, Metropolitan Water District customers in portions of LA County must stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According to officials, the 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline, which delivers Colorado River water into Southern...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Los Angeles programs give $12,000 a year in cash payments to some residents
The City of Los Angeles has developed one of the biggest guaranteed income programs in the nation, providing payments of $1,000 a month for a full year for 3,200 people. The government program—named Basic Income Guaranteed: Los Angeles Economic Assistance Pilot or the BIG LEAP by city officials—gives unconditional cash assistance to participants in this pilot program.
theavtimes.com
Lancaster MOAH to host Antelope Valley Walls Fest on Sept. 17
LANCASTER – The Lancaster Museum of Art and History (MOAH) is gearing up for Antelope Valley Walls Festival 2022, a family-oriented event that celebrates the addition of 15 new murals in the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale. The free general admission festival will be held from 4 to 9...
foxla.com
Some LA County beaches closed after reaching capacity
MALIBU, Calif. - If you're looking to cool down amid the California heat wave, make sure to double-check the beach you're headed to is open this Labor Day. Officials announced Sunday Zuma and westward beaches in Malibu were at capacity and closed. SUGGESTED:. Traffic was backed up on the Pacific...
15-day outdoor watering ban for 4 million LA County residents now in effect. Here's what to know
A 15-day ban on outdoor watering for 4 million Los Angeles County residents began Tuesday as the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pasadenanow.com
4 Million LA County Residents Urged to Suspend Outdoor Watering Starting Tuesday
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County are being urged to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days — starting Tuesday — while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline. The repairs will take place from Tuesday through Sept. 20, and will...
The Stand Plans to Add Three to Four Locations Per Year in SoCal
The company is close to opening sites in Valencia and Tustin
15-day outdoor watering shutdown begins for more than 4 million Los Angeles County residents tomorrow
More than four million Los Angeles County residents will be forced to go without outdoor watering for more than two weeks starting Tuesday, as Metropolitan Water District crews work to repair a leaking pipeline. The fixes are expected to take up to 15 days, after a major delivery Upper Feeder pipeline that brings water to Southern California from the Colorado River was found to have a large leak. After a temporary fix earlier this year, MWD officials are set to repair the pipeline in its entirety.Residents living in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance will be...
signalscv.com
Heat wave, flex alerts continue for Santa Clarita
The heat wave that has broiled much of the state of California for the past week is forecasted to continue until at least Friday, resulting in “extreme heat warnings” and possible rolling blackouts, according to officials. In addition to causing dangerously high temperatures, the heat wave resulted in...
Antelope Valley Summer Rain is Brief Relief from Relentless Heat Wave
Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County, CA: A summer shower drenched the Lancaster / Palmdale area on Sunday, Sept. 4, in the midst of a continuing heat wave. Video was shot by Key News Network at 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Avenue M and Sierra Highway in Lancaster. Temperature at...
Antelope Valley Press
Valley taking steps to conserve water
PALMDALE — Brown, parched lawns are perhaps locally the most outwardly visible sign of the extreme drought gripping the state, and the water conservation requirements put in place to address it. As the lawns show, Antelope Valley residents are working to cut their water use, and many are acting...
theavtimes.com
Fire scorches about 2 acres of brush in Littlerock
LITTLEROCK – A brush fire apparently sparked by a vehicle fire scorched about two acres in the Littlerock area of the Antelope Valley Wednesday and left a firefighter with a minor injury, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to Mount Emma and Cheseboro roads around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7....
Here’s How One West Hollywood Renter Fought An Illegal Rent Hike And Won
Despite COVID rent freezes, tenants still get demands from landlords to pay more. Whether they can fight back depends on where they live.
Comments / 2